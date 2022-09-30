Zakay Law Group APLC and JCL Law Firm APC File A Class Action Lawsuit Against Ilum Solar and Stenderup5 Alleging Misclassification of Employees as Independent Contractors

Read full article on original website
Michigan's largest marijuana operators are plotting an offensive to keep competitors from getting into the market as weed prices plummet, reported Crain’s Detroit. At the request of a lobbyist for some of the state's largest growers, the Legislative Service Bureau has drawn up new legislation to prohibit the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency from approving any new grower licenses, according to Crain’s.
