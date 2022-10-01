Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga’s lengthy battle with Stevens may be drawing to a close
Saratoga may be close to ending the war with Randy Stevens. During a special workshop on Wednesday, the Saratoga Town Council showed the public several plans that have been developed for Stevens’ property, located at 800 River Street. The council was in agreement that one of the designs would be presented to Stevens’ and his attorney.
bigfoot99.com
WGFD crews removing dead fish from Saratoga Lake as fish-kill continues
Efforts to purge Saratoga Lake of invasive yellow perch continue. Last week, Wyoming Game and Fish administered the toxin, rotenone, into Saratoga Lake to eliminate the invasive yellow perch that had, somehow, made their way into the water. Rotenone is a naturally derived substance used, specifically, to kill fish and other gill-breathing animals. Their goal is to remove all of the fish in the lake and start over.
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins City Council reacts to Metcalf’s departure
Reactions were mixed among Rawlins City Council members Wednesday to the news that Sean Metcalf will leave his job as city manager for a similar position in Hastings, Nebraska. News outlets in Hastings, south of Grand Island in western Nebraska, announced on Tuesday that Metcalf had been named a finalist...
bigfoot99.com
Three city council members step aside in trash hauler vote
The issue of trash hauling in Rawlins is heated as it ever was. A vote on contract between the town and one of the two licensed haulers in the city resulted in three council members recusing themselves from the vote. One councilman Phil Garner left because he is related to...
