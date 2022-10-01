Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
MLB
Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice
The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
MLive.com
Tigers rookie infielder surprised by late-season call
DETROIT -- On May 19, Brendon Davis drove in three runs with a double and triple for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. The next morning, he got a call from Salt Lake manager Lou Marson, which was unusual. “I honestly thought I was going to the big leagues,” Davis remembered...
Tigers top Twins in Miguel Cabrera’s 1,000th home game
Eric Haase and Victor Reyes hit solo home runs and the Detroit Tigers closed out their home schedule with a
Cubs' David Ross Sings Willie Harris Praises as Manager Candidate
Ross sings Willie Harris praises as potential manager originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross offered a vote of confidence in his third-base coach, Willie Harris as a potential manager — whether that might be as a second-time candidate for the White Sox or any other team.
batterypower.com
Max Fried leaves game after fifth inning
Max Fried was dealing through five innings of Friday’s Braves’ matchup but did not return for the sixth inning. Bally Sports cameras caught Fried throwing up between innings and Collin McHugh took over on the mound in the top of the inning. The Braves needed a good performance...
MLB・
MLB
Trout passes a legend to become Rangers' all-time HR nemesis
ANAHEIM -- Angels superstar Mike Trout already became the all-time leader in home runs against the Mariners earlier this season, and he now has hit more homers against the Rangers than any other player, with his 44th career blast vs. Texas in an 8-3 win on Sunday. Trout passed Hall...
MLB
A's rookie trio flexes potential with authority
SEATTLE -- At the start of the regular season, Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and Nick Allen were regarded by MLB Pipeline as three of the top five prospects in the A’s farm system. Six months later, that trio has graduated to the big leagues, providing the A’s hope for a brighter future.
MLB
Wild Card will be on the road, but Rays look to be 'ready to roll'
HOUSTON -- The Rays still don’t know where they’ll be when the playoffs begin on Friday, but they can cross Tropicana Field off the list of possibilities. Their long road trip to end the regular season will get a little longer in the postseason. With their 3-1 loss...
MLB
Bradish rounds out rookie year by quieting Yankees
NEW YORK -- During his rookie season, right-hander Kyle Bradish has dealt with some typical ups and downs. But he finished strong in his last start of the season on Sunday afternoon, leading the Orioles to a 3-1 victory over the Yankees. Baltimore ended up taking two out of three in the weekend series at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
Blue Jays beat up on Red Sox at historic clip in '22
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays hope that starting next week, their road to the World Series winds through Toronto, Houston and a couple of other cities. Their road to the postseason, though, tore straight through Boston without a speed limit. The Blue Jays completed their sweep of the Red Sox...
MLB
Márquez, Freeland intend to lead Rox to better days
LOS ANGELES -- For 159 games, Rockies manager Bud Black’s mantra has been to try to win that particular contest. The turn to younger players the last month or so has made it harder, and just maybe created the kind of tension a last-place team needs. But in the...
MLB
Eyes on future, young O's enjoy exciting ride of '22
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On Tuesday afternoon, DL Hall, Gunnar Henderson and Kyle Stowers were among the small contingent of Orioles players who entered the fabled Green Monster at Fenway Park for the first time. They stepped inside the left-field scoreboard -- its walls filled with signatures of thousands of players, coaches, broadcasters and more -- and soaked in the baseball history.
MLB
Seager (33 HR), Semien (100 R) wrapping up strong Rangers debuts
ANAHEIM -- Not much went right for the Rangers at Angel Stadium this week, especially for the offense. They scratched across just one run on five hits in the series opener on Friday and two runs on two hits on Saturday. Sunday’s series finale wasn’t much different. Texas didn't get...
MLB
Mets' division hopes nearly erased by sweep
ATLANTA -- The Mets arrived in Atlanta for their biggest regular-season series in recent memory on Friday knowing they needed only one win this weekend to remain in control of their own path to an NL East crown. They left on Sunday night knowing one more loss or Braves victory...
MLB
Wheeler on doorstep of postseason debut
WASHINGTON -- Zack Wheeler is not there yet. Neither are the Phillies. But they are close now. So close, they can almost feel the champagne burning their eyes. The Phillies can clinch their first postseason berth since 2011 with a victory Monday night against the Astros in Houston, following Sunday’s rain-shortened 8-1 victory in six innings over Washington at Nationals Park. Philadelphia’s magic number to clinch the third National League Wild Card spot is one. Just one Phillies victory or one Brewers loss this week -- the Phillies won their season series vs. Milwaukee, 4-2 -- and Wheeler will be on the mound on Friday in Game 1 of an NL Wild Card Series, most likely in St. Louis.
MLB
Miggy 1,000: Another game, another milestone
DETROIT -- A thousand games at Comerica Park? Miguel Cabrera can’t believe it, either. “Awesome,” Cabrera said before Sunday’s 5-2 Tigers win over the Twins. “That’s amazing.”. So maybe it was in that moment of awe that Cabrera decided to turn the clock back for...
MLB
Gausman exits final start with cut on middle finger
TORONTO -- Kevin Gausman left his final start of the regular season after just three innings in the Blue Jays' 6-3 win over the Red Sox at Rogers Centre on Sunday with a cut on his right middle finger, which is troubling timing with his next start scheduled for the AL Wild Card Series.
MLB・
MLB
Lucky No. 13: Haase's homer lifts Tigers, young fan
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had a lot to enjoy from Saturday’s 3-2 Tigers win over the Twins, from catching a well-pitched game to helping guide some pitchers out of jams to hitting a home run and advancing the eventual deciding run on a deep fly ball. But before he could regroup from the Tigers’ ninth win in their past 11 games, he had to stick around on the field and see someone who had a bigger day -- the boy who caught his home run on the fly.
MLB
Cease's Cy Young case goes to the voters
SAN DIEGO -- If true justice existed among the Major League Baseball gods, there would have been a better finish to Dylan Cease’s remarkable 2022 campaign. Not necessarily something as spectacular as a no-hitter, which Cease missed by one out and one Luis Arraez single on Sept. 3 in Chicago. But something more along the lines of six scoreless innings with seven or eight strikeouts would have made sense for the American League Cy Young candidate Saturday night against the Padres at Petco Park.
