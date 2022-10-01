A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.

GREELEY, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO