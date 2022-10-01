Read full article on original website
YMCA community capital campaign complete after $1 million Tykeson match exceeded
EUGENE, Ore. — The $5 million Community Phase of the Capital Campaign for a new YMCA is compete, just 10 months after it launched. This comes as the $1 million match offered by the Tykeson Family Foundation has been met. “This is a testament to this community’s vision of...
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Eugene Police ask if you can help identify this suspect
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say that on March 30, 2022, a Eugene mother and her teen daughter went to dinner at a restaurant and parked their car in the restaurant's lot. The mother and daughter said when they returned to their vehicle they found the passenger window shattered and the teen's school bag gone. They say inside the bag had been her keys, school computer, and a wallet with the teen's debit and social security cards.
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
Oregon state throw four interceptions for the second game in a row vs Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
