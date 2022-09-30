ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Housing Task Force assembling draft report, to be released Monday

Affordable housing illustration (Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0). Looking at the impact of short-term rentals like AirBnb and property tax relief were among suggestions from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force as members close in on the deadline for presenting recommendations. The recommendations would largely provide incentives to developers and amend regulations,...
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

What is on this ballot for the general election in Montana?

Residents across Montana are gearing up for the general election on November 8, 2022. Several ballot issues are qualified this year and other submitted ballot issues for this election. One of the qualified issues on the ballot is HB167, an act that the Montana Legislature referred: The Born Alive Infant...
MONTANA STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Trigger Bill update

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A new party is throwing its hat into the Wyoming Trigger Bill ring. A motion was recently put forth for review by the Alliance for Defending Freedom to add themselves to the defense of the Trigger Bill. “Well, we’re very hopeful and confident that...
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Elections
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
K96 FM

Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director

During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
TETON COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana site fouled by copper smelter to get final cleanup

BILLINGS, Mont. — A subsidiary of London-based oil giant BP agreed to finish its cleanup of a 300-square mile site in Montana that's contaminated with arsenic and other pollutants from decades of copper smelting, and to repay the U.S. government $48 million in response costs. Under a legal decree...
ANACONDA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Election Day#Ballot Collection#Politics State#Politics Legislative
msuexponent.com

Stream access laws with Jim Goetz

Montana State is known as Trout U, and part of its legacy as being a legendary school for fly fishers is due to Montana’s stream access laws. Last Thursday Jim Goetz, a Montana native and successful lawyer, who has helped defend stream access for fishermen, spoke at MSU in the annual Trout Lecture put on by the University.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,427 Cases, Two New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 310,731 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,281 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,595 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,554,238 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 575,365...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

North Dakota projected to have $850 million in excess funds next session

(The Center Square) - Some North Dakota lawmakers may be experiencing deja vu as the 2023 session is looking a lot like the 2013 session, according to a legislative budget analyst. Lawmakers will have an estimated $850 million in excess funds when they return to work in January, according to...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks

Distinctly Montana's 5 Favorite State Parks Thanks to the creation of the Montana State Parks system in 1939, residents and visitors alike have been able to hike up, swim through, camp within, and just bask in the grandeur that is Montana for 81 years now. Today, there are 55 state parks, each worthy of admiration and exploration. Here is a snapshot of five of them.  ...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Newsom calls for windfall tax on oil companies amid high gas prices

(The Center Square) – With California experiencing a spike in gas prices in recent days, Gov. Gavin Newsom called for a windfall tax on oil companies to put money "back in Californians' pockets." Over the last 10 days, gas prices increased by 84 cents in California despite crude oil...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Montanan

The vanishing Montana worth fighting for

In autumn, that mournful season that stifles the lighthearted sounds of summer and, against the green of Douglas fir and Ponderosa pine, light up the Seeley-Swan Valley like a votive-filled cathedral in Rome. It’s something to behold as you stand in awe of the magic wand of nature, whose invisible hand has crafted an infrastructure […] The post The vanishing Montana worth fighting for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Biggest Industries Might Surprise You

We knew this industry was popular, but the amount of money coming in is wild. Montana has several highly profitable industries. Some of the largest industries include agriculture, forestry, and mining. These fields are what Montana is known for, but did you know that Montana has another large revenue generator—one you wouldn't expect?
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Governor, AG, stockgrowers association aren’t using science while ignoring public opinion

Montana’s governor, attorney general and Montana Stockgrowers Association seem resolute on circumventing the will of the American people as well as the residents of Montana. Whether intentional or not, that’s exactly what they’re doing by appealing the Bureau of Land Management’s  decision to graze bison on public land, a request made by American Prairie. BLM’s […] The post Governor, AG, stockgrowers association aren’t using science while ignoring public opinion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy