2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info
The Sanderson Farms Championship heads to the weekend at The Country Club of Jackson, which is a par-72 track that will measure about 7,400 yards all week.
Thomas Detry has posted back-to-back rounds of 67 to open the tournament and is tied for the lead going into moving day. With Detry at the top of the leaderboard is Mackenzie Hughes. The Canadian caught fire Friday and signed for a 9-under 63.
Sahith Theegala and Gary Woodland are among the notable names to miss the weekend.
Third-round tee times
Tee time Players
8:30 a.m.
Nick Watney, Brandon Matthews
8:40 a.m.
Stewart Cink, Aaron Rai
8:50 a.m.
Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power
9 a.m.
Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson
9:10 a.m.
Carson Young, Dylan Wu
9:20 a.m.
Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat
9:30 a.m.
John Huh, Joseph Bramlett
9:40 a.m.
Justin Lower, Brian Stuard
9:50 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Peter Malnati
10:05 a.m.
Sam Stevens, Lee Hodges
10:15 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith
10:25 a.m.
Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan
10:35 a.m.
Robby Shelton, Hayden Buckley
10:45 a.m.
Zecheng Dou, Tano Goya
10:55 .m.
Luke List, Chris Stroud
11:05 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder
11:15 a.m.
Alejandro Tosti, Scott Piercy
11:30 a.m.
Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim
11:40 a.m.
Adam Long, Greyson Sigg
11:50 a.m.
Cody Gribble, Dylan Frittelli
12 p.m.
Taylor Montgomery, Michael Gligic
12:10 p.m.
MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor
12:20 p.m.
Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander
12:30 p.m.
Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman
12:40 p.m.
Brice Garnett, Kevin Roy
12:55 p.m.
Vince Whaley, Joel Dahmen
1:05 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam
1:15 p.m.
Ryan Armour, Erik Barnes
1:25 p.m.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt
1:35 p.m.
Adam Svensson, Sam Burns
1:45 p.m.
Dean Burmester, Russell Knox
1:55 p.m.
Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin
2:05 p.m.
Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor
2:20 p.m.
Tevor Cone, Brandon Wu
2:30 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
2:40 p.m.
Davis Riley, Nick Hardy
2:50 p.m.
Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings
3 p.m.
Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard
3:10 p.m.
Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes
How to watch
You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.
Saturday, October 1st
TV
Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.
Radio
SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.
STREAM
Peacock: 4-7 p.m.
