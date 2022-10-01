ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity

Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station

Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
technode.global

Alpha JWC partners Google and others for SEA founders upgrading program

Indonesia borne venture capital firm Alpha JWC Ventures (Alpha JWC) has announced strategic partnerships formed with Google Asia Pacific (APAC), integrated global communications agency The Hoffman Agency and regional content house Hepmil Creators Network as knowledge partners. The partnerships aim to extend and expand Alpha JWC’s network support to its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Companies#Tech#Solar Panel#Business Industry#Linus Business#Solar Ai Technologies#Engie Group#Rto
getnews.info

LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services

LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
INDUSTRY
Family Handyman

6 Best Solar Batteries

Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Singapore
pv-magazine-usa.com

How long do residential energy storage batteries last?

In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNET

Where To Buy Rooftop Solar Panels

Buying solar panels to power your home can be an all-around good money decision. It can increase your home's resale value, deliver a large tax credit and save you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are for 25 years), so they should produce energy well after you pay them off. Even with these potential benefits, the initial cost can be intimidating. And, with new technologies (like GAF's Energy's Timberline Solar shingle), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
INDUSTRY
altenergymag.com

Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize

Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theevreport.com

Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle

Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
BUSINESS
Slate

Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
RENO, NV
The Hill

Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand

Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy