Former Hawaii Island woman found dead in a Washington state river
A sea of pink flooded Kapiolani park in support of breast cancer awareness. Hundreds of breast cancer survivors and their supporters hit the streets in Waikiki for the Susan G. Komen's 'More Than Pink' walk. Visitor spending jumped during the summers months, leaving some businesses relieved. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under new COVID policy, but not everyone
Ian was a Category 4 hurricane when it hit Florida. Would Hawaii be prepared for such a storm?. A Category 4 Hurricane would have a major impact if it made a direct hit on south Oahu. Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Updated: 14...
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Widespread rainfall is expected for the western end of the state by early Sunday, spreading to the central islands during the day. Ian is a stark reminder of how powerful and devastating tropical cyclones can be. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST.
Report: Hawaii is seeing fewer visitors than pre-pandemic highs but they’re spending more
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Although summer travel slowed in August, a new state report shows tourists are spending more during their time in the islands. A report by DBEDT shows in August, about 830,000 visitors spent $1.71 billion. In 2019, in contrast, more than 920,000 visitors spent $1.5 billion. Sarah Aoyama,...
US Ambassador to the Philippines meets with Filipino community members in Honolulu
After months of training, Zach Margolis can finally check Kaiwi Channel off his list. ‘It’s for everybody’: Hundreds turn out for Waipio Valley ocean access rally. But some say more repairs are needed for the road before mass traffic can resume. Hawaiian Airlines welcomes back unvaccinated employees under...
Eyeing Ian’s destruction, Hawaii emergency officials consider bolstering hurricane preps
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s emergency management officials are looking at bolstering preparations for a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, with an eye on Hurricane Ian’s effects on Florida — as well as climate change. Experts say it’s a simple equation: Rising ocean temperatures provide more fuel for storms,...
Out of this world! Hawaii students get a chance to track NASA's asteroid crash
Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project. After years of uncertainty, feds approve recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
HFD searching for suspect in waters off Maunalua Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department were called to Maunalua Bay at 6:46 p.m. for a swimmer in distress. According to HFD, police said there was a male suspect in the water who needed assistance. Fire said they are searching on land, sea and air.
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
Firefighters respond to early-morning fire involving rail transit system in Kapolei
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to a fire involving the rail transit system in Kapolei on Saturday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said. Officials said nine HFD units responded to the incident just after 8:30 a.m. at the Kapolei Rail Station. After investigation, responding personnel said they found a small...
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Two tropical cyclones will be impacting land - one in Mexico and one over the Eastern seaboard. Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM...
Check your beach bags: Maui’s ban on non-mineral sunscreens to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your beach bags if you’re on Maui. Starting Saturday, non-mineral sunscreens will be banned in the county. The rule — which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription — is designed to protect coral reefs and other marine life.
Here's an inside look at Hawaii's coffee industry
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said two people were seriously injured Friday morning following a crash in Kaimuki. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022)
Binghams and Mid-Pacific Institute
“It was a little acorn, planted in missionary soil, watered by some trials and tears, nourished by the prayers and gifts of many friends, protected and blest, we trust, by one who is our Master, even Christ.”. “A vigorous oak, it is soon to be transplanted to the hills, to...
Police arrest suspect after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
KENNEWICK, Wash. (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the disappearance of a former Hawaii woman whose body was found in Washington state’s Columbia River. That’s according to the victim’s family members. An angler discovered the body of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez on Tuesday. Ebanez,...
Some small businesses say they've prepared for the minimum wage increase
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The owner of Café Daisy, Jean Kim said returning customers are the key to small businesses. They will now increase the workload for employees and have less people working each shift instead of minimizing products or the quality of their food. "It’s kind of rough for...
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022)
Mayor says federal government has approved recovery plan for slimmed-down rail project. Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced Friday that the federal government has approved a recovery plan for the city’s rail project. Friday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
