Spring Valley, CA

NBC San Diego

Machete, Man Bleeding From Head Found After Break-In; 3 Men Sought

San Diego Police officers are searching for three suspects who broke into a Rolando Village home Sunday and attacked a man inside, possibly with a machete, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle. San Diego police received reports from a man stating that his father had been shot in the head...
SAN DIEGO, CA
triton.news

Shooting at Park & Market Trolley Station Leaves Man Injured

One man was shot at the Park Boulevard & Market Street trolley station across from UC San Diego’s Park & Market downtown hub Thursday night. According to Officer Darius (DJ) Jamsetjee, San Diego Police Department (SDPD) officers located the wounded man, who had a gunshot wound to his leg, at around 8:46 p.m. The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Banning Tents on the Street During the Day

The San Diego Police Department announced it will be asking homeless people living on the streets to deconstruct their tents during the day. This comes after the county declared homelessness a public health crisis last week. San Diego Police said this follows the city’s municipal code for encroachment that states:...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Two men sentenced to six years in state prison for 17-Year-old boy's shooting death in Chula Vista

Two men were sentenced to six years in state prison on Monday for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy at Sunset View Park in Chula Vista. Deonte Martinez, 24, and Larry Bradford, 19 pleaded guilty in Chula Vista Superior Court in August to voluntary manslaughter for the March 11, 2021 death of Caleb Beasley in the Chula Vista community of Eastlake. They also pleaded guilty to allegations of using a firearm.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

Motorcycle stunt rider CJ Barham released from Tijuana prison

TIJUANA, Baja California — A motorcycle stunt rider from Sacramento has been released from a Tijuana prison after spending 35 days behind bars. CJ Barham has more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, where Barham posts videos showing stunts during shows and on the road. In August, he was charged...
LA MESA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista Police Department to host first Tacos with a Cop event

The Chula Vista Police Department will host its own Taco Tuesday with its first Tacos with a Cop event, encouraging community members to engage with local law enforcement while enjoying free food. The department’s first Tacos with a cop event will feature free food and drinks provided by Northgate Market...
CHULA VISTA, CA

