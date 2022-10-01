ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Times Leader

Feds vow major aid for Ian victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
FLORIDA STATE
Times Leader

Ian lashes S.C. as Fla. death toll climbs

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
FLORIDA STATE
Times Leader

NASA’s first local Industry Day lifts off in NEPA

SCRANTON — For businesses in Northeast Pennsylvania, the potential to work with NASA continues to expand as NASA programs grow. In Pennsylvania, 63 companies are currently working with NASA and its Artemis I Space Program as it prepares to send humans once again to the moon and beyond. NASA’s...
SCRANTON, PA
Local
California Industry
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
Times Leader

Editorial: State parks among Pa.’s hidden gems

For decades they often served as one of Pennsylvania's best kept secrets, underutilized jewels of nature preserved in pockets throughout Penn's woods, a testimony to the foresight applied with superb timing at moment of massive state deforestation. We wax...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Event aims to draw attention to those wrongfully convicted

WILKES-BARRE — Powerful testimony from three men wrongfully imprisoned for crimes they did not commit underscored the mission highlighted by Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice on Sunday: The men and women victimized by wrongful conviction deserve help, and they deserve better. In honor of Oct. 2 being Wrongful Conviction Day,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Look Back: 1909 movement to Save the Court House Tower

Just like in the 1985 film Back to the Future, there was a movement to Save the Clock Tower on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. In this case, the court house tower that had clocks. Before the present day Luzerne County Courthouse...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Whatever happened to that howitzer?

Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park. It's not there anymore. In fact,...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Person
Rob Bonta
Person
Gavin Newsom
Times Leader

Mayor: Teamwork is getting things done in Wilkes-Barre

It's hard to believe another summer has come and gone and it is now autumn. School is again in session and the sun is setting a bit sooner each evening, but that isn't stopping the City of Wilkes-Barre, our downtown, and our people from continuing to move our community forward. Our momentum continues to grow.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Community Policy