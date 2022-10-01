TROY, N.Y. - The Hamilton College women's tennis team won two doubles matches and then captured three of the six singles competitions to edge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 5-4 in a non-league match at Sharp Courts. The Continentals improve to 1-0, while the Engineers fall to 1-1. Nikki Ridenour and Lorna Flores Gonzalez both went 2-0 for RPI, combining for an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles before winning their respective singles matches at No. 2 and No. 4. Masha Karach also had a singles win as battled through three sets at No. 6.

