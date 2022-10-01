Read full article on original website
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
As Trevor Noah Heads For The Stage Door, ‘The Daily Show’ Team Shocked At Timing Of Exit
“It’s been wild,” Trevor Noah told his audience after revealing that his “time is up” on hosting The Daily Show. The news certainly was wildly unexpected. Deadline understands that Noah told his studio audience of his departure before telling many members of the Comedy Central series’ staff — news that blindsided many. The Daily Show sources said that it was “imperative” for Noah to share the news with his fans during Thursday’s taping as he wanted them to hear it from him first. But the fact that Noah told a few hundred strangers, admittedly some die-hard fans but likely including many tourists keen to...
Trevor Noah Reveals Why He's Leaving 'The Daily Show'
On Sept. 29, 2022, history changed forever when Trevor Noah announced that he would be leaving The Daily Show. He took over from Jon Stewart seven years ago, and now, his time with the late night satirical program is ending. However, his announcement came as a shock to many audience members and at-home viewers.
The View’s Sunny Hostin fights with Whoopi Goldberg & Sara Haines off camera during commercial break
THE VIEW star Sunny Hostin fought with both Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines off camera during commercial breaks. Sunny, 53, argued with co-hosts Whoopi, 66, and Sara, 44, on the September 8 episode of The View during Hot Topics. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal from an eyewitness that the...
Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap
After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
Former Fox News Anchor's New Talk Show on HBO Max Gets Premiere Date
Chris Wallace's talk show, Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?, will premiere on HBO Max on Sept. 23 before debuting on CNN two days later, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show, which features interviewers with celebrities, CEOs, politicians and other prominent people, originated on CNN+ before the streaming service shuttered in April, and Warner Bros. Discovery announced soon after that Wallace's series would continue on different platforms in the fall.
Trevor Noah’s Net Worth Is Anything But Laughable! Find Out How Much the Comedian Makes
He makes it look like money grows on trees! Daily Show host Trevor Noah always has his audience cracking up, but his net worth is anything but laughable. The 2021 and 2022 Grammys...
'I'm very sorry': Jimmy Kimmel apologizes to Quinta Brunson following Emmys controversy
Two days after receiving her first Emmy under less than auspicious circumstances, Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson got a chance to redo her acceptance speech. Brunson interrupted the opening monologue of Wednesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! to demand an opportunity to thank those whom she didn’t have time to because of Kimmel.
Roy Wood Jr. is tipped as new Daily Show host after Trevor Noah's woke soapboxing saw ratings slump from 800,000-a-show to just 400,000
Roy Wood Jr. may be the new host of 'The Daily Show' after Trevor Noah announced his departure on Thursday. Trevor announced to his audience he was ending his seven-year stint at the network after deciding it was time, but some say his woke soapboxing rants triggered a ratings slump.
Trevor Noah Has Many Potential Replacements at 'The Daily Show'
Trevor Noah has announced that he will be leaving Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” which he has hosted since 2015. Co-created by Madeleine Smithberg and Lizz Winstead, “The Daily Show” started in 1996 at Paramount Global's (PARA) then fairly obscure channel Comedy Central a vehicle for comedian and sportscaster Craig Kilborn, and featuring a style of comedy that was very pithy and, one might say, bro-y.
Emmys Host Kenan Thompson: “A Hug Moment Would Have Stopped” Oscar Slap; Has No Plans To “Go Out There Hurting Anybody’s Feelings”
In a few days Kenan Thompson will host his first Primetime Emmys show, but he’s not afraid of an ‘Oscar slap’, he says. Speaking at an Emmy preview event in LA on Wednesday night, the SNL comic reflected on the infamous physical clash between Oscars host Chris Rock and Will Smith, and on the pitfalls of ‘roasting’ at awards shows in general.
Natalie Morales named CBS News correspondent; will continue to host "The Talk"
Award-winning journalist and anchor Natalie Morales has been named a CBS News correspondent, effective November 1. She will also continue to host "The Talk" on CBS. "Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News," Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a news release. "She has excelled at the highest levels — from network morning shows to longform storytelling — and we couldn't be more thrilled to have her on our team. She will be doing stories for '48 Hours,' 'CBS Mornings,' "CBS Sunday Morning' and others. She knows how to get to the heart of a tough story with compassion and grace."
Natalie Morales To Serve As Correspondent For ‘48 Hours’ And Other CBS News Programs
Natalie Morales will be a correspondent for CBS News, with duties that will include the true crime series 48 Hours. Morales continues to co-host The Talk. She joined CBS last year after 22 years at NBC News. She had served as the west coast anchor of Today, correspondent on Dateline. She also had a tenure as host of Access, co-host of Access Live and news anchor of Today, as well as co-hosting the show’s third hour. She also was anchor of Reelz’s Behind Closed Doors with Natalie Morales. She joined Today in 2006 as a national correspondent, and reported across the...
