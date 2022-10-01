Pre-Series Notes: Red Sox come to town losers of six straight versus the Jays, Toronto looks to lock up WC1

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Related
Red Sox’s Alex Cora says ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ about Boston’s play vs. Blue Jays, division
TORONTO — The Blue Jays have outscored the Red Sox 19-0 in the first two games of this three-game series. Boston lost 10-0 here at Rogers Centre on Saturday. “The whole season. It’s been unreal to be honest with you,” manager Alex Cora said. Yes, these two...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Alex Verdugo not in Red Sox lineup Sunday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo are not in the Red Sox lineup for the season-series finale between Boston and Toronto on Sunday. First pitch is at 1:37 p.m. here at Rogers Centre. Yu Chang will play shortstop, Bobby Dalbec is at third base and Abraham...
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts is Seeing Too Many Strikeouts From Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor
Even when things seem to be going right for the Dodgers there is still questions looming over the Dodgers postseason rotation. Among the question marks for Dave Roberts remains the usage of outfielders Joey Gallo and Chris Taylor as they continue to struggle behind the plate. As Cody Bellinger begins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The White Sox Have 1 Major Regret This Season
The Chicago White Sox season nears its end. After winning 93 games a season ago en route to an American League Central division title, their first since 2008, the White Sox had somewhat of a letdown in 2022. With their loss on Wednesday night to the Minnesota Twins, they were...
Yardbarker
‘It’s Looking Good’ For Mike Trout Heading Into The Offseason
The initial shock of Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout’s injury was another blow to the club that had already sustained what seemed to be a 12-round knockout. But after a clear path for him to return to the diamond, his production shed light on exactly how special he is.
MLB・
Doc's Sports Service
Toronto Blue Jays vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction, 10/3/2022 MLB Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, MD. Odds/Point Spread: Toronto (-140) Baltimore (+120) The Baltimore Orioles (82-77) will try to beat the Toronto Blue Jays (90-69) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Monday. The line on this contest has the Blue Jays at -140 while the Orioles are coming in at +120. The total is 8.5. The starting pitchers are Jose Berrios and Dean Kremer.
Blue Jays look to maintain dominance over Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays will be out to complete their season-long dominance of the visiting Boston Red Sox on Sunday
RELATED PEOPLE
Maine Campus
Beantown Bummer: Red Sox 2022 season recap
The MLB regular season is drawing to a close, and the Boston Red Sox will not be playing deep into October. It has been a year to forget for fans, as the nine-time world champions will finish last in the American League East for the first time since the abbreviated 2020 season and before that, 2015. On top of that, Boston’s faithful have been forced to watch their team sputter in the second half of the season while their archrival the New York Yankees have soared to the second seed in the AL.
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran describes his season as a ‘rollercoaster’
TORONTO — Jarren Duran is back with the Red Sox after spending more than month at Triple-A Worcester. Boston recalled Duran on Friday and placed Kaleb Ort (unvaccinated from COVID-19) on the restricted list. This marks Duran’s fifth stint with Boston this season. “Just a rollercoaster for me,”...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays suffer no hangover in 10-0 win over the Red Sox
About 16 hours after the Blue Jays flooded the locker room with champagne, beer, and good vibes celebrating a postseason birth, Toronto was tasked with an afternoon matchup against the Red Sox still in search of hosting the Wild Card series. The team charged back up and put together another...
Red Sox swept in Toronto, lose season series 16-3 to Blue Jays
TORONTO — Michael Wacha had a strong 2022 season for the Red Sox. But his final start didn’t go so well. The righty lasted just 4 innings, allowing five runs, six hits and one walk while striking out four. He gave up two homers to Teoscar Hernández and another homer to Whit Merrifield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boston Red Sox at Toronto Blue Jays odds, picks and predictions
The Boston Red Sox (75-83) and Toronto Blue Jays (89-69) wrap up a 3-game set Sunday at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET (MLB Network). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Red Sox vs. Blue Jays odds with MLB picks and predictions. Season...
Yardbarker
Blue Jays celebrate playoff clinch with 9-0 pounding of the Red Sox
While it was great that the Blue Jays clinched a playoff spot, it certainly didn’t feel like it considering that their “clinching game” was in the hands of the Baltimore Orioles on an off day for Toronto. The only move that would’ve made it better is if they opened up their series with the Red Sox on Friday night with a dominant win.
Xander Bogaerts, birthday boy, at DH in Red Sox lineup Saturday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — Xander Bogaerts is celebrating his 30th birthday Saturday. He will be the designated hitter for the Red Sox who play the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre at 3:07 p.m. “He’s 30 so I’ve gotta take care of him now,” manager Alex Cora joked.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Posted About Still Being Unsigned: "When You’re In The Best Shape Of Your Life But Still A Free Agent.”
Dwight Howard is yet to find a franchise ahead of the upcoming season, but that hasn’t deterred the eight-time All-Star as he looks to stay in peak physical condition. The 36-year-old last played for the Los Angeles Lakers. After three stints with the team — the third where he landed a veteran’s minimum contract and averaged 6.2 pts and 5.9 rebounds playing 60 games, he is now an unsigned free agent.
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jarren Duran leading off in Red Sox lineup Friday vs. Blue Jays
TORONTO — The Red Sox recalled Jarren Duran from Triple-A Worcester before Friday’s game against the Blue Jays here at Rogers Centre. He’ll lead off and play center field. Duran took Kaleb Ort’s sport on the active roster. Ort was placed on the restricted list because he’s...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Blue Jays close to hosting Wild Card Series in Toronto
Yesterday was a crummy day for baseball in the Bronx, and the Yankees obliged with, well, pretty crummy baseball. At least it was meaningless! Hopefully, Aaron Judge gets his swing back in Texas beginning tonight. All the American League teams played during the day as well, so it’s time for...
MLB・
Yardbarker
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick, Clearing Roster Spot for Blake Griffin
With all 20 offseason roster spots previously filled, the Celtics are waiving Denzel Valentine so they can finalize the Blake Griffin signing. The former Michigan State star was one of six players in Boston on a training camp deal. Jared Weiss and Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported Valentine is getting waived.
Comments / 0