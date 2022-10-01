Read full article on original website
Feds vow major aid for Ian victims
FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm. Days...
Ian lashes S.C. as Fla. death toll climbs
CHARLESTON, S.C. — A revived Hurricane Ian pounded coastal South Carolina on Friday, ripping apart piers and flooding streets after the ferocious storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, trapping thousands in their homes and leaving at least 27 people dead. The powerful storm, estimated to be one of the...
North Branch Land Trust welcomes Howland Preserve as new state park
WILKES-BARRE — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn this week joined a department celebration of the addition of Vosburg Neck State Park in Wyoming County into the Pennsylvania system. “DCNR is extremely excited to welcome Vosburg Neck into the state parks system, which is...
NASA’s first local Industry Day lifts off in NEPA
SCRANTON — For businesses in Northeast Pennsylvania, the potential to work with NASA continues to expand as NASA programs grow. In Pennsylvania, 63 companies are currently working with NASA and its Artemis I Space Program as it prepares to send humans once again to the moon and beyond. NASA’s...
Editorial: State parks among Pa.’s hidden gems
For decades they often served as one of Pennsylvania's best kept secrets, underutilized jewels of nature preserved in pockets throughout Penn's woods, a testimony to the foresight applied with superb timing at moment of massive state deforestation. We wax...
Event aims to draw attention to those wrongfully convicted
WILKES-BARRE — Powerful testimony from three men wrongfully imprisoned for crimes they did not commit underscored the mission highlighted by Pennsylvania Bikers for Justice on Sunday: The men and women victimized by wrongful conviction deserve help, and they deserve better. In honor of Oct. 2 being Wrongful Conviction Day,...
Look Back: 1909 movement to Save the Court House Tower
Just like in the 1985 film Back to the Future, there was a movement to Save the Clock Tower on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. In this case, the court house tower that had clocks. Before the present day Luzerne County Courthouse...
Whatever happened to that howitzer?
Darned if I know! But old news stories I came across years ago say that there was once a German World War I artillery piece kept on a concrete base in Wilkes-Barre's Kirby Park. It's not there anymore. In fact,...
Local Roundup: Wilkes-Barre Area rallies to defeat Lake-Lehman
Jeff Campos scored two goals late in the first half as Wilkes-Barre Area erased an early deficit to post a 3-1 win over Lake-Lehman in Wyoming Valley Conference boys soccer Saturday. Evan Corcoran assisted Campos' second goal. Musa Conteh added a...
DCP interns distributing reusable shopping bags
WILKES-BARRE — The Farmers Market on Public Square is nothing short of a downtown institution and has become a seasonal “can&rsquo
Around Town: Downtown Wilkes-Barre is Diamond City’s gem
The other night I went for dinner in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. Admittedly, I haven’t spent much time downtown since COVID-19 hit
Mayor: Teamwork is getting things done in Wilkes-Barre
It's hard to believe another summer has come and gone and it is now autumn. School is again in session and the sun is setting a bit sooner each evening, but that isn't stopping the City of Wilkes-Barre, our downtown, and our people from continuing to move our community forward. Our momentum continues to grow.
Local College Football: Wilkes defense dominates in victory over Albright
EDWARDSVILLE – Elijah Jules ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns and the Colonels defense held visiting Albright College to just 87 total yards of offense as Wilkes posted a 27-0 shutout in Middle Atlantic Conference football play on Homecoming at Schmidt Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the Colonels defense...
