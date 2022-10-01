Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Opinion: solutions for Glenville Bridge truck accidentsCarol DurantGlenville, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
rpiathletics.com
Men's Hockey Drops Exhibition Game to Toronto
TROY, N.Y. - Connor Matton scored with just over six minutes left in the third period to break a tie Rayce Ramsay made 39 saves to lead the The University of Toronto held off Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a men's hockey exhibition game at the Houston Field House.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Tennis Captures Both ITA Regional Titles
MADISON, N.J. - For the first time in school history, student-athletes from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team have captured both the singles and doubles championships at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional with sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen being crowned twice. Freshman Andy Zhu partnered with Drover-Mattinen in doubles.
wwnytv.com
Saturday Sports: Red & Black beat Glens Falls on the gridiron for 2nd straight championship
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red & Black hosted Glens Falls Saturday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds. Watertown more than doubles Glens Falls, winning 30-14 on the night. In women’s college hockey from Cheel Arena, Clarkson hosted Bemidji State. In the 1st period, Bemidji State...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Soccer Defeated on Late Skidmore Goal
TROY, N.Y. - TROY, N.Y. – Senior Rory Millar scored in the 88th minute to break a scoreless tie and lead the Skidmore College men's soccer team to a 1-0 road victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds improve to 5-1-3 and 2-0-1 in the Liberty League. RPI drops to 3-4-3 and 1-1-1. A long throw in from the hands of Max Heberlein deflected off a pair of heads in the RPI box out towards Millar, who played the volley and beat Engineers goalkeeperColin Such from 24 yards out inside the left post on a bounce.
rpiathletics.com
Field Hockey Falls to Union in League Game
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Junior Sophie Ruhl scored twice as the Union College field hockey team netted one goal in each quarter on the way to a 4-1 victory over local rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday night at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium. Ruhl recorded her...
rpiathletics.com
Women's Tennis Taken Down by Continentals, 5-4
TROY, N.Y. - The Hamilton College women's tennis team won two doubles matches and then captured three of the six singles competitions to edge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 5-4 in a non-league match at Sharp Courts. The Continentals improve to 1-0, while the Engineers fall to 1-1. Nikki Ridenour and Lorna Flores Gonzalez both went 2-0 for RPI, combining for an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles before winning their respective singles matches at No. 2 and No. 4. Masha Karach also had a singles win as battled through three sets at No. 6.
rpiathletics.com
Golf Wins Third Straight; Harrigan is Medalist
POTSDAM, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's golf team had each of the top three finishers and the Engineers finished 13 strokes in front of the runner-up in capturing the Liberty League Preview held at the Potsdam Town & Country Club. The five-team, two-day event took place on a par 72, 6616-yard course.
rpiathletics.com
Muelas at Top of Leaderboard; Golf Team is Too
POTSDAM, N.Y. - Junior Rodrigo Muelas shot a -4, 68 to hold the lead and four of his teammates sit in the top eight as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team leads the Liberty League Preview with a -1, 287 after the first day of the two-day tournament being played at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.
Buffalo State Athletics
Football Downed by Union in Liberty League Opener
SCHENECTADY, NY – Host Union College jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 45-0 victory over the Buffalo State football team on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field in the Bengals' Liberty League opener. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Union – 45,...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Cross Country Competes in Gold 8k Race
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Junior Cory Kennedy finished in 59th place and senior Matt Lecky was 61st to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team in the Gold 8k at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University. The Engineers were one of three Division III squads in the 46-school race and they finished 25th overall and first among the three Division III teams.
NY fourth most searched state to move out this year
According to moving company, moveBuddha, New York is the fourth most searched state to move out this year. With that being said, Albany is one of the only cities in the state seeing positive inflow.
The wing-ers are in for Saratoga wing off!
Winners for the 2022 Saratoga Wing Off are in! The event which was held on Saturday, October 1 encouraged wing lovers to try some of the best and most creative wings in the county.
Groundbreaking for new Saratoga Springs park Monday
Groundbreaking for the new Flat Rock Park in Saratoga Springs will take place on Monday, October 3. The park will offer a new outdoor gathering place to residents of the area.
wamc.org
Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool
Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
Hall of Fame Rocker Has 3 Upstate NY Dates, Part of Huge 2023 Tour
John Mellencamp has announced an expansive 2023 tour that will see him play 76 shows over five months from February to June, and three of those appearances will be in Upstate New York. A 2008 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, the Indiana-born Mellencamp will be hitting the Palace...
albanymagic.com
New Hoagie Chain Coming to the Capital Region
Sandwich lovers, you’ll have even more tough decisions when it comes to lunch in the Capital Region. A sub chain called PrimoHoagies plans to open two or three new restaurants in the Albany area within the next year, with another seven in the not too distant future. PrimoHoagies is...
Van Leeuwen brings imaginative ice cream creations to Greenwich
The ice cream brand is known for its creative flavors – one of them being Kraft Macaroni & Cheese.
‘Coffee and cocktails’ spot opening in Guilderland
The Scene Coffee and Cocktails is set to open later this year on Western Avenue in Guilderland. Owner Mariana Lia, the daughter of Bill Lia of Lia Auto Group, said she wants to create a "Instagrammable coffee shop."
Chick-fil-A in Latham still in the early planning stages
After over a year, a Chick-fil-A location in Latham is still in the early planning stages. According to the Town of Colonie's Director of Planning and Economic Development Sean Maguire, Chick-fil-A has only submitted a sketch plan so far, not a full application.
Greenville brothers receive award for heroic actions
Three Greenville brothers were honored on Thursday for saving the life of a man trapped in a burning car after a crash. Peter Liquari IV and Nickolas Liquari, both 14, and their brother Dylan Liquari, 7, received Liberty Medals, the highest civilian honor that a New York resident can receive from the State Senate and is awarded to individuals for heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers.
