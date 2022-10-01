ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

rpiathletics.com

Men's Hockey Drops Exhibition Game to Toronto

TROY, N.Y. - Connor Matton scored with just over six minutes left in the third period to break a tie Rayce Ramsay made 39 saves to lead the The University of Toronto held off Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-1 in a men's hockey exhibition game at the Houston Field House.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men's Tennis Captures Both ITA Regional Titles

MADISON, N.J. - For the first time in school history, student-athletes from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's tennis team have captured both the singles and doubles championships at the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Northeast Regional with sophomore Aiden Drover-Mattinen being crowned twice. Freshman Andy Zhu partnered with Drover-Mattinen in doubles.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men's Soccer Defeated on Late Skidmore Goal

TROY, N.Y. - TROY, N.Y. – Senior Rory Millar scored in the 88th minute to break a scoreless tie and lead the Skidmore College men's soccer team to a 1-0 road victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday. The Thoroughbreds improve to 5-1-3 and 2-0-1 in the Liberty League. RPI drops to 3-4-3 and 1-1-1. A long throw in from the hands of Max Heberlein deflected off a pair of heads in the RPI box out towards Millar, who played the volley and beat Engineers goalkeeperColin Such from 24 yards out inside the left post on a bounce.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Field Hockey Falls to Union in League Game

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Junior Sophie Ruhl scored twice as the Union College field hockey team netted one goal in each quarter on the way to a 4-1 victory over local rival Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) on Saturday night at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium. Ruhl recorded her...
SCHENECTADY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Women's Tennis Taken Down by Continentals, 5-4

TROY, N.Y. - The Hamilton College women's tennis team won two doubles matches and then captured three of the six singles competitions to edge Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 5-4 in a non-league match at Sharp Courts. The Continentals improve to 1-0, while the Engineers fall to 1-1. Nikki Ridenour and Lorna Flores Gonzalez both went 2-0 for RPI, combining for an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles before winning their respective singles matches at No. 2 and No. 4. Masha Karach also had a singles win as battled through three sets at No. 6.
TROY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Golf Wins Third Straight; Harrigan is Medalist

POTSDAM, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's golf team had each of the top three finishers and the Engineers finished 13 strokes in front of the runner-up in capturing the Liberty League Preview held at the Potsdam Town & Country Club. The five-team, two-day event took place on a par 72, 6616-yard course.
POTSDAM, NY
rpiathletics.com

Muelas at Top of Leaderboard; Golf Team is Too

POTSDAM, N.Y. - Junior Rodrigo Muelas shot a -4, 68 to hold the lead and four of his teammates sit in the top eight as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team leads the Liberty League Preview with a -1, 287 after the first day of the two-day tournament being played at the Potsdam Town & Country Club.
TROY, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Downed by Union in Liberty League Opener

SCHENECTADY, NY – Host Union College jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter on the way to a 45-0 victory over the Buffalo State football team on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field in the Bengals' Liberty League opener. THE BASICS. FINAL SCORE: Union – 45,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
rpiathletics.com

Men's Cross Country Competes in Gold 8k Race

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Junior Cory Kennedy finished in 59th place and senior Matt Lecky was 61st to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country team in the Gold 8k at the Paul Short Run hosted by Lehigh University. The Engineers were one of three Division III squads in the 46-school race and they finished 25th overall and first among the three Division III teams.
BETHLEHEM, PA
wamc.org

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan releases design for new Lincoln Park pool

Plans for a new pool in Albany’s Lincoln Park are moving ahead. This summer, the city of Albany presented two concepts to replace the historic Lincoln Park pool for public feedback. Speaking on the empty, cracked former pool floor in downtown Albany Wednesday, Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan says by a 3-to-1 margin, more than 1,500 residents chose the first option, which includes a zero-entry pool, concession area, splash pad for kids and an Olympic lap pool.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

New Hoagie Chain Coming to the Capital Region

Sandwich lovers, you’ll have even more tough decisions when it comes to lunch in the Capital Region. A sub chain called PrimoHoagies plans to open two or three new restaurants in the Albany area within the next year, with another seven in the not too distant future. PrimoHoagies is...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Greenville brothers receive award for heroic actions

Three Greenville brothers were honored on Thursday for saving the life of a man trapped in a burning car after a crash. Peter Liquari IV and Nickolas Liquari, both 14, and their brother Dylan Liquari, 7, received Liberty Medals, the highest civilian honor that a New York resident can receive from the State Senate and is awarded to individuals for heroic or humanitarian acts on behalf of their fellow New Yorkers.
GREENVILLE, NY

