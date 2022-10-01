ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 702nd HR, ties Ruth in RBIs, Cardinals lose 7-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career home run and tied Babe Ruth for second on the all-time RBI on Sunday, but the Pittsburgh Pirates took the game from the St. Louis Cardinals 7-5. Yadier Molina and Pujols, who will retire at the end of the season, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony prior to their last regular-season home game. Pujols called it “pretty awesome” and “a great day.” “I’m really blessed to be back here,” said Pujols, who has 468 homers with the Cardinals. “To finish my career where everything started, it means a lot.” Ben Gamel and Bryan Reynolds homered for Pittsburgh, which has won four of six. Reliever Chase DeJong (6-2) got the win for the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits over 1 2/3 innings. David Bednar recorded his 19th save in 23 opportunities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning

Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB
FanSided

End of an era: Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols get final sendoff at home

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were honored ahead of their final regular-season home game as St. Louis Cardinals’ players. Heading into the 2022 season, it was revealed that it would be the last for St. Louis Cardinals players Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. The duo have the chance to make their final year special, as the Cardinals won the NL Central title for the first time since 2019, and have the chance to win the World Series.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
batterypower.com

Brian Snitker on facing the Mets, injury updates for Spencer Strider and Ozzie Albies

Throughout this season, Brian Snitker has made it a point to stress a one day at a time methodology, but even he had to admit that there is plenty of excitement coming into this weekend’s series against the New York Mets. Snitker and the Braves are expecting a playoff atmosphere for Friday night’s series opener against the Mets and Jacob deGrom.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

Cubs fans change their tune about Jason Heyward just as he’s leaving

Chicago Cubs fans weren’t too fond of right fielder Jason Heyward for awhile, but they’re now cheering him on as he’s leaving. Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wasn’t a fan favorite for some time, but he’s becoming one right as he’s leaving. He is now out with an injury, and the hard feelings toward him were out of frustration. As a core member of the 2016 World Series-winning team, the end of his time in Chicago is bittersweet.
CHICAGO, IL
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

