406mtsports.com

Week 5: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats defeat UC Davis on rainy night in Bozeman

Behind a career performance from Sean Chambers, the No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (4-1, 2-0) defeated the UC Davis Aggies (1-4, 0-2) in Bozeman Saturday. Sean Chambers' career night propels Montana State past UC Davis. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 21 hrs ago. Chambers, who filled in for an...
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzly running backs hitting stride at the right time

POCATELLO, Idaho — Through the Montana football team’s first four games this season, first-year quarterback Lucas Johnson has put himself in good graces with the team’s faithful fan base. He displayed all the tools in his skill set that made him a bowl game winner in his...
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts UC Davis

BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team hosts UC Davis in a Big Sky Conference game that kicks off at 8:25 p.m. and is televised on ESPNU. The Bobcats (3-1, 1-0 Big Sky) are five-point favorites to beat the Aggies (1-3, 0-1) for the seventh straight time, despite missing starting quarterback Tommy Mellott and their top three running backs (Isaiah Ifanse, Jared White and Kaegun Williams). Mellott is out with a head injury he suffered in the first quarter of last Saturday's 38-35 win at Eastern Washington.
406mtsports.com

Victor Flores: Nothing controversial about Montana State’s quarterback situation

BOZEMAN — Sean Chambers knows how Tommy Mellott feels, and then some. Chambers suffered three season-ending injuries during his four years at Wyoming. He got through last year injury free but lost his starting quarterback job after seven games. He then transferred to Montana State, a team with a local legend in Mellott as its starting QB.
406mtsports.com

MSU Billings volleyball swept by Western Oregon, still looking for GNAC win

BILLINGS — Misery in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference continued for Montana State Billings volleyball Saturday, being defeated in straight sets by Western Oregon as the Yellowjackets remained winless in league play. The visiting Wolves (6-9, 2-5 GNAC) made quick work of the Jackets (7-9, 0-8) in a 25-17,...
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: UC Davis at No. 4 Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will try to extend a couple of streaks on Saturday night. MSU has won 14 straight games at Bobcat Stadium — the longest active home winning streak in the Football Championship Subdivision, according to Stats Perform. Sacramento State is the last team to beat MSU in Bozeman: 34-21 on Oct. 12, 2019.
406mtsports.com

Rocky football's electric second half propels it to win over Montana Western

DILLON — Is it safe to call Rocky Mountain College football road warriors yet?. If that designation wasn't apparent already, it might just be now following the Battlin' Bears' impressive 41-26 win Saturday at Montana Western. Notching its second win on the road against a team either currently or...
406mtsports.com

Montana rallies for Brawl of the Wild volleyball win in front of record crowd

BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead. Then the record scratched. The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for UC Davis at Montana State

Time, date, place: 8:15 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium, Bozeman. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Dan Hawkins. Record: 32-25 Year: 6th. Hawkins previously served...
406mtsports.com

MSUB cross country places 2 in top 10 at Montana Open

MISSOULA — Kaylee Dalling and Bryant Edgerton of Montana State Billings had top 10 finishes Friday at the Montana Open cross country meet. Dalling placed eighth in the women's 5K race, while Edgerton took ninth in the men's 8K. There were 17 participants in the men's race and 20...
406mtsports.com

Corner kicks doom MSU Billings women's soccer in loss at Simon Fraser

BURNABY, British Columbia, Canada — Montana State Billings women's soccer's difficulties defending corner kicks led to its demise in a 2-0 loss to Simon Fraser on Saturday in the Great White North. The host Red Leafs (2-4-4) scored both of their goals in the first half off of the...
