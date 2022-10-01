JJ Watt will forever be one of the all-time great defensive ends in NFL history, and all-around NFL good guys. However, little did we know that the current Arizona Cardinals DE was going through one of the scariest moments of his life here recently. Just hours before the Cards’ game against the Carolina Panthers yesterday, he shared a post on Twitter, saying the he experienced atrial fibrillation, aka an irregular heartbeat, this past Wednesday, and had to get his heart […] The post JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Talking About Having His Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NFL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO