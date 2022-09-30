The Rider building was recently sold and is now being renovated. The building, located in downtown Elizabethtown, is being turned into an upscale residence, restaurant bar, and lounge. The first floor will feature the restaurant bar and lounge with commercial space and outdoor seating. The second floor is being used as residential units with five one room suites and a two-room efficiency residence. There are sixteen on-site parking spaces and public parking directly across the street.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO