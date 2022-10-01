Read full article on original website
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
Insane Hurricane Ian Footage Makes Lubbock Flash Flooding Look Like Child’s Play
All of the Hurricane Ian footage circulating the internet right now really puts things in perspective. We're used to complaining about storms and flash flooding in Lubbock, but within a day or two things are back to normal here. You'd never even know it rained. This time-lapse video of the...
New Lubbock Food Truck ‘Texas Street Heat’ Offers Unique Cajun Dishes
I'm a pretty adventurous person, so I was thrilled to try something totally new to me this weekend: Texas Street Heat, a food truck that's only been operating in Lubbock for about two months. I know the buzz is about to go way off for this particular truck. I also...
Lubbock Apartment Living: Uninhabitable Due to Paint Fumes
You're favorite first-world problem series is back, yet again. I figured that since I would be moving into a new apartment complex with my partner in about a month or so that I wouldn't have too many complaints left in me. We were about to get away from everything that bugged us, right? Well, it turns out my partner's complex still had some spice left in them.
64-Year-Old Man Dead and Another Injured After Dog Attack in Lubbock
Lubbock Police have confirmed that the dead body located after reports of a dog attack was related. Police initially received reports of aggressive dogs in the Buddy Holly Recreation Area in the 2500 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive. This was at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27th. The woman who called police said that she had been injured after she was attacked by several dogs. She also alerted police to a dead body nearby.
Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock
Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download
Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
We Found A Hidden Paradise For West Texas Wine Lovers In Brownfield
Sometimes, we tend to forget that there is life outside of the loop here in West Texas, and that there are many hidden jewels that we don't hear about every single day. It's at those moments, when just getting in the car and heading out for a short drive can point you in the direction of paradise.
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning
In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
Former Thai Pepper Owners Set Opening Date for New Lubbock Restaurant
Back in August, I told y'all the good news about a new restaurant I can't wait to try that's set to open this year. Well, it's time to do just that. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
Are You Surprised by the Top 5 YouTube Videos for ‘Lubbock’?
Whether you're moving to the Hub City or just want to see what’s going on in town, you've probably searched up Lubbock on YouTube. The thing is, people don't have much to say about the West Texas city, so you won't find a huge variety of videos. When you...
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas
Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
