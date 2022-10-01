ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Rebecca Harter
2d ago

3 & 4 seems too old to still be in diapers to me. I was so happy when my son was fully potty trained at 18 months. We didn’t force him, he saw dinosaur underwear in the store & wanted some. I bought them & when we got home, his daddy told him that he was a big boy now & can use the big boy toilet like daddy when he has to potty. He had accidents a few times but was proud to use the toilet. I don’t know how many times I had to stop this child from showing other people his underwear 🤣

Kathy Ventura
2d ago

Kids that age shouldn’t be in diapers evidently the mom has some strange reason she wants them to still wear them. I’m sure the kids would have been potty trained a lot sooner. The poster needs to tell her SIL she didn’t potty train her kids they did it themselves.

Elizabeth Anderson
2d ago

Those kids need to be potty trained before school starts for them. SIL should say thank you and buy a bottle of wine for you

