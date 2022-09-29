ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Radio One Turns 42! A Timeline Of How Cathy Hughes Built A Black Empire

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00nDo3_0iHVRzQZ00

We’re celebrating the 42nd anniversary of Radio One on October 3rd in honor of our founder and chairperson Cathy Hughes. The vision started with WOL News Talk 1450 & 95.9 in Washington DC and now has grown into a network of over 50 radio stations serving the African American community nationwide.

We thank YOU for your continued support!

Take a walk down memory lane learning of Radio One’s story from the very beginning in the interactive timeline below.

Hughes, who celebrated her 75th birthday back in April , began to build her empire as a young 20something on AM radio for KOWH. The years following would result in a move to Washington, D.C., where she’d become the state’s first-ever female General Manager of a radio station. Later she’d do other monumental things in the history of Radio One, including creating The Quiet Storm format, spearheading The Cathy Hughes Morning Show for 11 years, helping to introduce Urban Adult Contemporary as a radio format, and finally partnering up with her son, Alfred C. Liggins III, to reign as CEO with her as Chairperson. Then came TV One — it’s now the largest Black-owned TV network — and REACH Media which brought you this very website.

It was only fitting that she was inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame earlier this summer, with Hughes being honored as a Foundational Inductee and respectfully given the title of “Queen” on her plaque. Gushing over being positioned next to dear friend T.D. Jakes, Mrs. H says enthusiastically of the honor, “I couldn’t have better positioning! I’m so thrilled to know that it’s here in Atlanta, and how many people will past that, look down, and read them as they go along.”

You deserve it all, queen!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cathy Hughes (@iamcathyhughes)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The story of Cathy Hughes and Radio One is a truly inspiring tale of Black excellence, which came with many nos but much persistence until it became the yes she needed to succeed. She once told The Baltimore Sun on the topic of pushing through adversity, “For every 99 people who tell you ‘no,’ the chances are that the 100th will say ‘yes.’,” later adding for reference, “My daddy was an accountant and he used to always talk about the law of averages.”

Given her dad was the first Black person to earn an accounting degree from Creighton University, we’ll go out on a limb and assume he knew exactly what he was talking about.

Happy 42nd birthday Radio One, and much congrats to its founder, the one and only Mrs. Cathy Hughes! Here’s to another half a century and more.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Comments / 0

Related
Essence

Ledisi Talks Tapping Into Anointing For "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story"

The soul songstress packed on 40 pounds and studied the gospel phenom extensively to portray her once again in the dedicated biopic. Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story has been highly anticipated for fans since its late-spring premiere at the Pan-African Film Festival. Now, after garnering buzz online and screening at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in July, the film is finally available to stream via Hulu.
MOVIES
Vibe

Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
MUSIC
Variety

Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’

Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Hip-Hop Producer ATL Jacob Signs With Republic Records

Hip-hop producer ATL Jacob has signed with Republic Records, the label announced today (Sept. 29). The deal includes his record label Wicked Money Family, which he founded in 2019. Various releases from the imprint’s roster of producers, artists and creatives will also be released under the new partnership and distributed through Imperial Distribution.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Society
Washington, DC
Entertainment
City
Washington, DC
Vibe

Jadakiss Names Biggie, Nas, And More As Top 5 Rap Voices Ever

Jadakiss has long been regarded as having one of the most memorable rap voices in the history of the genre, thus he is the ideal candidate to decide who else in the culture deserves to make that list. “This show is amazing, cause nobody never asked me who I think got the top five or top three type of voices.” Kiss said on new Uproxx show Fresh Pair, hosted by producer Just Blaze and sneaker innovator Katty Customs.More from VIBE.comBET Hip-Hop Awards Announce DJ Cassidy's 'Pass The Mic' And Cypher LineupLeBron James Lists His Favorite Nas And Jay-Z AlbumsMa$e Previews...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Cam’ron, Ma$e & Jadakiss Tease New Music Ahead Of Joint Tour

Cam’ron, Ma$e and Jadakiss will be going on tour together this fall but before they hit the road, they might be cooking something up in the studio. On Tuesday (September 27), Murda Ma$e took to Instagram with a video of himself, Killa Cam and Kiss hanging out in the studio while a song plays in the background. Each artist is busy on their phones, with Ma$e capturing all the footage alone.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.d. Jakes
Person
Cathy Hughes
hotnewhiphop.com

Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”

Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Grandmaster Flash Feels Like A “Proud Dad” After Receiving RIAA Hip Hop Honor

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) recently held its 2022 Hip Hop Honors event, during which the organization paid tribute to icons who have served as pillars of the culture over the years. The event, which took place on September 14th in Washington, D.C., was a festive affair, as numerous attendees mingled and partook in the food and libations readily available throughout RIAA’s new, future-forward designed offices. The aura was glorious. Among the figures celebrated during the evening was Grandmaster Flash, who’s role in shaping the foundational look, vibe and sound of Hip-Hop can not be overstated. A native...
WASHINGTON, DC
rolling out

The National Museum of African American Music honors Lil Wayne on 40th birthday

Lil Wayne has impacted music and culture for more than 25 years. The incomparable, Grammy Award-winning rapper and business mogul celebrated his 40th birthday on Tuesday, Sept. 27. While he kicked off his birthday festivities in L.A. and partied with the likes of YG, Yella Beezy, Keith Sweat, Shannon Sharpe and several other notable celebrities earlier this week. Wayne also received five-star treatment and was honored by The National Museum of African American Music on his birthday.
NASHVILLE, TN
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Some of the Biggest Acts to Roll Through the Halls of Legendary Hip Hop Label, Loud Records

The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
HIP HOP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Radio Stations#Black Music#Radio Format#Am Radio#Racism#Radio One Turns#African American#Radio One#Kowh
hotnewhiphop.com

Kendrick Lamar Includes Just One Name In His “Mount Rushmore Of Style”

A certain Grammy Award-winning producer earned major props from K-Dot for his unique fashion. Twitter users often debate about who belongs on the Mount Rushmore of Rap, but when it comes time to hand out the awards to those who belong on the Mount Rushmore of Style, West Coast rapper Kendrick Lamar believes that just one person should be recognized.
BEAUTY & FASHION
iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

iPower 92.1/104.1 FM

619
Followers
784
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The 804's Source for Hip Hop and R&B

 https://ipowerrichmond.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy