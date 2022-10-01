From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald talk 49ers' offense, Rams' run game, facing division rival

Read full article on original website
Bill Belichick Gushes Over Aaron Rodgers After Patriots Loss
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Bill Belichick’s overwhelming admiration for Aaron Rodgers was evident both before and after the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers squared off on Sunday. When Belichick emerged from the Lambeau Field tunnel before kickoff, he beelined to Rodgers for a quick pregame chat....
‘The 9-Yard Line’ recaps the Bears’ loss to the Giants
WGN News Now takes a look at the team's loss to the Giants at Met Life Stadium, including the high and low moments along with the reaction on social media.
Minnesota Vikings Lewis Cine (leg) set for surgery in London
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine underwent a “successful preparatory procedure” ahead of Tuesday surgery in London to repair the
Bishop Amat football coach Steve Hagerty, player suspended for game vs. Sierra Canyon
Bishop Amat head football coach Steve Hagerty and senior running back Aiden Ramos have been suspended for Friday's Mission League game against Sierra Canyon, multiple sources confirmed to SBLive. Hagerty will not be present at Sierra Canyon. The one-game suspensions were handed down by the ...
247Sports
Coach Harvey Hyde calls Caleb Williams a magic man, a leader and a winner
This week on the Peristyle Podcast Coach Harvey Hyde and Ryan Abraham team up again to breakdown USC's 42-25 victory over Arizona State Saturday night in the LA Coliseum. The Trojan offense got back on track led by quarterback Caleb Williams who had another magical performance for the home team. Coach Hyde gives his thoughts on how Williams played, saying he is simply a leader and a winner, making plays that most quarterbacks simply couldn't make.
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
Kings coach Mike Brown hints at starting lineup for preseason game vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Coach Mike Brown offered clues to his lineup and rotation as the Kings prepared to play the Los Angeles Lakers in Monday’s preseason opener.
NFL games today: Rams and 49ers wrap up Week 4 on ‘Monday Night Football’
Bookmark. Save. Favorite. Do your thing. This is the one-stop shop for everything NFL schedule-related heading into the 2022 season.
NFL Odds: Rams vs. 49ers prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Los Angeles Rams travel to the Bay Area to take on the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. Are you ready for some football? We are, as check out our NFL odds series for Monday Night Football while making a Rams-49ers prediction and pick. The Rams defeated the Cardinals...
CBS Sports
Rams vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, predictions by top NFL model on 139-103 roll
The Los Angeles Rams (2-1) will head to Levi's Stadium to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-2) on Monday Night Football. After starting the season 0-1, the Rams have won two straight games. In Week 3, Los Angeles beat a division foe, outlasting the Arizona Cardinals 20-12. Meanwhile, San Francisco traveled to Empower Field and lost to the Denver Broncos 11-10.
Tri-City Herald
Sunday Six: Belichick Coaches Patriots, Teaches Packers History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers host the New England Patriots on Sunday, few people will be happier to be at Lambeau Field than Patriots coach Bill Belichick. Belichick is one of the great historians of the game. He’s also one of the great tacticians. Those facts met time and time again as he studied the Packers’ film. Before every snap on the film, there’s a shot of the game clock, score and down-and-distance situation. There, on Lambeau Field’s green façade, are the names of the legends.
FOX Sports
Rams WR Cooper Kupp and the art of creating separation
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Cooper Kupp is at it again. Practice ended 20 minutes ago, but Kupp remains on the field working on his specialties — creating separation at the top of his route and making contested catches. Afterward, he heads to the weight room for some leg work.
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about Monday Night Football battle against 49ers
Coach Sean McVay talks about Rams milestones reached in L.A.'s game against the Cardinals, and playing the rival 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
Trio of former Alabama quarterbacks lead NFL in key passing statistic through Week 4
Alabama has always been able to put great players in the NFL. That includes several historically great quarterbacks, like Joe Namath and Ken Stabler. Now, head coach Nick Saban has developed quarterbacks that are looking to make their mark on the NFL. Through Week 4 of the NFL season, three of those quarterbacks are leading the league in a key passing category.
