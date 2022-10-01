ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cosby, TN

Shropshire delivers, Cosby defense answers in 41-26 Homecoming win over North Greene

By By Jake Nichols NPT Sports Editor
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 2 days ago

COSBY -- Beneath billowing clouds that cast an orange and golden hue across Virgil Ball Stadium on Friday night, Slate Shropshire took a handoff inside his own 10-yard-line.

He didn't blink twice, sprinting 92 yards for his third -- and longest -- touchdown run of the evening. A falling rainbow welcomed him to the end zone, as Shropshire's score put Cosby ahead 21-20 after Kaymen Moss' PAT.

After the sun slipped behind the mountains, a formation of dark, rolling clouds slid over the field before delivering a cold, windy rain -- the first signs of Hurricane Ian's brief presence in East Tennessee.

Shropshire wasn't fazed, and neither was Cosby as the Eagles ran away with a 41-26 win over the Huskies.

Shropshire led the Eagles with 343 yards and five rushing touchdowns on the night, as Cosby totaled 568 yards of total offense.

"I've got to check some stuff, but (Slate) may have broken some records in rushing yards and touchdowns," said Cosby coach Kevin Hall. "Me and him will buy the offensive line dinner if it is. The line dominated all night."

"It felt great," added Shropshire. "Thanks to my line and coaches giving me the opportunity."

The victory puts CHS at 3-3 on the season, 2-1 in district play, and it keeps Cosby in the top tier of Region 1-1A.

It also puts the Eagles one step closer to hosting their first playoff game since 2008.

Shropshire starts early

Due to the threat of rain on Cosby's Homecoming night, the game was moved to a kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. rather than its original start time of 7:30.

That was just fine with Shropshire, who sprinted 38 yards on the first play from scrimmage.

Two plays later, he found pay dirt on a 20-yard run before chest-bumping with teammates in the end zone.

Still, No. 14 stayed hungry.

He found the end zone again after Cosby forced a three-and-out, bullying his way in for a 14-0 lead after the PAT from Moss.

"We thought it was going to rain, so I thought I was going to be running the ball all night," he said.

CHS had a chance to go up by three scores after Braydon Hall recovered a fumble on the kickoff, but Tyler Turner gave the ball back to the Huskies on an interception.

They made the most of it for a 14-8 score on a QB sneak after the conversion, and another quick score tied the game at 14-all.

Shropshire's third score put the Eagles back in front, though North Greene came back with a 23-yard pass to the corner of the end zone.

The conversion was no good, leaving Moss' third PAT as the difference in a 21-20 halftime score.

Other Eagles shine with history on deck

The senior soccer captain and placekicker was crowned Homecoming Queen during the break, donning a sparkling crown to match her black jersey and pants.

"I told her I've never been a big fan of Homecoming," said Hall, "but that was about the coolest one I've ever been a part of."

Moss' teammates were unable to match that shine on defense, at least to start the third quarter -- North Greene drove for a quick score to notch its first lead of the night.

Again, however, Cosby was there to answer -- and the defense rebounded in a hurry.

Shropshire worked his magic again with a 25-yard scamper for his fourth score of the night, putting Cosby up 27-26.

The Eagles answered by forcing a turnover on downs, and Turner found Devonte Wigfall on a 60-yard bomb to give CHS some cushion at 35-26.

Hayden Green came up with another response, snagging a North Greene pass in the end zone for a momentum-clinching interception.

Shropshire promptly led the Eagles downfield once more, punching in his fifth touchdown of the night on a 5-yard run.

Devonte Wigfall recovered a North Greene fumble deep in Eagle territory, giving Cosby yet another possession midway through the fourth quarter.

"We messed around and let them get down there close to the end zone," said Hall. "Then we force a fumble and come up with a big interception. Unbelievable."

Turner delivered couple hard runs before kneeling out, solidifying the victory.

Up next, Cosby is set to take on Oakdale in Oakdale next week.

A win over Unaka on October 14th would be the clincher for a home playoff atmosphere on The Hill -- an environment that has not been present in 14 years.

First, though, the Eagles must get past the other Eagles next week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Oakdale.

The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
