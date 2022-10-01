Read full article on original website
SAN DIEGO -- — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny...
The White Sox clinched the pennant while waiting out a rain delay in St. Louis against the Browns. When the game was finally played, the Sox made it official by shutting out St. Louis, 4-0, behind Frank Owen. That year, the Sox would go 93-58-3, beating out the New York Highlanders by three games.
SAN DIEGO — (AP) — The San Diego Padres haven't partied this hard at Petco Park in 17 years. The Padres clinched a playoff spot while batting in the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, drawing a roar from the sellout crowd of 41,407 after the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in 12 innings.
Yeah, there’s a game today, but the big news has broken out of White Sox camp (oops, wait, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, although that’s pretty much the same thing eh?) that Tony La Russa will be heeding doctors’ advice and retiring from active managing. But we...
The Minnesota Twins take on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. On Oct 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox will play the Minnesota Twins. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago and Bally Sports North. Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox. When: Oct...
The Padres lost to the White Sox 2-1 on Sunday afternoon, but clinched a wild card berth during the game when the Brewers lost to the Marlins in 12 innings.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa reportedly will announce his retirement Monday: ‘Health is more important than the game’
Tony La Russa returned to the Chicago White Sox after the 2020 season looking to take a young and promising team to the next step. Instead, the second season of his second stint will end with the Sox missing the playoffs and, reportedly, a managerial change. La Russa plans to announce his retirement Monday, USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reported Sunday. “Obviously health is No. 1,” Sox reliever ...
