ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones dies 5 days after KO loss

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eTaV4_0iHVazbs00

Luis Quiñones, a 25-year-old boxer who hailed from Colombia, died Thursday night, according to ESPN, five days after he was hospitalized following a knockout loss.

Quiñones had been facing Jose Munoz at Coliseo Elias Chegwin in Barranquilla, Colombia. Entering the fight undefeated, the two boxers were in a back-and-forth fight until the eighth round, when Quiñones was knocked down by a punch after showing wobbly legs.

Quiñones was reportedly taken out of the ring via stretcher. By Thursday, he was brain dead.

His brother confirmed his passing on Facebook, per ESPN:

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts," Leonardo Quinones wrote.

The promoter of the fight, Cuadrilátero Boxing, released its own statement in Spanish on Instagram lamenting the death and saying they would continue to support the boxer's family as long as needed. A rough translation:

Cuadrilátero Boxing deeply regrets the death of Luis Quiñones, an exceptional, disciplined human being who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport.

Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown, Barrancabermeja, to make his way in Barranquilla and become a professional athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez.

Since last Saturday we have been accompanying his family, his team, and the medical staff and we will continue to do so for as long as they require it.

In the same way, we thank the staff of the Clínica General del Norte, who during all the time did what was within their power and took care of Luis in the best possible way.

Per ESPN, Quiñones was diagnosed with a "neurological deterioration as a result of head trauma due to traumatic contusions" during surgery. Doctors also reportedly performed a craniectomy, a removal of part of the skull to accommodate brain swelling, after detecting a subdural hematoma.

Quiñones is at least the third boxer to die from complications in the ring this year, joining South Africa's Simiso Buthelezi and Russia's Arest Saakyan.

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Boxer dies after warning signs seconds before collapses on ESPN

Super lightweight contender Luis Quinones died on Thursday night after sickeningly collapsing inside the ring during a bout. The 25-year-old competed in a clash against fellow undefeated boxer Jose Munoz on September 24. Five days later, he was brain-dead. It was evident something was wrong with Quinones in the final...
COMBAT SPORTS
mmanews.com

25 Year Old Boxer Luis Quiñones Dies 5 Days After KO Loss

The combat sports world as a whole has suffered a loss, as Colombian boxer Luis Quiñones has passed away days after suffering a knockout loss. At 25 years old, Quiñones was a junior welterweight boxer with a total of 11 pro fights, according to BoxRec, with a record of 10-1 with 6 knockouts. Unfortunately, it was the first loss of his career that would end up taking his life, after he suffered a devastating knockout to undefeated Jose Munoz on September 24th.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Cesar Chavez
Person
Luis Quiñones
Boxing Scene

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. McWilliams Arroyo Added To Estrada-Chocolatito Card

The trilogy clash between Juan Francisco Estrada and Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez will take place at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Saturday December 3, live worldwide on DAZN – and Eddie Hearn and Matchroom are delighted to announce that Julio Cesar Martinez will meet McWilliams Arroyo for his WBC World Super-Flyweight title as the co-main event on a blockbuster night of action in Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
HipHopDX.com

6ix9ine Challenged To Boxing Match By Dubai DJ He Punched

Dubai, UAE – 6ix9ine found himself embroiled in a nasty scuffle at a club in Dubai over the weekend — and now, the DJ he allegedly punched wants a boxing match. Speaking to TMZ, the Dubai-based entertainer — who goes by Lucasdirty — gave his account of what led to the initial scuffle. “I was privately requested by the management of the club to play the artist’s music,” he explained. “That doesn’t align with any of beliefs, principles, my morals.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

JoJo Diaz Views William Zepeda Showdown As "Sink Or Swim"

Blessed with an opportunity to headline yet another big-time card, Joseph Diaz is well aware that his time in the pugilistic spotlight will come to an end if he doesn't perform to the best of his abilities. On October 29th, at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, Diaz will be...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MMA Fighting

Bellator 286 video: Aaron Pico dislocates shoulder in doctor-stoppage loss to Jeremy Kennedy

Aaron Pico and his team did their best to address a serious injury in the middle of his fight at Bellator 286. In the first round of his bout against Jeremy Kennedy on Saturday, Pico dislocated his shoulder during a flurry of strikes. The injury became even more obvious when Pico was seen attempting to pop it back into place as Kennedy worked to wrestle him to the ground.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombian#Russia#Combat#Ko#Espn#Barranquilla#Cuadril Tero Boxing#Spanish
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol faces pressure fighter Gilberto Ramirez on Nov.5th

By Craig Page: WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol will defend against the tough pressure fighter Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez next month on November 5th at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. On paper, Bivol is far too quick for Ramirez and the vastly superior combination puncher. In Bivol’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Plant: Dirrell Couldn't Even Hold His Title Long Enough For Us To Have A Unification Match

Caleb Plant always figured that a fight with Anthony Dirrell was inevitable. The matchup first landed in Plant’s radar when their respective title reigns overlapped four roughly seven months. Any hope of securing a title unification bout ended seven months later, when Dirrell turned over his WBC super middleweight crown to David Benavidez in a September 2019 ninth-round stoppage defeat while Plant was still unbeaten and in his first year as the IBF titlist.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

Watch MMA fighters fall through the cage mid-match (Video)

Watch as two MMA fighters fall through the cage door in the middle of their bout. In mixed-martial arts, there is an expectation that fighters will encounter a certain level of pain. However, normally that comes at the hands of their opponent, not the cage and venue itself. For two...
UFC
Boxing Scene

Zurdo on Canelo: We Used to Spar All the Time; Best Should Fight the Best

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez continues to insist that he has no qualms fighting Mexican countryman Canelo Alvarez. Alvarez, the undisputed 168-pound champion, turned heads recently when he stated he was not interested in fighting fellow Mexicans, because it would be akin to committing an act of cultural treason. But many observers and fighters pointed out that all-Mexican fights have been a vaunted tradition in the sport and responsible for some of the greatest moments inside the ring.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy