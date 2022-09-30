Read full article on original website
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
rsvplive.ie
Households to see energy prices surge by over €1000 from today: Everything you need to know
From today, Saturday 1 October, the vast majority of Irish households will see a significant increase in their gas and electricity costs. Four of Ireland’s leading energy suppliers announced they would be hiking their unit rates from October 1, with three more sent to increase their prices later this month.
Natural gas supplies will grow even tighter in 2023, and its 'very obvious' who was behind the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, IEA chief says
Gas supplies will tighten into next year as constraints continue to mount, IEA chief Fatih Birol said. Birol's supply warning came shortly after the Nord Stream explosions, which caused gas prices to surge 11%. "It is very obvious … who was behind this issue," Birol said at a Paris energy...
FOXBusiness
Biden hits oil and gas companies: 'Bring down prices you’re charging at the pump'
President Biden touted the worldwide drop in oil prices on Monday but urged energy companies to lower the price at the pump for consumers. "We haven’t seen the lower prices reflected at the pump though. Meanwhile, oil and gas companies are still making record profits, billions of dollars in profits," Biden said at a meeting with the White House Competition Council.
Gas crisis lands LNG cargo market in hands of energy giants
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Rocketing LNG cargo prices have squeezed out dozens of smaller traders, concentrating the business in the hands of a handful of international energy majors and top global trading houses.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
Germany builds new gas terminals to succeed Russian pipelines
Germany's most strategically important building site is at the end of a windswept pier on the North Sea coast, where workers are assembling the country's first terminal for the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG). LNG terminals allow for the import by sea of natural gas which has been chilled and turned into a liquid to make it easier to transport.
Biden warns oil and gas industry not to hike energy prices over Hurricane Ian
President Biden warned U.S. energy companies against using the impacts of Hurricane Ian to hike gas prices in remarks Wednesday morning. “Do not use this as an excuse to raise gasoline prices or gouge the American people,” Biden said at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. “The price of oil has stayed relatively low and kept going down; the price of gas should be going down as well.”
Energy price cap comes into effect
The Government’s energy price cap to shield households and businesses from the worst of the impact of soaring oil and gas prices comes into effect on Saturday.Under the energy price guarantee – which limits the unit price paid for electricity and gas – means the annual bill for a typical household in England, Scotland and Wales will be held to around £2,500 for the next two years.A similar scheme will operate in Northern Ireland.The cost of not acting would have been enormousLiz TrussThe Government has said that without action, energy bills had been expected to hit £3,500 from October rising...
BBC
Energy prices: Households turning to coal ahead of 'hard winter'
People are turning towards coal and logs to heat their homes after a surge in energy prices. A coal merchant in Somerset said he was busier now than he had been in the past 30 years. One woman making the switch said her guests would "get a blanket rather than...
KESQ
UK train strikes and energy hikes add to a week of turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Trains in Britain have all but ground to a halt coordinated strikes by rail workers added to a week of turmoil caused by soaring energy prices and unfunded tax cuts that roiled financial markets. Only about 11% of train services were expected to operate across the U.K. on Saturday, according to Network Rail. Unions said they called the latest in a series of one-day strikes to demand that wage increases keep pace with inflation that is expected to peak at around 11% this month. Consumers were also hit with a jump in their energy bills on Saturday as the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushes gas and electricity prices higher.
As extreme weather pummels the nation, Democrats are pushing oil and gas deals
California — my home — is on fire. In September, we’ve faced blistering heatwaves, dangerous tropical storms and plumes of smoke that poison our air and obscure the sky. Once-in-a-lifetime weather events are now par for the course. And things are only going to get worse. Much worse.
BBC
Devon pools could be 'wiped out by soaring energy costs'
Independent pools in Devon say soaring energy costs may threaten their future. Managers of several facilities said they were unsure whether they would reopen after the winter break. Financial problems mainly stem from energy prices rises, but pool managers also highlighted the costs of chlorine, water and replacing ageing equipment.
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
BBC
UK at significant risk of gas shortages this winter, warns energy regulator
The UK is facing "a significant risk" of gas shortages this winter, according to the industry regulator, which could impact electricity supplies. Ofgem said due to Russia's war with Ukraine, there is a possibility the UK could enter a "gas supply emergency". This would lead to supplies being cut to...
Europe faces 'unprecedented risk' of gas shortage, IEA says
Europe faces “unprecedented risks” to its natural gas supplies this winter after Russia cut off most pipeline shipments and could wind up competing with Asia for already scarce and expensive liquid gas that comes by ship, the International Energy Agency said. The Paris-based IEA said in its quarterly gas report released Monday that European Union countries would need to reduce use by 13% over the winter in case of a complete Russian cutoff amid the war in Ukraine. Much of that cutback would have to come from consumer behavior such as turning down thermostats by 1 degree and adjusting boiler temperatures as well as industrial and utility conservation, the group said. The EU on Friday agreed to mandate a reduction in electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours. Just a trickle of Russian gas is still arriving in pipelines through Ukraine to Slovakia and across the Black Sea through Turkey to Bulgaria. Two other routes, under the Baltic Sea to Germany and through Belarus and Poland, have shut down.
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Oct. 3, 2022
Natural gas is still consolidating inside its descending triangle on the hourly time frame and is currently testing support. A bearish flag seems to be forming, which suggests that a bearish break is due. If that happens, natural gas could fall by the same height as the triangle formation, which...
rigzone.com
Dregs of Texas Oil Patch More in Demand Than Crude Itself
In a sign of just how much Russia's invasion of Ukraine has thrown global energy markets into disarray, it's natural gas, not oil, that's becoming more coveted in U.S. shale fields. — In the hydrocarbon-rich fields of Texas, natural gas was always treated like the dregs that crews had to deal with as they pulled oil out of the ground. The two often emerge from wellheads together, and so for decades drillers would simply burn off the gas or sell it at cost. Oil, and all the riches that came with it, was always the big prize.
