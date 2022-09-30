Read full article on original website
Fire Safety Week
Radcliff Deputy Fire Marshal Tommy Crane talks fire safety. Fire won’t wait, plan your escape. Fire Safety Week is 10/9-10/15/22. Podcast: Download (Duration: 4:39 — 10.6MB)
Nelson County Officer Shooting
There was an officer involved shooting this past weekend in Nelson County. On Friday, the nelson county sheriff’s office was dispatched to a residence in Bardstown. After their arrival, a male subject opened fire upon deputies. A deputy was shot and was brought to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The subject is in custody. Following the incident, Kentucky State Police was called in by the sheriff’s office to investigate and is currently handling the active investigation.
Rider Building Renovations
The Rider building was recently sold and is now being renovated. The building, located in downtown Elizabethtown, is being turned into an upscale residence, restaurant bar, and lounge. The first floor will feature the restaurant bar and lounge with commercial space and outdoor seating. The second floor is being used as residential units with five one room suites and a two-room efficiency residence. There are sixteen on-site parking spaces and public parking directly across the street.
