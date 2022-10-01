ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples Park, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?

VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Park, FL
Naples, FL
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
islandernews.com

Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?

After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ian#Patrice Gave Bay News 9
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL residents falling victim to electricity restoration scams

Southwest Florida residents are being scammed just days after Hurricane Ian swept through Florida. Scammers are promising residents to have their electricity restored quickly if they pay a certain amount. Scammers are sending bar codes that look like the “Pay Near Me” program. A barcode is provided with symbols for...
NAPLES, FL
Bay News 9

In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through...
FLORIDA STATE
howafrica.com

Florida Man’s Brand New $1M Supercar Washed Away By Hurricane Ian

A Florida man revealed that his newly bought $1 million McLaren P1 supercar was swept away during Hurricane Ian. The man named Ernie posted a series of images on his Instagram account, which shows the yellow vehicle being swept up in his flooded Naples neighborhood. He said the car was...
FLORIDA STATE

