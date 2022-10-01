ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
KCBY

Oregon issues warning about student debt relief scams

PORTLAND, Ore. — With student loan forgiveness top of mind for many people, there is a warning about scammers trying to take advantage of them. The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation says people are starting to claim they can help you get forgiveness faster or telling you to refinance your loan.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Tune in October 4 to watch the live Governor's debate

For the first time in Oregon’s history, three women are vying for the state’s top political job, and all three are scheduled to appear in a debate on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on KVAL. Among the three candidates to debate are: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek, and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
KCBY

Sports car seized in high-speed chase transformed into police cruiser

WASHINGTON (TND) — A 2020 sports car that was seized in a high-speed chase has been transformed into a police cruiser. Talk about a turnaround!" the Texas Department of Public Safety -- Southeast Texas Region wrote in a Facebook post. "The 1,080 HP Dodge Hellcat went from evading law enforcement in Harris Co. to now catching criminals wherever it roams in Texas."
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy