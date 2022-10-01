ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Bumfuzzled

You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that you are often confused about the topics that you and your partner talk about. So, what do you do if you are often confused when having conversations with your partner? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Dating Someone Emotionally Unavailable Can Destroy Self-Worth

I pined over Tom for many years, a man whom I had known since I was very young as we had grown up together in the same small town. Tom was kind, smart, handsome, motivated, had a good relationship with his mother, you name it, and he probably checked the box. Time and time again, our paths kept crossing, and in the back of my mind, I couldn’t help but wonder… was it fate?
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Four Signs A Victim Is Healing From Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in, someone who has never gone through narcissistic abuse would assume that leaving is the most challenging part. The truth is that the hardest part comes after you leave the narcissist. Staying away for good is one battle in itself. The other is accepting what happened while simultaneously dealing with the trauma that can surface days, weeks, or years later.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Toxic Relationship Patterns That Are Constantly Repeated

My friend Brandy would be the first person to tell you that a side of her comes out a few months after dating someone that is outright mean. “I don’t know why, but after the initial honeymoon phase, I will start losing it on the person I’m dating. I think I'm testing them because I was hurt in the past, but it’s not okay, and I know that if I don’t change, I’m never going to be able to have a fully healthy relationship.”
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and the Halloween Heart Break

You might have been with someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner is really into celebrating Halloween and you aren't. So, what do you do if your partner likes to celebrate Halloween but you don't? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.

