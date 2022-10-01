Read full article on original website
3 notable SF Giants who won’t be back and where they’ll sign
These three notable San Francisco Giants players won’t be back next season and this is where they will sign. What will the next phase of the San Francisco Giants universe look like? The team bought into what they did in 2021 and came back with a similarly built club for the 2022 campaign. It didn’t work out so well.
Cardinals star Nolan Arenado drops GOAT take on Albert Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals star Nolan Arenado has had the privilege of playing next to Albert Pujols for the legend’s final MLB season. And on Friday night, that greatness was on display. Pujols smacked his 701st career home run in the fourth inning. The round-tripper, hit off former teammate Johan...
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
Albert Pujols hits home run No. 702 in final regular season game at Busch Stadium
Albert Pujols is leaving Busch Stadium in the best way possible. The longtime St. Louis Cardinals star, in his final regular season home game before retirement, drilled a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. That marked No. 702 of his career. Pujols’ solo shot came off Roansy...
Albert Pujols moved to tears as Cardinals honor him for 700th home run (Video)
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols was moved to tears during a ceremony on Friday night for his 700th home run in MLB. Pujols acted accordingly, and hit No. 701 on the same night against the Pittsburgh Pirates. However, the real story happened prior to the start of the contest,...
Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.” “I’m really blessed to be back here,” said Pujols, who has 468 homers with the Cardinals. “To finish my career where everything started, it means a lot.” Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. Reliever Chase DeJong (6-2) got the win for the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits over 1 2/3 innings. David Bednar recorded his 19th save in 23 opportunities.
Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire
A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
Are Braves preparing to move on from Mike Soroka?
The Braves recently signed Charlie Morton to an extension. That could mean that Mike Soroka, who has been battling injury, is out of Atlanta at the start of next season.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News
It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
Scott Servais’ emphatic declaration after ending dreadful Mariners playoff drought
The Seattle Mariners have officially ended the longest standing playoff drought in the MLB. After 21 years, the Mariners will be making their long-awaited return to the playoffs as one of the American League’s wild card teams. And if you ask Mariners head coach Scott Servais, why should the Mariners stop at just making the playoffs?
KSDK
Farewell to legends: Cardinals honor Pujols, Molina ahead of final regular season game in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — How do you say goodbye to two of the greatest sports legends St. Louis has ever seen? The Cardinals made sure to create an event that lived up to the moment on Sunday at Busch Stadium. The club held a special ceremony for Albert Pujols and...
batterypower.com
Brian Snitker on facing the Mets, injury updates for Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies
Throughout this season, Brian Snitker has made it a point to stress a one day at a time methodology, but even he had to admit that there is plenty of excitement coming into this weekend’s series against the New York Mets. Snitker and the Braves are expecting a playoff atmosphere for Friday night’s series opener against the Mets and Jacob deGrom.
Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving
Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
Anonymous MLB player roasts Yankees fans with Joey Gallo burn in playoff survey
Whether you’re talking the old cathedral or the new building, Yankee Stadium during the playoffs is and has always been a different animal. Ask the pre-2004 Boston Red Sox. Ask any Minnesota Twin … ever. It’s not the ghosts or the glory, either. It’s the people. Yankees fans...
American League Playoff Picture After All Six Spots Have Been Clinched
All six spots in the American League playoffs have been clinched, but the playoff seeds have yet to be determined. Here's a look at the American League playoff picture with three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball regular season.
Seattle Mariners Name Justin Hollander New General Manager
The Seattle Mariners have promoted assistant general manager Justin Hollander to be the organization's tenth GM, one year after Jerry Dipoto was promoted to president of baseball operations.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
