SDPD: Stabbing near elementary school in City Heights leaves teen injured
A person has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed near an elementary school in San Diego's City Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon.
Arrest made in case of body found in car trunk
San Diego police have arrested a man who Las Vegas Metro Police are saying is responsible for killing a man and leaving his body in the trunk of a car. 37-year-old Tony Danh is awaiting extradition back to Las Vegas.
National City woman's family loses several homes to Hurricane Ian
National City woman's family loses several homes to Hurricane Ian; campaign launched to help family with expenses
Mailbox explosion rocks Vista neighborhood
A mailbox explosion in Vista was reported Sunday night, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Bomb and Arson Unit.
Suspect arrested in San Diego after body found inside trunk of car in Las Vegas
A man was arrested in San Diego in connection with a body that was found inside the trunk of a car in south Las Vegas Valley in August.
Two men sentenced to 6 years for killing 17-year-old at Chula Vista park
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Two men were sentenced for killing a high school senior in Sunset Park in Chula Vista on March 2021. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter with a firearm enhancement charge earlier this summer for the shooting death of 17-year-old Caleb Beasley.
Arrest made in Oceanside hit-and-run crash
The suspected driver in a hit-and-run incident that left a 28-year-old pedestrian hospitalized has been taken into custody, according to the Oceanside Police Department.
NBC San Diego
Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought
San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
Two men sentenced for 17-year-old boy's shooting death at Sunset View Park
Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at a Chula Vista park last year were each sentenced Monday to six years in state prison.
Women says San Diego Police shot her during mental health crisis
SAN DIEGO — A woman who was shot three times by San Diego Police Officers in May 2020 while inside of her East Village apartment in the midst of a mental health crisis is suing the city of San Diego and the officers involved. In her lawsuit, Rosa Calva,...
Man hit, killed by suspected DUI driver in moving truck: SDPD
A man was killed Sunday after he was hit by a suspected DUI driver in a moving truck, San Diego Police Department announced.
Nine Minors Injured in Possible Racing-Related Crash on Interstate 8
Nine minors were injured Monday, one critically, in a crash on westbound Interstate 8 in Del Cerro possibly caused by racing. The wreck took place about 3:30 p.m. just west of Lake Murray Boulevard, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported. Several victims were ejected onto the roadway during the crash,...
triton.news
Shooting at Park & Market Trolley Station Leaves Man Injured
One man was shot at the Park Boulevard & Market Street trolley station across from UC San Diego’s Park & Market downtown hub Thursday night. According to Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers located the wounded man, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, at around 8:46 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day
The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
chulavistatoday.com
Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista
Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison
TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash
A 39-year-old driver died Monday morning after another car drove over a highway divider within the intersection and crashed into her vehicle, authorities said.
Missing at-risk man last seen in Golden Hill found
A 43-year-old who went missing in the Golden Hill neighborhood was found safe, police said.
Man Killed, Woman Badly Hurt in Crash on Clairemont-Area Freeway Ramp
A collision on a Clairemont-area freeway entrance left one motorist dead Monday and another badly injured, authorities reported. The fatal crash occurred about 8:30 a.m., when a 45-year-old man lost control of his Toyota Camry while exiting eastbound state Route 52 at Regents Road, according to the San Diego Fire- Rescue Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista Police Department to host first Tacos with a Cop event
The Chula Vista Police Department will host its own Taco Tuesday with its first Tacos with a Cop event, encouraging community members to engage with local law enforcement while enjoying free food. The department’s first Tacos with a cop event will feature free food and drinks provided by Northgate Market...
