Oxford, MS

Lane Kiffin has already made his rounds across the college football world. The current Ole Miss head coach has spent 11 years as the leader of a program, and those 11 years have been split up between four different schools. Now, speculation is ramping up that Kiffin could again be on the move at season’s end. SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum senses an “uneasiness” regarding Kiffin at Ole Miss.
The No. 14 ranked Ole Miss football team picked up a huge win against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, squeezing out at a 22-19 win to improve to 5-0 on the season. They were able to hold on to the win by forcing two Will Levis fumbles in the red zone in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. The second of those fumbles, which locked up the win in the final minute, produced an absolutely wild reaction from the Ole Miss defensive coaches booth as they went completely bonkers in celebration.
The Ole Miss Rebels are riding high following Saturday's victory over Kentucky. Lane Kiffin's team jumped five spots to No. 9 in the AP poll after handing the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Speaking with ESPN's Matt Barrie on their Week 5 Recap show, Paul Finebaum said the 5-0 Rebels might be for real.
Kentucky football fans are furious with what appears to be a missed targeting call on the Ole Miss defense this Saturday afternoon. The Wildcats trailed the Rebels 22-19 late in the fourth quarter with Will Levis and Co. were driving in Ole Miss territory. Levis scrambled for a few yards...
Lane Kiffin certainly took note of what was said about his team in the week leading up to Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Wildcats, and he took a lot of it to heart. After Ole Miss’ upset win, Kiffin responded to Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who challenged opposing teams to send blitzes after quarterback Will Levis. Scangarello had said during his weekly press conference that he and Levis “love” to see blitzes because they open up holes in the defense, and challenged opponents to “keep bringing it.”
Exciting news, #BBN! KSR Live Blog sponsorships are available for the rest of the 2022 football season. If you’re interested in having the KSR crew promote your product on our live blogs during this historic Kentucky Football season, please contact [email protected].
