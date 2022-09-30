ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

By Riley Hamel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo: Clarion Ledger

The Sanderson Farms Championship heads to the weekend at The Country Club of Jackson, which is a par-72 track that will measure about 7,400 yards all week.

Thomas Detry has posted back-to-back rounds of 67 to open the tournament and is tied for the lead going into moving day. With Detry at the top of the leaderboard is Mackenzie Hughes. The Canadian caught fire Friday and signed for a 9-under 63.

Sahith Theegala and Gary Woodland are among the notable names to miss the weekend.

Sanderson Farms: Leaderboard| Third-round live updates from the Clarion Ledger

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship. |

Third-round tee times

Tee time Players

8:30 a.m.

Nick Watney, Brandon Matthews

8:40 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Aaron Rai

8:50 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power

9 a.m.

Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson

9:10 a.m.

Carson Young, Dylan Wu

9:20 a.m.

Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat

9:30 a.m.

John Huh, Joseph Bramlett

9:40 a.m.

Justin Lower, Brian Stuard

9:50 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Peter Malnati

10:05 a.m.

Sam Stevens, Lee Hodges

10:15 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith

10:25 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan

10:35 a.m.

Robby Shelton, Hayden Buckley

10:45 a.m.

Zecheng Dou, Tano Goya

10:55 .m.

Luke List, Chris Stroud

11:05 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder

11:15 a.m.

Alejandro Tosti, Scott Piercy

11:30 a.m.

Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim

11:40 a.m.

Adam Long, Greyson Sigg

11:50 a.m.

Cody Gribble, Dylan Frittelli

12 p.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Michael Gligic

12:10 p.m.

MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor

12:20 p.m.

Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

12:30 p.m.

Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman

12:40 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Kevin Roy

12:55 p.m.

Vince Whaley, Joel Dahmen

1:05 p.m.

Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam

1:15 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Erik Barnes

1:25 p.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt

1:35 p.m.

Adam Svensson, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m.

Dean Burmester, Russell Knox

1:55 p.m.

Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin

2:05 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor

2:20 p.m.

Tevor Cone, Brandon Wu

2:30 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

2:40 p.m.

Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

2:50 p.m.

Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings

3 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard

3:10 p.m.

Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.

Saturday, October 1st

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship

Call it the opposite of the regression to the mean. Should Mark Hubbard pull out the win on Sunday at the Sanderson Farms Championship, the 33-year-old Colorado native would rekindle a historic (and unusual) trend. Thirteen times previously, the champion at the Jackson, Miss., event has made it his first career win on the PGA Tour, including six straight years from 2014 to 2019 (Sergio Garcia in 2020 and Sam Burns in 2021 being the recent outliers).
JACKSON, MS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro Sam Burns knew INSTANTLY about this golf rule, but did you?!

Sam Burns, who is the defending champion of the Sanderson Farms Championship on the PGA Tour, knew instantly about this golf rule that is rarely used - but did you?!. Burns, 26, came into this tournament - the second of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season - fresh off helping the U.S. side clinch the Presidents Cup.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Move over, Augusta National. Here's why greens at Sanderson Farms Championship are arguably the best on PGA Tour

JACKSON, Miss. – The first time Brandon Wu went to The Country Club of Jackson last year, he was scared of the greens. When he arrived at the Sanderson Farms Championship, he’d heard plenty about the putting surfaces. How fast they were. How punishing they could be if you were in the wrong spot. Making only his second start as a PGA Tour member, Wu was intimidated.
JACKSON, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
golfmagic.com

Presidents Cup omission propelled Mackenzie Hughes to second PGA Tour win

New PGA Tour winner Mackenzie Hughes admitted he was "disappointed" not to be selected for the International Presidents Cup side as he claimed the Sanderson Farms Championship in a playoff over Sepp Straka. Canada's Hughes captured his second PGA Tour title - his first since 2016 - after starting the...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Presidents Cup snubs Ryan Fox, Mac Hughes rise in OWGR after wins

Ryan Fox and Mackenzie Hughes each narrowly missed trips to Quail Hollow two weeks ago for the Presidents Cup. If there was a short list of notable omissions for International captain Trevor Immelman’s squad, both players would surely be on it. But on Sunday, neither player looked like much...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win

Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
GOLF
Person
Brian Tee
Golf.com

Pro shoots 52 at St. Andrews — on the back nine

Less than a month ago, Alexander Knappe won the B-NL Challenge Trophy. It was the German pro’s second Challenge Tour victory of 2022 and boosted him into first place on the tour’s order of merit. He’s assured a promotion onto the DP World Tour for the upcoming season, where the 33-year-old will hope to for his best year yet.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Canadian Thanksgiving arrives early at Sanderson Farms | Fox, Hull

Out in Mesquite, Nevada, on October 1st, Martin Borgmeier won the Pro Long Drive 2022 Open Division championship with a blast of 426 yards. Quite the achievement for the German long-drive specialist, and certainly something that flies not quite on the pro golf radar. You have to wonder when the world tours will figure out a way to leverage the sideshow and main events and create even greater content for golf fans. For now, we have four events to run down from the past two weeks, and we’ll explain all about that as we move through four of the world’s great tours. Let’s have an October Rundown, whaddayasay?
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ian Poulter may just have a new rival, and he's a Sunshine Tour rookie...

Ian Poulter, who has become a polarising figure in the world of professional golf because of his association with the LIV Golf Invitational Series, just might have a new rival. For years Poulter, now 46, has been bashing his chest as he collects points for Team Europe in the Ryder...
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro overhead-tosses club into the woods. Then it got a little awkward

What’s not to like about the video of Emiliano Grillo making the rounds?. For 10 seconds, you’re overwhelmed. We’ll start in chronological order. — There was the swing. Grillo is one of the best movers of irons — over three seasons, from 2018-19 to 2020-21, Grillo finished third, 13th and 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green — and from the naked eye, everything looked right on his tee shot on Friday on the 146-yard, par-3 13th at the Country Club of Jackson.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: In Jay Monahan's coming PGA Tour plan there will be winners, losers and still more griping players

When it comes to making consequential changes, the PGA Tour’s Global Home has much in common with the Vatican, two cloistered realms accustomed to moving at the drowsy pace of papal encyclicals rather than with the immediacy expected in the modern world. It’s been 39 days since the Tour’s ultimate authority, Jay Monahan, issued his bulletin — let’s call it Electi pretium (“Chosen Price”) — outlining a vision to secure the loyalty of the world’s top golfers, details of which he said would be revealed in 45 to 60 days. That’s a dizzying pace for the prelates of the Ponte Vedra curia tasked with executing the particulars, as it would be for any major sports league to fundamentally overhaul how it does business.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Martin Borgmeier wins 2022 PLDA World Championship, Bryson DeChambeau finishes second

Martin Borgmeier of Germany won the 2022 PLDA World Championship in Mesquite, Nevada, with a winning drive of 426 yards. In total, 128 of the best long drive competitors in the world battled it out for a $50,000 cash prize and championship belt. Some notable competitors in the field included U.S. Open winner, Bryson DeChambeau, two-time Long Drive World Champion, Kyle Berkshire and Senior Champion, Eddie Fernandes.
MESQUITE, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

