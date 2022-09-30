MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- CORSAIR ® (NASDAQ: CRSR), a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced the availability of the CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. Priced at an MSRP of $279.99, the K100 AIR combines state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity, in an unbelievably thin design. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005455/en/ Image 1 Caption: The CORSAIR K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard combines state-of-the-art gaming performance and everyday productivity, in an unbelievably thin design. The K100 AIR Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is priced at an MSRP of $279.99 and available from the CORSAIR webstore and distributors worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

