Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
Insane Hurricane Ian Footage Makes Lubbock Flash Flooding Look Like Child’s Play
All of the Hurricane Ian footage circulating the internet right now really puts things in perspective. We're used to complaining about storms and flash flooding in Lubbock, but within a day or two things are back to normal here. You'd never even know it rained. This time-lapse video of the...
The Mysterious and Gruesome History Of Baby Head, A Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state, there is no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend, weekend I had a chance to go to Fredericksburg, TX which is always a great place to go.
‘What’s This Hamster Called?': Lubbock Resident Confused by Local Rodent
When you move to a new town, there are always new things to see and learn. Whether it’s learning how to navigate the city, where to get good food, or anything else, there are some things that can stump you if you’ve never seen it before. Even here in Lubbock, Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download
Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Lubbock’s Aloha BBQ Posts New Announcement That Might Make You Cry
I've been waiting for Aloha BBQ to open back up. The staff took some time off for summer vacation, and that's totally understandable. Have you ever seen how dang long the line there gets? Those folks work their butts off to keep up with demand, and they definitely deserved a relaxing summer vacation.
Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospitals Less Scary
Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership, Spirit Halloween has...
You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning
In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
A Lubbock Man Shares Memories Of The Area Impacted By Hurricane Ian
You'll have to forgive me for being a little distracted this week. As the rest of the nation watched in shock at the devastation in Southwest Florida as a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, many folks worried about family and friends from afar. Count me as one of those people with loved ones who were directly in harms way.
Lubbock Juvenile Curfew Ordinance to Continue After Unanimous Yes
The Lubbock City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday's, September 27, City Council meeting to continue with the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. The second public hearing was part of the Regular Agenda during the weekly City Council meeting and was the first topic of discussion. Chief Floyd Mitchell previously presented a plan in the beginning of September showing the enforcement efforts which would involve a Curfew Center and a team of officers.
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
Lonestar 99.5
Lubbock, TX
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0