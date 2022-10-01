ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Hughes birdies last 2 holes to catch Detry in Mississippi

WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxVO2_0iHVag5J00

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mackenzie Hughes thought he had a chance to be picked for the Presidents Cup because of his putting. The strength of his game helped carry him to a 9-under 63 on Friday and a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Hughes birdied his last two holes at the Country Club of Jackson to catch Thomas Detry of Belgium, who played in the morning and had a second straight 67.

They were at 10-under 134, one shot ahead of Sepp Straka (66).

Hughes ended last year at No. 39 in the world, but the Canadian slipped enough this year that he needed to rely on a captain's pick for the Presidents Cup matches in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Hughes now lives.

He was overlooked and Hughes didn't hide the disappointment when asked about it after his round Friday. Trevor Immelman used his last pick on another Canadian, Taylor Pendrith, who missed four months with an injury this summer. Immelman cited Pendrith's power being a good fit for Quail Hollow.

Hughes has been ranked among the top 15 in putting on tour each of the last three years.

“I thought a good putter would have done well in that format,” Hughes said. “But that's not for me to decide if I'm a good fit. I just use it as fuel. I want to have a great season and I'm off to a nice start.

“It hurt, but that’s the way it goes in this game sometimes,” he said. “I’ll work hard to be on that team in two years in Montreal.”

Detry's objective is to be in Rome next year for the Ryder Cup. The 29-year-old from Belgium is a PGA Tour rookie, though he has been seasoned on the European tour and won the World Cup in Australia four years ago with close friend Thomas Pieters.

He also was carried by his putter on the pure greens at the Country Club of Jackson, making three birdie putts of 20 feet or longer in the second round.

“I’ve made only 240 feet of putts the last two days, so that helps,” Detry said. “Although I’ve missed a couple short ones, but that doesn’t matter. I can’t complain about the putter. It’s been really good.”

He also is slightly more rested. Detry was eligible for the Korn Ferry Tour Finals a year ago and chose to stay in Europe, a decision he later regretted. He was eligible again and got his PGA Tour card in the three-tournament series.

But he logged some serious miles along the way.

His card secure, he flew to London for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, the flagship event of the European tour, and then flew across eight time zones for the start of the PGA Tour season in California. He at least had off last week.

Getting his card through the Korn Ferry Tour means Detry won't have access to every tournament, and his priority will change every few months depending on how he fares.

“You obviously don’t get into every single event, so you kind of have to take your chances the first event you get into,” he said. “You have to try to put points on the board as soon as you can, and that’s what I did.”

He tied for fifth at Wentworth and tied for 12th at the Fortinet Championship, and he goes into the weekend in Mississippi tied with Hughes, so it's a solid start.

Straka, the Austrian native who won the Honda Classic this year for his first PGA Tour title, birdied five of his last seven holes. He had a chance to join the co-leaders. He missed a quick 6-footer down the hill on the 17th and a birdie putt from 20 feet on the 18th.

Mark Hubbard (69), Garrick Higgo (66) and Scott Stallings (67) were two shots behind, while Mississippi native Davis Riley managed a 71 in the morning and was in the group three shots behind with Nick Hardy, one of Detry's close friends from their college years at Illinois.

Defending champion Sam Burns had a 68 and very much in the mix, just five shots back.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Hurricane Ian could cause $75 billion in damage

NEW YORK — Hurricane Ian flooded cities and devastated homes across Florida and coastal South Carolina, leaving destruction in its wake. Search-and-rescue missions are ongoing as the death toll climbed to 85 on Sunday, based on information from local officials. Meanwhile, residents and officials assessed the damage incurred by the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — (AP) — Hurricane Ian made another landfall Friday, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

After Ian, river flooding menaces Florida inland towns

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — As Hurricane Ian ravaged coastal towns in southwest Florida, residents in this quiet suburb thought they would be safe, having no beach and living outside areas under evacuation orders. But then the water kept flowing in. Since Ian's passage, water levels have...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
WGAU

Super squash: 2,554-pound pumpkin carves out new US record

CLARENCE, N.Y. — (AP) — A 2,554-pound pumpkin grown in upstate New York has set a new U.S. record for the heaviest. State and national records fell over the weekend at the Great Pumpkin Farm in the Buffalo suburb of Clarence, when Scott Andrusz's entry broke the previous national record of 2,528 pounds, The Buffalo News reported.
CLARENCE, NY
WGAU

Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over northern Nevada parking lots and intersections Friday night and into Saturday, performing stunts in souped-up vehicles and leading to crashes and arrests, police said. Police beefed up nighttime staffing after social media posts urged...
RENO, NV
WGAU

Uvalde shooting, border dominate only Texas governor debate

EDINBURG, Texas — (AP) — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Friday night that Texas would send busloads of migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border to more cities and Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke pledged tighter gun laws as parents whose children were killed in the Uvalde school shooting stood outside an auditorium hosting the only debate before November's election.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

US defense chief in Hawaii amid distrust after fuel spill

HONOLULU — (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Hawaii this week amid lingering community frustration and distrust after jet fuel from a military storage facility last year spilled into Pearl Harbor’s drinking water, poisoned thousands of military families and threatened the purity of Honolulu’s water supply.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birdies#Ryder Cup#Golf#Thomas Detry Of Belgium#Canadian#Quail Hollow
WGAU

Video shows rare clash between orcas, humpback whales

PORT ANGELES, Wash. — Boat captains on the Salish Sea witnessed a rare event when a large group of whales harassed each other off the coast of Washington State. Captains with the Pacific Whale Watch Association saw a group of Bigg’s (transient) orcas and a pair of humpback whales interacting for hours Thursday, KIRO reported.
PORT ANGELES, WA
WGAU

Recall alert: Old Europe Cheese products recalled over listeria concerns

Old Europe Cheese Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheese products because of a possible outbreak of listeria. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the cheese was sold at about a dozen major retailers in the U.S. between Aug. 1 and Sept. 28. Old Europe Cheese Brie and Camembert products with best by dates through Dec. 14, 2022, are subject to the voluntary recall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WGAU

Supreme Court leaves Don Blankenship conviction in place

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court says it won't review the conviction of former coal CEO Don Blankenship, who was found guilty of conspiring to violate safety standards at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch mine before the 2010 explosion that killed 29 men. The justices said Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Connecticut firefighter helps rescue moose stuck in fence

BARKHAMSTED, Conn. — A Connecticut firefighter freed a moose trapped in a fence late Friday night, conservation authorities said. Tyler O’Neil, a lieutenant with the Riverton Volunteer Fire Company, said he was called to the Saville Dam in Barkhamsted just after 11 p.m. EDT, where he found the animal in distress, WVIT-TV reported.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
WGAU

3 US postal workers arrested in $1.3M fraud, identity theft scheme

The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested four people, including three U.S. Postal Service employees across the New York metropolitan area, for their roles in a nearly four-year, $1.3 million fraud and identity theft scheme. According to a news release issued Thursday by the Justice Department, the postal employees and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
27K+
Followers
92K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy