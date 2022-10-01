Read full article on original website
Related
New England States Shock the Country With Vaccination Rates
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. This article is NOT about the Covid-19 vaccine. Okay, partially, BUT, I am not here to tell you whether to get a vaccine or not. Instead,...
Two ‘severely decomposed’ bodies discovered in former Rhode Island mayor's home
Police said the bodies of an elderly woman and an elderly man were found Monday inside the residence of former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard.
The Most Rat Infested American Cities
Cities are notorious for having pest trouble because of the high number of restaurants present. Many pesky pest problems face Americans across several states. The issue is more significant in some areas than in others.
The most roach-infested U.S. cities
Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Hampshire and Maine Rank Among Worst States to Teach in
Teaching is a selfless profession. These days, teachers get into the profession fully aware of the salary and sacrifices they are about to make. For a long time, but especially in the past three years, teachers have been stretched extremely thin. In 2019, when the world was completely shifting jobs,...
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
nationalinterest.org
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
Unsolved Montana Murders
Unsolved Montana Murders Every state has their unsolved murders, of which they are justifiably proud (or is it ashamed?), and Montana is no different. Here, then, are six of Montana’s most enigmatic cases. May they send a...
RELATED PEOPLE
CNBC
The 5 states where Americans are working the longest hours—they aren’t New York or California
Americans are no strangers to working overtime. The United States has one of the longest workweeks in the world — 1,791 hours per year, or 34.44 hours per week — compared to their international counterparts, according to the World Economic Forum. But in some parts of the U.S.,...
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College […] The post Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
President Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage
President Biden and First lady Jill Biden have traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma the most CBD-obsessed state in America
Oklahoma is the most CBD-captivated state in America, a new study reveals.
Poll shows increase in support for legal pot in Missouri
A new poll suggests that support is growing for legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri. In the FOX 2 - Emerson College poll, 48% of potential voters backed the November ballot measure. 35% opposed, and 17% were undecided.
US News and World Report
Cuba Requests U.S. Aid After Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power -WSJ
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Cuba's government has made a rare request for emergency assistance from the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the whole island of 11 million people, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. Hurricane Ian tore through the island nation on Tuesday,...
US News and World Report
New Mexico AG Wants State's Anti-Corruption Law Strengthened
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s anti-corruption law. A recent ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against four defendants, and Balderas told the Albuquerque Journal that the court “took away from citizens a very necessary tool to prosecute public officials who use their public office for their own personal gain.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
US News and World Report
Trump Opposes DOJ Effort to Expedite Special Master Appeal in Mar-a-Lago Document Case
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team on Monday opposed the Justice Department’s request to expedite its appeal of an order from a Trump-appointed judge concerning a third-party’s review of materials seized by the FBI from the former president’s Florida estate. “President Trump will be prejudiced if...
US News and World Report
NYC Plans Recharging Stations for Food Delivery Workers
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's thousands of food delivery workers will get places to recharge electric bike batteries, cellphones and themselves, under a city plan announced Monday to turn abandoned newsstands and other unused structures into facilities for the “deliveristas.”. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)...
The 6 Best Midwest Cities To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Retirement can be as stressful as it is exciting. With a new kind of financial ballgame to get used to, finding somewhere with a good quality of life for retirees is an essential venture to make....
Prosecutors At Jan. 6 Sedition Trial Say Oath Keepers ‘Pervert’ Constitution
The five defendants say they were just security guards. Prosecutors say they tried to change the course of U.S. history.
Comments / 0