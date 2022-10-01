Read full article on original website
Strong Second Half Powers Cardinals to Win Over Falcons
On Sunday afternoon, the Ball State Cardinals women’s soccer team utilized a strong second half offensive attack to earn a 2-0 shut out over the Bowling Green State Falcons in a Mid-American Conference matchup at Cochrane Stadium. The first half of the match ended scoreless. However, just over four...
Bust out the Brooms! Falcon Volleyball sweeps Ohio in two-game series
After a challenging non-conference slate to open the year, BGSU Volleyball has found its stride in the MAC. The Bowling Green State Falcons defeated the Ohio Bobcats in four sets to complete the weekend sweep, 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, and 27-25 on Title IX night. With the win, the Falcons has won four straight matches to open the MAC conference season undefeated.
Falcons use late empty-netter to ice Wildcats in season-opener
BGSU Hockey defeated the Northern Michigan Wildcats 6-4 in a wild season opener last night in Marquette. The first eight minutes of the game would have both offenses silenced until Riley Hunk would redirect Brett Willits shot into the back of the net to give NMU the early 1-0 lead. The Falcons would wait until the end of the period to respond as senior Taylor Schneider would pick up a loose puck at the center ice and find Miami Redhawk transfer Chase Gresock with a cross ice pass to tie the game, giving Gresock his first goal in a BG sweater.
BOWLING GREEN WINS THEIR FIRST MAC GAME OF THE YEAR IN A CLOSE GAME WITH AKRON
The Bowling Green Falcons traveled to Akron to face the Zips in their first MAC football game of the year. In the first quarter, BGSU got off to a fast start with a huge defensive play by Jalen Burton, intercepting Akron Quarterback Dj Irons and taking the ball all the way to the end zone. These defensive plays would continue throughout the game for the BG defense. Particularly from the defensive line, recording 6 sacks for the whole game.
Hoyas use late score to shut out Falcons 1-0
On Saturday, the Bowling Green State Falcons traveled to Georgetown to face the Hoyas in a non-conference match. The two teams played a fairly even match until Georgetown scored in the last five minutes to shut out the Falcons 1-0. Here’s how it happened. The first half began with...
BGSU Cross Country shines at Paul Short Run
The BGSU men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the Paul Short Run in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, with the Falcon women placing 32nd and the men placing 43rd, respectively. The event had a 8k run for the men and a 6k run for the women. On...
Women’s Soccer blanks Central Michigan
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI- BGSU Women’s Soccer got off to a quick start on Thursday night, netting two first-half goals en route to a 2-0 victory over the Central Michigan Chippewas at CMU Sports Complex in Mount Pleasant. The Falcons (3-3-3 overall, 1-0-2 MAC), picked up their first win in...
Cambridge ends Union Local’s winning streak
(WTRF)–Union Local ran their record to 6-0 with a 42-6 win over Weir last Friday. The final four teams they play have a combined record of 17-5 , starting with the 4-2 Cambridge Bobcats. It was homecoming at Union Local. Congratulations to the 2022 Queen Annie Davis. At halftime the Bobcats led 21-19. Caden Moore […]
Athlete of the Week: Ryan Montgomery, Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — "First and foremost, I do anything and everything just to win because that's the main goal," Findlay sophomore quarterback Ryan Montgomery said. "I don't care what the stats are, I just want to win at all costs." Montgomery proved that in Week 6 of the Ohio...
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 7
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Two huge games are a part of the Week 7 September 30th edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday. In the NLL, Perrysburg (5-1) travels to Anthony Wayne (6-0). The league title, in all likelihood, will be on the line. Also, in the Northern Buckeye Conference, two undefeated teams match up with Elmwood at Eastwood.
Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave
DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team. Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
It’s all about the plan: Jerry Anderson looks back
When longtime TV personality and everyone’s best friend Jerry Anderson was considering retiring he sought advice from others. Their collective response was to start with a plan. So, when he took the leap into retirement in 2018 he called his plan The Three Bs. Broadcasting, Basketball and Bus. It’s...
New Export Internship Program
Dean of the College of Business Jennifer Percival welcomed Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner, to announce the new business partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Ohio Department of Development in the Robert W. and Patricia A. Maurer Center on Sept. 30.
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
Grand jury hands down 28 indictments
A Wood County grand jury presented 28 indictments on Sept. 21 that included the following individuals:. • Brandon Damien Harris, 28, Findlay, for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. On Aug. 13 around 12:22 a.m., Bowling Green police attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of Main and Court streets. The vehicle nearly struck a BGPD officer who was on foot before continuing north of Main Street at a high rate of speed. The vehicle turned east of Oak Street and the officer turned east on Ridge Street. The vehicles met at the intersection of Ridge and North Enterprise streets. The officer turned north on North Enterprise and the white Ford Mustang exited into a parking lot. The officer at that time lost site of the vehicle and ended the pursuit. A search of the area located the vehicle park and unoccupied in the 700 block of North Enterprise. A photo of the registered owner matched a photo from a downtown camera.
Ohio’s last “Full-Service” gas station
LAFAYETTE -- A recent “Weekly Fuel Update” from GasBuddy.com showed the price of gas in Ohio had risen to $3.61 a gallon in that week. And this figure was the average of price data from 5,345 stations across the Buckeye state. They, apparently, didn’t average in the price...
Ohio DNR approves water permit for salmon farm in Williams County
PIONEER, Ohio (WANE) The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has given approval to a water withdrawal request by the operators of a salmon farm currently under construction in northwest Ohio. The farm has met with opposition by those who claim the salmon farm will have serious environmental implications. AquaBounty...
Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan
LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Columbus Grove man killed in single vehicle crash in rural Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - 46-year-old Todd Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Stewart Road north of Cairo. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to the scene just after 10 o'clock Saturday night after getting a report of a pickup truck off the road and power lines down nearby. They believe that Donaldson's vehicle went off the right side of the road, and when he brought it back on, it spun out and traveled back off the right side of the road taking out the utility pole. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Troopers believe that alcohol could have contributed to the crash, which remains under investigation.
