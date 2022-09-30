Read full article on original website
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
The Best Dog Collars For Every Pup Personality
Collars aren’t just an essential item for any dog parent for identification purposes. Like harnesses, bandannas, and well-intentioned Halloween costumes, they’re a great way to express your (er, your dog’s) style. A few things are absolutely essential when it comes to finding the perfect collar for Fido: Touch points for attaching a leash are a must, and a comfortable fit (not too loose, but not too tight) are non-negotiables — but then comes the fun part. Whether function and durability is the name of the game or nothing other than fine Italian leather will suffice, we’ve rounded up the best dog collars for every budget and occasion. From Maxbone’s chic take on logo mania to Wild One’s fan-favorite collars, peep our eight chic choices below.
YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Fall Fun with Your Senior Dog
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- With the long days of summer behind us and the heat cooling off, fall is the perfect time to go outside, exercise and experience the great outdoors with your dog. YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends.
The 6 best products to protect your furniture from cat scratching
We tested more than a dozen products to protect furniture from cat scratching. Here are the best furniture guards, tape, scratchers, and claw covers.
7 European Pet Startups Join Leap Venture Studio’s 2022 Pet Tech Program
Leap Venture Studio has welcomed the latest cohort for its seed-stage accelerator program for pet care startups. Seven European companies have been selected and will participate in the 12-week program, which began Sept. 26 and will run until Demo Day on Dec. 15. The Leap Venture Studio program is a...
SONIC is expanding into the pet market for the month of October
SONIC is going from Drive-in dining to spoiling our pups with merchandise and even a Wag Cup! That’s right October is the month of the dogs at SONIC!. According to a press email we received on behalf of SONIC, starting on October 3, not only are they launching a Wag Shop of goodies for our pups that include costumes and dog toys, but they are also expanding their current menu to include the perfect treat for our pups to enjoy. But let’s start with the Wag Shop!
