1310kfka.com
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting
The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
Police investigating CSU student’s death
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
CBS News
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
KDVR.com
CU Boulder students concerned after shooting
Several CU Boulder students voiced concerns after a police-involved shooting with multiple suspects happened near campus overnight Sunday. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus. Chance of rain Monday, 60s for upcoming weekend. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
Colorado police shoot and kill robbery suspect near Denver airport
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora, Colorado police fatally shot a male robbery suspect they said threatened them with a gun following a vehicle chase that ended by Denver International Airport on Saturday, authorities said at a news conference. Denver's chief of police, Ron Thomas, said two male suspects robbed a...
KDVR.com
Officers shot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night. Kristen Chapman reports. Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder …. APD chief: Series of armed robberies not related …. Aurora police shoot, kill suspect. Mental experts warn responders of PTSD. Weather causes road...
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
No arrests made in East Colfax neighborhood stabbing
A man was stabbed in Denver's East Colfax neighborhood early Sunday morning and now investigators are searching for the person responsible.
wufe967.com
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
denverite.com
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
CBS News
Police walk into active shootout on Boulder's Univsersity Hill, suspects at large
The Boulder Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood. Around 1:27 a.m., officers were on foot near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for another call when they received a report about a disturbance with guns nearby. As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his gun during the interaction with the suspects. During the incident, a man was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No immunity for cop who shot puppy in Colorado
A Loveland police officer may be held liable for shooting a couple's puppy in the head within seconds of exiting his car, a federal judge has ruled. Last week, U.S. District Court Judge Raymond P. Moore refused to dismiss the civil rights claims against Officer Mathew Grashorn for the shooting. Moore noted the law is clear that killing a pet dog without justification, as Grashorn reportedly did with 14-month-old Herkimer, amounts to a constitutional violation.
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting near DIA
Police were led on a high-speed chase just after 5 a.m. Saturday morning near Denver International Airport, that left one officer hospitalized, one suspect dead and another in custody.
1310kfka.com
Judge denies venue change for Pankey’s second murder trial
A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
Arrest made in brutal August murder of Denver 14 year old
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
Suspects still at-large after shootout with Boulder Police
The Boulder Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred early this morning in the University Hill neighborhood.
Missing senior alert issued in Thornton, have you seen this man?
Officers with the Thornton Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a senior citizen who went missing Saturday evening.
