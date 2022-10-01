ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Awesome 98

Lubbock Man Found Lying in Street Threatened To “Shoot Up a School”

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 27th after it's said he threatened an officer and said he "might go shoot up a school." Back on Saturday, September 3rd, an officer with Lubbock Police arrived at 63rd Street and Avenue T after reports of a man lying on the side of the street. Apparently, drivers had to swerve to avoid hitting the man. The man, 53-year-old Craig Vedder, told the officer that he had just been in a fight with his girlfriend.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

64-Year-Old Man Dead and Another Injured After Dog Attack in Lubbock

Lubbock Police have confirmed that the dead body located after reports of a dog attack was related. Police initially received reports of aggressive dogs in the Buddy Holly Recreation Area in the 2500 block of Cesar E Chavez Drive. This was at around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27th. The woman who called police said that she had been injured after she was attacked by several dogs. She also alerted police to a dead body nearby.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Video: Young Woman Accused of Fleeing Scene of Vehicle Crash in Lubbock

Saturday, September 24, Texas Tech won in overtime against the University of Texas Longhorns and everyone stormed the field in excitement over the epic victory. Most game days are filled with tailgates and drinking of alcohol, of course, which tends to lead to some not so great decisions. There were 51 people arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Saturday alone. One of those people was reportedly caught on camera.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Awesome 98

2022 Lubbock Music Now Album Now Available for Download

Do you want to listen to some local Lubbock artists but don't know where to start? This album is for you. The 2022 Lubbock Music NOW album is now available for digital download or purchase. This album is 18 new tracks available on Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, and other streaming services. All songs on the album are original and professionally produced.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

You Won’t Believe What Was Left at 82nd and Quaker This Morning

In fact, I want to say, "Bro, who does this bro?." Yeah, I'm fairly certain it was a bro who did this because it simply didn't match the rest of the decor. As someone who's generally on the road at 3:30 a.m., I see some weird stuff. Usually, it's a lump of torn-off big rig tire, and I'm thinking, "don't be a dog, please don't be a dog." Two weeks ago I saw the highway patrol with a bunch of teens sitting under the embankment (guess who's in trouble for curfew?). None of that prepared me for what I saw this morning.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock Juvenile Curfew Ordinance to Continue After Unanimous Yes

The Lubbock City Council voted unanimously during Tuesday's, September 27, City Council meeting to continue with the Juvenile Curfew Ordinance. The second public hearing was part of the Regular Agenda during the weekly City Council meeting and was the first topic of discussion. Chief Floyd Mitchell previously presented a plan in the beginning of September showing the enforcement efforts which would involve a Curfew Center and a team of officers.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado

I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is

If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

24 People Were Arrested in Lubbock on September 23

Today is the day everyone has been waiting for all week, aside from the fair. It is game day for Texas Tech as they face off against the University of Texas. It is also a Red Out game which means wear that red! Eat red foods, drink red drinks, and go all out today to show the University of Texas that Lubbock's Red Raider fanbase means business.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

An Open Letter to My Fellow Lubbock Apartment Dwellers

I live in a really nice condo/apartment complex in a great neighborhood here in Lubbock. Most of my neighbors are lovely. Most -- not all. It seems as if some of my neighbors have never lived in an apartment or condo before, or perhaps they're just terminally rude. Thus, this is my open letter to all Lubbockites who live in an apartment/condo complex.
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospital’s Less Scary

Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership Spirit Halloween has...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Woman Rearrested After two Days, 29 Arrested in Lubbock on Sept. 22

Today is the day. It's officially South Plains Fair day. It's also game day eve for the Texas Tech University vs. Texas game, which means this weekend is about to get insane. The only way it would be even more insane is if Raider Red and Bevo went to the South Plains Fair and shared a funnel cake before going on one of the rollercoasters together.
LUBBOCK, TX
