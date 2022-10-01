Read full article on original website
wfmynews2.com
Fishing boat blown 8 miles down the coast thanks to Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A commercial fishing boat anchored in the ocean near Myrtle Beach broke free and washed ashore on Friday, but no one was aboard, according to city police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest. The incident happened as Hurricane Ian was coming ashore in South Carolina. The...
wfmynews2.com
See photos and videos from Myrtle Beach, where Ian has left a path of destruction
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Tropical storm Ian strikes the U.S. for the second time!. This time, Ian hit the coast of South Carolina, threatening the historic city of Charleston, South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said Ian came ashore around 2:05 p.m. near Georgetown, South Carolina, about 35 miles south...
