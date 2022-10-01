BOZEMAN — The Brick Breeden Fieldhouse crowd was ready to turn the volume up another notch. It could taste a two-set lead. Then the record scratched. The Montana volleyball team rallied back from a 1-0 set deficit and a large second-set hole to earn a 3-1 win over rival Montana State in front of a record crowd at the Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Grizzlies improved to 10-5 overall and 3-0 in Big Sky Conference play, and they extended their Brawl of the Wild road winning streak to three.

