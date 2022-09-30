A lorry driver who killed a man and seriously injured his wife in a crash after driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for four years. Garry Tierney, 48, crashed head on into a car driven by 86-year-old Matthew Donnell on the A939 at Dava Moor, near Grantown-on-Spey, in October 2020.

