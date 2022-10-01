Happy Hour? Inflation, labor, supply chains still challenging bars, breweries, distilleries

Read full article on original website
Supply chain chaos kept independent truckers busy. Now work is drying up.
Patrick Bailey says he spent about $37,000 on fuel last year as a truck driver. This year, he’s already hit $60,000. Dustin Nordy used to work for himself. But dwindling hauls pushed him back to earning flat rates as a company driver.
energynow.ca
Being A Fast Link In A Slow Supply Chain
What’s a business to do when its supply chain becomes unreliable?. Colin Maskey, President & General Manager of Compass Bending, a pipe bending service based in Calgary, says, “We started thinking about this possibility years ago. That’s why we focused on building inventory.”. Inventory: The Historical Advantage.
Meet a 28-year-old working one of America's fastest-growing jobs that lets him travel on the company's dime and be part of the nation's shift to green energy
Ken details the pros and cons of one of America's fastest-growing jobs: a wind turbine technician. Travel is nice, but his schedule isn't consistent.
supplychain247.com
AI Powered Next Generation Supply Chains – Transformation from Fragile to Agile
The world’s supply chains have been through a lot over the last few years, and organizations are working to both solve for the now and plan for the future—all within the context of continued supply chain disruptions, a critical labor shortage and an ongoing global pandemic. “We’re on...
The Fed will hike rates once more in November and then stop because the soaring dollar risks breaking markets, market veteran Ed Yardeni says
"What's breaking is the soaring dollar. A soaring dollar has been associated in the past with creating financial crises," Yardeni said.
seafoodsource.com
CIEL offering seed funding to UK aquaculture businesses
To help support the United Kingdom’s aquaculture sector, the Centre for Innovation Excellence in Livestock has launched a new seed funding opportunity. CIEL, which is one of the United Kingdom’s four agri-tech centers established as part of the government’s agri-tech strategy, recently expanded its remit to include research and innovation in aquaculture.
Phys.org
Lab-grown pigments and food by-products: The future of natural textile dyes
As the environmental impact of the fashion and textile industries becomes clearer, the demand and need for sustainable alternatives is growing. One international research group aims to replace toxic synthetic dyes with natural alternatives, ranging from plants to microbes to food waste. Walk into any clothing store and you'll find...
Benzinga
Korindo in its Transition to an Eco-Friendly Company
JAKARTA, Oct 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Environmental issues and climate change get increasingly highlighted as nature declines at unprecedented speed and level. Continuous innovations and mass movements become necessary to soften impacts from the crises. Korindo Group acknowledges the need to transform into a more environmentally-friendly company by...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Sustainable Ingredients: The outlook for food in Asia-Pacific
Sustainability practices ensure Asia-Pacific ingredient producers have a lot more to offer these days. The food industry today is an active player in the global drive for sustainability. In general, “sustainable foods” are products obtained as a result of limited negative effects on the environment and the people producing them. The market for sustainable foods has expanded enormously in the last 5-10 years, growing alongside demand for natural, organic, and clean-label foods.
Startups look to revolutionize baby formula market amid national shortage
As the national baby formula shortage continues, two startups are developing alternatives that more closely mimic breast milk. Meg Oliver has more.
TechCrunch
Lemonade leans on Aviva to bring its next-gen insurance platform to the UK
Lemonade, for the uninitiated, emerged into the trillion-dollar insurance space back in 2015, with a new take on how consumers should be able to buy insurance. Mobile-first, and AI-powered automation for registering and filing claims was the name of the game, versus dusty old brokers and bureaucracy. On top of...
supplychain247.com
Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation
How and why the coronavirus pandemic threw retailers and their warehousing and distribution operations - whether omnichannel, pure e-commerce, or direct-to-store replenishment - into a tailspin has been well documented. Stock-outs of high-demand items. Exponential growth of e-commerce for both parcel shipping and curbside pick-up at a brick-and-mortar store. Shifting...
Cult of Mac
Prepare for a storm (or an outdoor party) with an Okmo solar generator
This post on portable solar generators is brought to you by Okmo. With hurricane season ramping up, if you live near the coast — or if your power goes out for any reason, anytime or anywhere — you should consider investing in a reliable solar generator. Bonus: In...
Carbon dioxide price surge threatens £1.7bn extra cost for UK groceries
The surging cost of carbon dioxide could add £1.7 billion to the cost of British groceries, according to new analysis.Research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests that the UK’s food and drink sector could end up footing the mammoth extra bill for liquid CO2 if gas prices remain high.UK commercial energy prices have rocketed over the past year, accelerated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.The move has had heavy ramifications for industries reliant on carbon dioxide, with production also disrupted due to the rampant inflation.The price of a tonne of liquid CO2 is up to 3000% higher...
CNBC
Ocean freight orders are signaling a big drop in consumer demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
Walgreens Turns To Robots To Help Ease Manpower Shortage
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) is planning to seek the help of automation for its drugstores to ease the pressure of the lack of manpower. The company, faced with a shortage of pharmacists and pharmacist technicians, is setting up a network of automated, centralized drug-filling centers. Wlagreens' plan would...
argusjournal.com
AUTO PARTS 4LESS GROUP, INC ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH CHANNELADVISOR
LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 3, 2022 — McapMediaWire — Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) (“Company”, “FLES”) owner of AutoParts4Less.com, an automotive parts only marketplace, today announced they have completed their technical integration with ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based eCommerce solutions.
Agriculture Online
New grain pollination aid to hit the market by 2026
PowerPollen announces its first pollination solution available for corn production, the in-season control, a pollination technology platform that will be commercially available to farmers in 2026. Grain farmers traditionally plan their hybrid seed and crop input purchases before the next growing season. After planting and inputs are deployed, a field's...
Deliver on plans to pay farmers for restoring nature, Government urged
Delaying or diluting payments for farmers to help nature recover would be a “significant missed economic opportunity”, the Government has been warned. Campaign group Rewilding Britain also said it would harm efforts to tackle the climate and nature crises and be damaging to the future of farming and food production.
industrytoday.com
Manufacturing Industry Claims £1.5bn in R&D Tax Credit
HMRC today released their R&D tax credits statistics for the year 20/21 – here are the key points for the manufacturing industry. Year-on-year increase in manufacturing claims of 3%. The manufacturing industry made the second highest number of research and development (R&D) tax credits claims for the year 20/21,...
