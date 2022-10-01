Read full article on original website
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
electrek.co
Check out BLUETTI’s newest solar energy storage technology, including the new EP600 portable power station
Fresh out of the IFA consumer electronics show in Berlin, BLUETTI Power Inc continues to demonstrate why it’s the name to beat in portable and solar energy solutions. Although there is a whole arsenal of products for you to choose from, its BLUETTI’s latest three that have truly set a new standard for the energy storage solutions industry. This includes the BLUETTI AC500 + B300 combo, the ultra-portable EB3A power station, and the brand new EP600 station, which can power most home appliances.
technode.global
Malaysia's NCT Group partners Microsoft to accelerate digital collaboration for NCT Smart Industrial Park
Malaysia-based property developer NCT Group of Companies (NCT Group) has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Microsoft in Malaysia to support NCT Group in the digitalisation of the upcoming NCT Smart Industrial Park (NSIP) in Selangor. The MoU is set to serve as a starting point for NCT Group...
technode.global
Alpha JWC partners Google and others for SEA founders upgrading program
Indonesia borne venture capital firm Alpha JWC Ventures (Alpha JWC) has announced strategic partnerships formed with Google Asia Pacific (APAC), integrated global communications agency The Hoffman Agency and regional content house Hepmil Creators Network as knowledge partners. The partnerships aim to extend and expand Alpha JWC’s network support to its...
getnews.info
LUXMAN is taking solar lights manufacture to new heights with its hi-tech solar lights and impeccable services
LUXMAN is a hi-tech solar lights manufacturer devoted to the R&D, production, and sales of outdoor solar light system products. Solar energy is on the rise. Statistics show that Solar PV accounted for 3.1% of global electricity generation. It remains the third-largest renewable electricity technology behind hydropower and onshore wind after overtaking bioenergy in 2019. The above statistics suggest that interest in solar is rising, a trend LUXMAN is set to take advantage of.
6 Best Solar Batteries
Solar panels convert sunlight to electricity, and batteries store it. Solar battery technology is still evolving, but here's what's available today. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable
Jupiter Power and Energy Vault to secure 2.4 GWh of domestic energy storage equipment Energy Vault will focus on maximizing U.S. localization and deployment of energy storage equipment that will qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Domestic Content Bonus Credit. Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+ Solis...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Dalian flow battery energy storage station is the largest and most powerful worldwide
This battery can serve 200,000 residents during peak times of energy use.
PV Tech
US residential PV systems continue to grow in size, fall in price and increasingly come with batteries, says LBNL report
Residential solar systems in the US continue to grow in size at the same time as battery attachment rates increase and the median installed price of all type of PV projects drops again, albeit only slightly. Those are some of the key findings of the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory’s (LNBL)...
pv-magazine-usa.com
How long do residential energy storage batteries last?
In Parts 1 and 2 of this series, pv magazine reviewed the productive lifespan of residential solar panels, and inverters. Here, we examine home batteries, how well they perform over time, and how long they last. Residential energy storage has become an increasingly popular feature of home solar. A recent...
CNET
Where To Buy Rooftop Solar Panels
Buying solar panels to power your home can be an all-around good money decision. It can increase your home's resale value, deliver a large tax credit and save you money on energy for decades. Solar panels can produce energy for a long time (many warranties are for 25 years), so they should produce energy well after you pay them off. Even with these potential benefits, the initial cost can be intimidating. And, with new technologies (like GAF's Energy's Timberline Solar shingle), it can be difficult to know where to shop.
In a world first, wind and solar met 10% of global electricity demand
The world is going green, and it’s doing it in many ways. More than 10 percent of global electricity demand was met by wind and solar projects for the first time in 2021, a new report by BloombergNEF (BNEF) revealed. It’s obviously promising news for our planet’s future; however,...
altenergymag.com
Origami Solar Wins Grand Prize in U.S. Department of Energy American-Made Solar Prize
Company receives $500,000 to support U.S. supply chain independence and decarbonization by utilizing domestic steel for solar module frames. Bend, Oregon - September 29, 2022 - Origami Solar, developers of a patent-pending steel frame for solar modules that lowers cost, dramatically reduces carbon emissions, and improves performance and value, has taken the grand prize in the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) American-Made Solar Prize competition. Origami Solar was one of two winners among 10 hardware finalists in the competition's Go! Demo Day that took place at the RE+ event in Anaheim last week.
ZDNet
Zendure's 400W solar panel gets you a ton of power for your off-grid adventures
Regular readers will know how much I like big power banks and power stations. Being a part time photographer, videographer, and drone operator, I get to spend a fair bit of time working in places that don't have a convenient power outlet to charge things up. This means that I...
technode.global
Thai EdTech firm Globish succeeds in closing $2.36M fundraising deal & progressing to Series A+
Globish Academia (Thailand) Co. Ltd or Globish, an EdTech startup and Thailand’s first live online learning platform developer, successfully closed a Series A+ fundraising deal. The Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa) is the first Thai government agency to form joint venture investments in digital startups with leading partner companies...
theevreport.com
Valmet Automotive completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production solar electric vehicle
Munich – Valmet Automotive has now at the Uusikaupunki car plant completed the first Lightyear 0 pre-production vehicle for Lightyear, the Dutch high-tech company developing the world’s first solar electric vehicle. The pre-production series is a major step toward the start of production of the customer series of the Lightyear 0 model scheduled for late 2022.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Growing heat waves make geothermal energy vital to reducing grid demand
Heat waves are , longer lasting and more extreme. That puts added pressure on the electricity grid in America and requires us to think about underutilized sources of renewable energy. The leading candidate for prioritization is geothermal ground source energy, which, like solar energy, can be used by homeowners, commercial property owners and institutions. It can save money over time for all three, while benefiting the planet and easing the grid’s burden.
