FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Are you looking for a temporary job this fall?. The City’s Street Department is hiring workers for the annual neighborhood leaf collection. With a pay rate of $15 per hour, the work begins with training in late October and goes through the end of the mid-December collection season. Workers will assist with sweeping, raking and the pick-up of leaves along neighborhood streets.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO