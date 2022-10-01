ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To "Shoot Up a School"

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

The Mysterious and Gruesome History Of Baby Head, A Texas Ghost Town

I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state, there is no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend, weekend I had a chance to go to Fredericksburg, TX which is always a great place to go.
TEXAS STATE
Lonestar 99.5

2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download

Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospitals Less Scary

Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership, Spirit Halloween has...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning

In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant

Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Juvenile Curfew Ordinance to Continue After Unanimous Yes

The Lubbock City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday's, September 27, City Council meeting to continue with the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. The second public hearing was part of the Regular Agenda during the weekly City Council meeting and was the first topic of discussion. Chief Floyd Mitchell previously presented a plan in the beginning of September showing the enforcement efforts which would involve a Curfew Center and a team of officers.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
