Cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in San Diego metro area using data from Zillow.
The best taco spot in the country is in San Diego, according to Yelp
Four restaurants in San Diego County were named to Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list, including one local birrieria that took the top overall spot.
cohaitungchi.com
12 of Our Favorite Hiking and Walking Trails in San Diego
San Diego’s canyons, forests, and mountains have seen a lot more love in the past year as record numbers of people sought refuge in the great outdoors. In this guide you’ll find six of our most popular hiking trails, and the less crowded but no less impressive alternatives you should explore next. In between, read up on hiking essentials, why you should leave no trace, and friendly biking tips to keep you safe (and keep the car honking to a minimum). Whether you’re pedaling or hoofi ng it, as a greenhorn or a seasoned ranger, San Diego’s best is waiting to be explored. Happy trails!
Bakersfield Channel
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future. They also strongly urge improving the region's storm infrastructure. “What we’re finding is with the climate change impacts,...
sandiegoville.com
Spiny Lobster Season Is Upon Us! Here Are The Top San Diego Spots To Enjoy The California Delicacy
San Diego's spiny lobster season is upon us! This means the local delicacy will be available all over America's Finest City in the coming weeks. Here are our top picks for where to get spiny lobster around San Diego County. Every year from the Saturday before the first Wednesday in...
New program would give Californians hundreds each month
money in handPhoto by Photos of Money (Creative Commons) If you're feeling the pinch of inflation, here is some great news that will help your wallet: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0.In this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
sandiegoville.com
San Diego Taco Shop Named #1 In America
Online crowdsourced-reviews aggregator Yelp has published a list the Top 100 Taco Spots in America, and a San Diego restaurant has claimed the #1 place. San Diego’s Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria in the South County community of Nestor has been named as the top eatery on Yelp's Top 100 Taco Spots in America list. Yelps list specifically names Ed Fernandez's Quesataco Extremo, a signature birria taco made with handmade tortillas filled with birria, cheese, onion, and cilantro.
San Diegans could soon pay much more for water, now that a long-delayed rate analysis is moving forward
City already is imposing a second consecutive 3 percent rate increase to cover rising costs of imported water.
chulavistatoday.com
San Diego County's COVID Hospitalizations Increase To 191
The number of people in San Diego County hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by 11 to 191, according to the latest state data. Of those patients, 16 were in intensive care, down four from the previous day, with 246 available ICU beds, down 15. San Diego County reported 290 new COVID-19...
San Diego County issues warning for Imperial Beach, Silver Strand shorelines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County issued a warning for the Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines, advising residents that the water may contain sewage and be a health hazard, according to a news release Monday. According to the county Department of Environmental Health and Quality, south...
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in San Diego, California
Fittingly nicknamed ‘America’s Finest City’, sunny San Diego is a lovely place to spend some time. Located alongside the glittering waters of the Pacific, it has a wealth of incredible nature spots and beautiful beaches lying right on its doorstep. Now the second-largest city in the state,...
US Coast Guard: 73-year-old woman airlifted from cruise ship off San Diego
An elderly woman was medically evacuated from a Saphhire Princess cruise ship near San Diego after potentially experiencing appendicitis Sunday morning.
chulavistatoday.com
California to speed graduation, increase transfer rates, and offer Debt Cancellation at Community Colleges
Gov. Gavin Newsom recently signed a package of bills that will bolster graduation and transfer rates and offer debt cancellation at community colleges. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) authored the Seymour Campbell Student Success Act of 2012: matriculation: assessment, also known as Assembly Bill 1705, which is one of more than a dozen bills aimed to improve higher education signed by Newsom. The bill aims to “turn the page on the antiquated placement tests that pressure students into classes that do not count toward their graduation requirements,” according to Irwin.
Eater
Japanese Dessert Shop Specializing in Fluffy Cheesecakes Expanding to San Diego
Trendy Japanese cheesecakes, also known as cotton cheesecakes because of their fluffy, cloud-like texture, will soon be floating into San Diego from our neighbor to the north, where popular dessert chain Cheese Garden was founded six years ago in Toronto. Now operating a handful of locations across Canada, the Japanese bakery is entering the U.S. this fall, starting in Carmel Valley where it’s opening at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch center by the end of October.
kusi.com
Bill Walton’s speech on homeless forces San Diego City Council and Supervisors to meet
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Last week, Bill Walton partnered with The Lucky Duck Foundation to deliver a powerful and emotional speech about his personal experiences dealing with San Diego’s now out-of-control homeless crisis. Walton detailed how Mayor Gloria’s failed leadership has resulted in the destruction of “our once...
Here's why there are so many mosquitos in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego are noticing a lot more mosquitoes outside lately. Right now, we are in peak mosquito season. There are several reasons this year's mosquito season has been even worse. One reason: the recent heat waves. "They’ve been in my house a lot more...
West Mission Bay Drive Bridge nearing completion
SAN DIEGO — "It takes a lot to put it up and a lot to put it down," said James Brown, an assistant civil engineer, who has been working on the constriction for the new West Mission Bay bridges for the past 4 and half years. The project started...
kusi.com
Bioluminescence returns to San Diego beaches
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Nothing says Fall in San Diego like the return of bioluminescence at our beaches. Make sure to catch a glimpse before it disappears. Caused by the Red Tide or seasonal algal bloom, the glowing waves make some feel like they’re “in a different world”.
Rental hosts call new short-term rental application ‘unfair’
For rental hosts looking to use their property as short-term rentals in the city of San Diego, they can now apply for a license to offer stays of less than a month, although it’s not guaranteed for all who apply.
multifamilybiz.com
McKinney Capital & Naturally Affordable Housing Break Ground on Workforce Housing Development in North Park Neighborhood
SAN DIEGO, CA - McKinney Capital & Naturally Affordable Housing held a groundbreaking ceremony for its workforce housing apartment building located at 4233 Kansas Street in North Park, San Diego. North Park is one of San Diego's oldest and most desirable neighborhoods, consisting of medium and lower-density urban development. The...
