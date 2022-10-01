Read full article on original website
Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams
PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
Tune in October 4 to watch the live Governor's debate
For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women are vying for the state’s top political job, and all three are scheduled to appear in a debate on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on KVAL. Among the three candidates to debate are: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and...
High School GameDay: High school football highlights from Western Oregon
It's Week 5 of the high school football season. Check out scores and highlights from around the region in our High School GameDay roundup:
Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser
WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
