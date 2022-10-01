Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Ernst talks drugs with area law officials
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County sheriff Bruce Devereaux and his deputies primarily come across methamphetamine during drug busts, although in other parts of Iowa and country, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is becoming more common. “Meth is still by far destroying way more lives here than fentanyl or heroin. We just rarely...
who13.com
DeJear responds to Gov. Reynolds campaign ad
DES MOINES, Iowa — An ad released by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ campaign this week caused controversy for using footage of Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, a Black woman who some believe resembles Reynolds’ opponent Deidre DeJear. The challenger took time during a campaign speech Sunday to criticize Reynolds’ advertisement.
KCCI.com
Editorial: Broadcast debate will provide insight into significant 3rd District race
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa's 3rd District Congressional race may be one of the most consequential House races in the country. It could decide which party is in the majority. But on a more personal level, it could play a role in dozens of issues you and your family will face in the next two years.
Sioux City Journal
SUZAN STEWART: Remember to vote for 'down ballot' races in Iowa
The midterm election is coming up on Nov. 8. Since the conclusion of the 2020 presidential election, the national midterms have been a constant source of interest. By this point in time, candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives have frequently been in the news. The Iowa gubernatorial candidates are traveling the state. Even the Iowa House and Senate candidates are clogging our mailboxes, inboxes and phones. The county candidates are our friends and neighbors, so we know something about them, too.
mystar106.com
Iowa ag secretary candidates offer views on carbon pipeline projects
JOHNSTON — Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says a “significant” percentage of landowners should agree to let carbon pipelines run through their property before any developer is granted eminent domain authority to acquire land from unwilling property owners. “If eminent domain is going to be considered for...
bleedingheartland.com
Democrats, start talking about families
Charles Bruner served in the Iowa legislature from 1978 to 1990 and was founding director of the Child and Family Policy Center from 1989 through 2016. For the last six years, he headed a Health Equity and Young Children initiative focusing on primary child health care for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. He is working with other child policy advocacy leaders and experts in the field to raise these issues in Congressional midterm election campaigns. Find more information about their fund: www.votekids2022.com.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Governor’s Ad ignores past stance on school shutdowns during COVID-19
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynold’s (R) first political television advertisement makes a comparison between the policies coming out of Washington D.C. and Des Moines. Source: Kim Reynolds for Iowa. The ad from her reelection campaign highlights the governor’s legislative accomplishments in office compared to policies from...
Iowa governor's race 'solidly Republican'
Reproduced from Cook Political ReportExpect Gov. Kim Reynolds' tenure to continue for another four years, according to an updated ranking from Cook Political Report, a non-partisan election analysis.Driving the news: Iowa's November governor's race moved from "likely Republican" to "solidly Republican," in the report published Sept. 29. State of play: Unlike 2018, when Reynolds won a tight race against Democratic challenger Fred Hubbell, there are few barriers in her way for a victory.As of July 2022, Reynolds had $5.2 million cash on hand — 10 times more than Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear's $503,315.Statewide, Democrats have lost 15% of their active voters since 2020 in comparison to Republicans' 5%.The big picture: Inflation continues to be at the top of voters' minds heading into the midterm election — key issues that could hurt Democrats at the polls as voters sour towards Biden's handling of the economy.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation
DES MOINES, IOWA (September 30, 2022) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through October 30, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.
KCRG.com
Iowa making progress in voting accessibility
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People who are deaf and hard of hearing face unique challenges this general election. They include accessibility and information. Daniel Van Sant, Director of disability policy at the Harkin Institute at Drake University says voting accessibility for the deaf community is two fold. Starting with information about candidates, making sure political ads and ballot initiatives are captioned.
cbs2iowa.com
State election officials warn Iowans of voter misinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Less than six weeks out now and eLection officials are warning Iowans of misinformation floating around. Call it misinformation or disinformation, state election officials say there's a target on voters' backs. Now they're focusing on stopping scammers in their tracks and slowing the spread of skepticism in the system.
KCRG.com
Five finalists for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin revealed
CLIVE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Iowa restaurants are vying for Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin, including two locations in eastern Iowa. The Iowa Pork Producers Association announced the finalists in honor of National Pork Month. The finalists are:. Corydon - Ludlow’s Steakhouse. Massena - Main Street Bar &...
ourquadcities.com
Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats
EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
rcreader.com
National Cheese Recall Causes Retailers to Pull Certain Cheese Boards, Brie & Baskets
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (October 3, 2022) — Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee Inc, based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese Inc of Benton Harbor, Michigan, that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA’s distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
Governor Signs onto Student Loan Forgiveness Lawsuit
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds has signed onto a lawsuit that seeks to stop President Biden’s plan to cancel up to 20-thousand dollars in student loan debt for many borrowers. Reynolds is joining a lawsuit filed by the Republican-led states of Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and South Carolina. Reynolds released a statement that said the president’s plan is an insult to working people and it punishes Americans who didn’t go to college or have already paid off their student loans. According to the Biden Administration, more than 400-thousand Iowans are eligible for student debt relief.
KCCI.com
Democrats call Gov. Reynolds' ad 'racist & dangerous,' campaign disagrees
An ad from Gov. Kim Reynolds' campaign called "Still Works" starts with a clip of Rep. Cori Bush calling for police to be defunded. It goes on to show a car on fire in Chicago and what appears to be migrants at the southern border of the United States. Iowa...
KCRG.com
Hurricane Ian: Iowans & the aftermath
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Former KCCI meteorologist Juliana Mejia now works for the CBS affiliate in Fort Myers, and their studio was one of Hurricane Ian’s victims. WINK’s studio was flooded. Their operations were shut down, and they were knocked off the air. Mejia has been staying with co-workers since the storm hit.
rcreader.com
“Vision to Vitality” Forum to Address Workforce, Supply Chain, and Creative Placemaking Opportunities
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 3, 2022) — The Iowa Business Council (IBC) will hold a Vision to Vitality forum with Quad Cities area business leaders on Tuesday, October 4, 3:30–5:00PM, at the Eastern Iowa Community College Urban Campus. The forum will be cohosted by John Deere Vice President Jerred Pauwels.
kiwaradio.com
Burn Ban Northwest Iowa County Count Hits Five
Northwest, Iowa — Field fires have begun to spring up around northwest Iowa recently, and that has prompted Crawford County to join Plymouth, Cherokee, Sioux, and O’Brien in instituting a burn ban. A field fire in northwest Iowa this week caused more than half a million dollars in damage and area fire departments were dispatched to battle a blaze in a field being harvested.
