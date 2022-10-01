ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

ClutchPoints

3 running backs Javonte Williams fantasy football owners must add amid season-ending injury

The Denver Broncos lost a crucial divisional matchup in Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. They also lost their top running back Javonte Williams to an injury, and there was concern that he would miss a substantial amount of time with the injury. Those fears came true today when it was announced that Williams would miss the rest of the 2022 season after he tore his ACL, which is a crushing blow for the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
saturdaytradition.com

Kenny Pickett starts off NFL career in unfortunate manner

Former Pitt star quarterback Kenny Pickett had a less-than-ideal start to his career Sunday afternoon. The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie went deep to Chase Claypool on his first career pass, and the throw was picked off by New York’s Jordan Whitehead. Pickett replaced Steelers’ starter Mitch Trubisky in the third...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Whiskey Riff

JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Talking About Having His Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm

JJ Watt will forever be one of the all-time great defensive ends in NFL history, and all-around NFL good guys. However, little did we know that the current Arizona Cardinals DE was going through one of the scariest moments of his life here recently. Just hours before the Cards’ game against the Carolina Panthers yesterday, he shared a post on Twitter, saying the he experienced atrial fibrillation, aka an irregular heartbeat, this past Wednesday, and had to get his heart […] The post JJ Watt Gets Emotional While Talking About Having His Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
numberfire.com

Steelers bench Mitchell Trubisky in Week 4; Kenny Pickett in at quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in their Week 4 game against the New York Jets. Trubisky was having a truly awful day against a weak Jets defense, guiding the Steelers to just six points in over a half of play. The Steelers had evidently finally seen enough, and have replaced him with 2022 first-round Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
