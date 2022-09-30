Read full article on original website
Wrong-side-of-road driver jailed for causing fatal Highland crash
A lorry driver who killed a man and seriously injured his wife in a crash after driving on the wrong side of the road has been jailed for four years. Garry Tierney, 48, crashed head on into a car driven by 86-year-old Matthew Donnell on the A939 at Dava Moor, near Grantown-on-Spey, in October 2020.
Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
Gateshead stabbing: Tomasz Oleszak, 14, named as victim
A 14-year-old boy who died after being stabbed has been named by police. Tomasz Oleszak, from Gateshead, was seriously injured in the Aycliffe Crescent area of the Springwell Estate at about 20:00 BST on Monday. He died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday morning. A 14-year-old boy arrested...
Van driver avoids jail for punching cyclist unconscious
A van driver who knocked a cyclist unconscious in a road rage attack has been spared jail. Jack Rawlins, 30, deliberately pulled in front of the victim "to teach him a lesson" when the cyclist bumped his wing mirror in Bristol. Rawlins then got out of his van and punched...
