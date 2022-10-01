ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disenchanted: Release Date And Other Things We Know About The Disney Sequel

By Jerrica Tisdale
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

In 2007, many fans fell for Giselle (Amy Adams) and her Disney princess spirit. Obviously, because Enchanted is such a charming romantic comedy with a touch of satire, many viewers wanted a sequel. In 2010, an Enchanted sequel was announced but it wouldn’t really start to build momentum until 2014 . However, the soon-to-be titled movie wouldn’t really go into production until 2020.

It took us years of wondering what’s going on with the sequel until we finally got some relief when filming officially began in 2021. It’s been a long journey, but the wait is almost over .

Before Disenchanted premieres on Disney+, let’s discuss some important things to know about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9K8h_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

Disenchanted Streams Exclusively On Disney+ On November 24

Disenchanted kicks off the holiday season. It premieres during one of the biggest family holidays, Thanksgiving. Some of the other family-friendly Thanksgiving movies will have to wait, because the turkey and pie will be served with a side of sequel this year.

Not only is it a perfect film to premiere on the holiday, but it’s also one of the highly anticipated upcoming movies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D1xv3_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, And Other Original Enchanted Cast Return For Disenchanted

Soon after production officially began on, it was announced that, of course, Amy Adams would return, but also Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. Basically, most of the main cast of the original will be included in the Disenchanted cast .

Adams reprises her role as the animated heroine thrown into the real world, Giselle. Dempsey once again plays Robert Philip, the divorce attorney who steals her heart. Menzel plays Robert’s girlfriend, Nancy, in Enchanted, but ex-girlfriend by the end of it.

Marsden returns as Prince Edward , the handsome, simple-minded prince that Giselle is intended to marry. By the end of the original, he and Nancy have fallen for each other.

One original cast member who will not be returning is Rachel Covey, who played Robert’s daughter, Morgan. Instead, newcomer Gabriella Baldacchino takes over the role.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1mbc_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

Maya Rudolph Plays The New Main Villain

Susan Sarandon took on the main role of the villain in Enchanted. Now it’s Maya Rudolph’s time to shine as Malvina Monroe. We can’t wait to see her play this potentially legendary villain, especially because Rudolph is an expert at playing over-the-top characters.

Disney villains tend to be some of the most fun characters in the films, especially when they really lean into their devious nature. We’re sure Rudolph will ace the assignment.

She shared some of her excitement about being part of the cast in a Variety interview:

Disenchanted is the epitome of what it feels like to be in a school play. You know you’re gonna have fun. Sometimes when I’m working on something I love, I kind of pinch myself and go, “oh right, this is why I want to do this.” Just this giddy feeling of putting on a show together, it’s the best possible feeling.

The Disenchanted cast also includes other very funny actors and actresses, including Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EEFoq_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

Adam Shankman Directs Disenchanted

Kevin Lima directed the first film, but Adam Shankman helmed the sequel. Shankman is known both for his choreography and dance career, and his directing work. He’s been behind many beloved romantic movies, including Hairspray, The Wedding Planner, and A Walk to Remember.

Shankman is no stranger to big musical productions, so we’re sure he’ll give Disenchanted the spark, enthusiasm, and joy it needs to be a really fun Disney film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Er7Ln_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

There Is More Singing And Dancing Than In The Original Film

Shankman is an expert at big musical numbers, whether performing them himself, choreographing them, or directing them, Therefore, it should shock no one that Disenchanted leans more into the musical aspect of the story than the previous film.

Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz wrote songs for Enchanted , including the Oscar-nominated songs “So Close,” “Happy Working Song,” and “That’s How You Know.” They also wrote songs and composed the music for Disenchanted. Songs that we really can’t wait to hear.

In an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , Amy Adams shared that this time around there is a “lot more singing and a lot more dancing” and talked about the struggles of performing now versus for the original film:

There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my 20s and now I’m not in my 20s. It feels different in your 40s. In my heart, I look like I’m in my 20s when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, 'Whoa, that’s not the same.'

Clearly, Disenchanted is a little more vocally and physically challenging than Enchanted for more reasons than one, but the cast still seemed to have a lot of fun on set. In a Variety interview, Patrick Dempsey also shared how the new movie pushed him to do something he’s never done on screen before:

I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography.

We can’t wait to see the musical numbers and hear all the new music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1syQuZ_0iHVnBsh00

(Image credit: Disney)

The Trailer Shows Life Not Being A Fairytale For Giselle

Disney released the trailer for Disenchanted in September 2022. In it, we see Giselle and Robert make a big new home purchase. Despite her optimism, it’s clear that life isn’t what she expects, as she seems to miss Andalasia.

Fairytale magic gets involved and it appears to be transforming her into a wicked stepmother to Morgan. The trailer hints that Nancy and Edward have an even bigger role than in the first film, especially the former.

There is lots of intrigue to be found in the short clip, because Giselle seemingly transforms her new location into a fairytale land. This seems to mean that her snobby neighbors also become fairytale villains.

We don't hear any of the new songs, but there are clearly images from musical numbers. Take a look!

Disenchanted hopefully has the same intoxicatingly fun spirit that made Enchanted so enjoyable. Stream this much anticipated sequel on Disney + on November 24th. You can also currently stream the first film there, as well. It’s one of the best movies to watch on Disney+.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Netflix and Chills 2022 Halloween lineup released

If you’ve been on the internet the past couple of years, then you’ve probably seen the term, “Netflix and chill” and so we’ll go ahead and spare you the details of what it means. Netflix is capitalizing on the term and repurposing it to announce its slate of spooky titles from now through Halloween and the rest of the year. It’s called, “Netflix and Chills.”
MOVIES
TVLine

Wednesday: Netflix Sets Release Date for Addams Family Series

Netflix’s Wednesday finally has a premiere date and — twist! — it’s a Wednesday! The sleuthing, supernaturally infused Addams Family mystery bows Wednesday, Nov. 23. Set your plans, accordingly. “Wednesday is currently a teenager, and we’ve never seen her as a teenager before,” Jenna Ortega, who plays the titular character, said in a statement. “Her snarky, snide remarks might not necessarily sound as charming when they’re coming from somebody who should probably know better than a 10-year-old girl. That was a balancing act. We didn’t want to make her sound like every other teenage girl, but we also didn’t want to make...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Do You Have to Pay to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Disney Plus?

While Hocus Pocus wasn’t an instant hit when it premiered in 1993, over the years, the family-friendly film has become a beloved cult classic. And now, just in time for Halloween, the Sanderson sisters will make their return in a sequel, premiering September 30 via Disney+. The new film stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the trio of villainous witches, and has debuted to lukewarm critical reception. IndieWire dubbed the film “totally satisfactory,” The A.V. Club said it “could have been so much worse,” and Forbes writes that it’s “exactly as bad” as its...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Hocus Pocus 2': Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

Disney+ is about to put a spell on its subscribers. Nearly 30 years after the Sanderson sisters first wreaked havoc on the sleepy town of Salem, the trio of witches are about to once again run amuck when the Black Flame Candle is lit and the long-awaited Hocus Pocus sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, premieres on Disney+ this month as part of the streamer's Hallowstream celebration.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Oscar Nunez
Person
James Marsden
Person
Patrick Dempsey
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Alan Menken
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Amy Adams
Person
Jayma Mays
Person
Idina Menzel
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Disney World#Disenchanted#Disney Princess
ComicBook

Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel

After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Boston

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ review: A worthy followup to a Halloween classic

The Sanderson sisters haven't lost a step in the followup to the 1993 Salem-set classic. Upon its release in 1993, Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” was a critical and box office disappointment, with the Salem-set movie only becoming a cult classic once the company began re-airing it on cable every October. So it’s fitting that for “Hocus Pocus 2,” the House of Mouse has skipped the theaters and on Sept. 30 will send it directly to Disney+, the streaming home for programming akin to what viewers might find on the Disney Channel, ABC Family, or Freeform.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘Scream 6’: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else You Need To Know

In 1996, horror film buffs were introduced to one of the most iconic movie villains of our generation: Ghostface. Like Halloween (1978), Friday the 13th (1980) and A Nightmare On Elm Street (1984), Scream quickly became a bonafide hit, and spawned several sequels. The franchise told the story of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who was terrorized by a number of killers wearing a Ghostface mask, until the franchise ultimately stalled with the fourth movie in 2011. Then, in 2022, the franchise was revitalized with Scream, a sequel which was given the same name as the original movie. The success of that fifth film in the franchise led to the announcement of a direct sequel — Scream 6 — in February 2022. Want to know more? HollywoodLife has all the latest updates about the cast, the release date, the storyline, and more.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
156K+
Followers
38K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy