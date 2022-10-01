Read full article on original website
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WSVN-TV
SW Florida residents returning to destroyed homes in wake of Ian share survival stories
NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) — Residents of southwest Florida who rode out Hurricane Ian shared how they survived the storm, as they return to what remains of their homes. Recovery and rescue efforts continued Saturday with help from South Florida’s first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard following Ian’s devastating path in the west coast.
The saviors of Sanibel Island! Heroic Coast Guard crew shares footage of its dramatic rescues from island cut-off by Hurricane Ian
Incredible footage has been released by the U.S. Coast Guard as a helicopter crew soared over Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and flew around rescuing people from the driveway of their homes. Video released by the U.S. Coast Guard sees a heroic MH-65 Dolphin Crew fly to Sanibel...
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Before and after Ian: New aerial images show hurricane’s devastating impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida. They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
islandernews.com
Was Hurricane Ian a wake-up call for island & South Florida residents who might not have windstorm or flood insurance?
After watching scenes unfold of devastation and flooding occur from the Fort Myers area through many parts of central Florida, there was no doubt some area residents on Key Biscayne and Miami were researching their coverage limits and some were more convinced than ever to renew their policies, which likely reflected major spikes in premiums this year.
A vacationer who sheltered in place during Hurricane Ian watched in terror from the 2nd floor as water filled the home where she was staying
A woman went to Fort Meyers Beach, Florida, to celebrate her 40th birthday with her family. Instead, they had to ride out Hurricane Ian.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
NEW TROPICAL SYSTEM: 70 Percent Chance New Wave Becomes Depression East Of Florida
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: SUNDAY, OCTOBER 2, 2022 AT 9:30 AM: There are now TWO tropical waves. Read the latest here. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The developing tropical wave southeast of Florida is showing signs of significant development, but the good news Saturday evening is that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL residents falling victim to electricity restoration scams
Southwest Florida residents are being scammed just days after Hurricane Ian swept through Florida. Scammers are promising residents to have their electricity restored quickly if they pay a certain amount. Scammers are sending bar codes that look like the “Pay Near Me” program. A barcode is provided with symbols for...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
42 reported dead from Ian in Lee County; sheriff says looters will be ‘carried out’
More deaths from Hurricane Ian were reported Sunday during a press conference held by the Lee County sheriff, along with other sheriffs from across the state.
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
Bay News 9
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Southwest Florida Scrambled was there enough time to leave?
Some residents said evacuation orders came too late. Gov. Ron DeSantis said forecasts left few options. It was Tuesday morning, the day before Hurricane Ian bulldozed into Southwest Florida, and already less than 24 hours before Gov. Ron DeSantis declared it was too late for remaining residents to evacuate. But...
Bay News 9
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through...
insideedition.com
Florida Man Missing After Allegedly Trying to Jet Ski From South Florida to the Bahamas
Authorities are seeking the public’s help to locate a missing Florida man who they say may have been attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Fifty-two-year-old Charles Walker was last seen on Pompano Beach on September 23 at around 5:00 p.m., according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.
howafrica.com
Florida Man’s Brand New $1M Supercar Washed Away By Hurricane Ian
A Florida man revealed that his newly bought $1 million McLaren P1 supercar was swept away during Hurricane Ian. The man named Ernie posted a series of images on his Instagram account, which shows the yellow vehicle being swept up in his flooded Naples neighborhood. He said the car was...
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
