The No. 14 ranked Ole Miss football team picked up a huge win against No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, squeezing out at a 22-19 win to improve to 5-0 on the season. They were able to hold on to the win by forcing two Will Levis fumbles in the red zone in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter. The second of those fumbles, which locked up the win in the final minute, produced an absolutely wild reaction from the Ole Miss defensive coaches booth as they went completely bonkers in celebration.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO