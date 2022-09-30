2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo: Clarion Ledger

The Sanderson Farms Championship heads to the weekend at The Country Club of Jackson, which is a par-72 track that will measure about 7,400 yards all week.

Thomas Detry has posted back-to-back rounds of 67 to open the tournament and is tied for the lead going into moving day. With Detry at the top of the leaderboard is Mackenzie Hughes. The Canadian caught fire Friday and signed for a 9-under 63.

Sahith Theegala and Gary Woodland are among the notable names to miss the weekend.

Sanderson Farms: Leaderboard

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here's everything you need to know for the third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Third-round tee times

Tee time Players

8:30 a.m.

Nick Watney, Brandon Matthews

8:40 a.m.

Stewart Cink, Aaron Rai

8:50 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Seamus Power

9 a.m.

Paul Haley II, Davis Thompson

9:10 a.m.

Carson Young, Dylan Wu

9:20 a.m.

Will Gordon, Austin Eckroat

9:30 a.m.

John Huh, Joseph Bramlett

9:40 a.m.

Justin Lower, Brian Stuard

9:50 a.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Peter Malnati

10:05 a.m.

Sam Stevens, Lee Hodges

10:15 a.m.

Taylor Moore, Matthew NeSmith

10:25 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, C.T. Pan

10:35 a.m.

Robby Shelton, Hayden Buckley

10:45 a.m.

Zecheng Dou, Tano Goya

10:55 .m.

Luke List, Chris Stroud

11:05 a.m.

Chris Kirk, Sam Ryder

11:15 a.m.

Alejandro Tosti, Scott Piercy

11:30 a.m.

Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim

11:40 a.m.

Adam Long, Greyson Sigg

11:50 a.m.

Cody Gribble, Dylan Frittelli

12 p.m.

Taylor Montgomery, Michael Gligic

12:10 p.m.

MJ Daffue, Ben Taylor

12:20 p.m.

Nate Lashley, Henrik Norlander

12:30 p.m.

Callum Tarren, Austin Smotherman

12:40 p.m.

Brice Garnett, Kevin Roy

12:55 p.m.

Vince Whaley, Joel Dahmen

1:05 p.m.

Denny McCarthy, Andrew Putnam

1:15 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Erik Barnes

1:25 p.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William McGirt

1:35 p.m.

Adam Svensson, Sam Burns

1:45 p.m.

Dean Burmester, Russell Knox

1:55 p.m.

Kyle Westmoreland, Ben Griffin

2:05 p.m.

Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor

2:20 p.m.

Tevor Cone, Brandon Wu

2:30 p.m.

Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

2:40 p.m.

Davis Riley, Nick Hardy

2:50 p.m.

Garrick Higgo, Scott Stallings

3 p.m.

Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard

3:10 p.m.

Thomas Detry, Mackenzie Hughes

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. All times Eastern.

Saturday, October 1st

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

