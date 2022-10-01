ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river

A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to the central islands during the day. Ian is a stark reminder of how powerful and devastating tropical cyclones can be. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Out of this world! Hawaii students get a chance to track NASA's asteroid crash

Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city's rail project. After years of uncertainty, feds approve recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project.
HAWAII STATE
Outsider.com

Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick

Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a "landing zone" at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins

Two tropical cyclones will be impacting land - one in Mexico and one over the Eastern seaboard. Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Here's an inside look at Hawaii's coffee industry

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute

"It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.". "A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman's body found in Washington river

KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state's Columbia River. That's according to the victim's family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
PAHALA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022)

Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city's rail project. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'.
HONOLULU, HI

