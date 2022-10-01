Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step. Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change. La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. “Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO