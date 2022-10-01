ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
ncwlife.com

Jayden de Laura ties UA record with six TD passes as Arizona crushes Colorado

On paper, the Arizona Wildcats were supposed to pile up a boatload of yards and score a bunch of points against Colorado. Only Arizona could stop Arizona’s offense Saturday night. The Wildcats accumulated 673 yards of offense in a 43-20 victory over the Buffaloes in front of an announced crowd of 36,591 at Arizona Stadium.
TUCSON, AZ
ncwlife.com

Notes, quotes and stats from the Arizona Wildcats’ 43-20 victory over Colorado

The Arizona Wildcats defeated Colorado 43-20 Saturday night at Arizona Stadium. Here are some pertinent notes, quotes and statistics from the UA’s victory:. * Arizona won a game by double figures for the first time since a 28-14 triumph over Texas Tech on Sept. 14, 2019. The Wildcats' last double-digit win in a Pac-12 game came against Oregon on Oct. 27, 2018 (44-15).
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy