Syracuse, NY

cuse.com

Orange Remain Undefeated in ACC With Victory Over Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Syracuse Volleyball (8-6, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after a road clash against Virginia Tech (9-6, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon inside Cassell Coliseum. The Orange bested the Hokies in a four-set battle (25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22). "I am so happy for this team," said head coach Bakeer...
cuse.com

Comans Calls Game in Overtime

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Trailing by a goal after nearly 45 minutes, the No. 13 Syracuse University field hockey team rallied past No. 18 James Madison for an overtime thriller and a 2-1 win. Graduate student Quirine Comans collected a rebound in the 67th minute and called game over with...
cuse.com

Full Team Efforts Leads #13 Orange Past Boston College

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Fast scoring late in the game and a smothering defensive effort pushed the No. 13 Syracuse University field hockey team past No. 16 Boston College Friday night as the Orange collected their seventh shutout of the season. Tied 0-0 through 45 minutes, Syracuse (9-2, 2-1 ACC)...
cuse.com

Orange Edge Demon Deacons In Five Sets

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse Volleyball (7-6, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated in league play after a five-set (24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12) road victory over Wake Forest (9-5, 1-2 ACC) inside Reynolds Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of this team," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "This squad has been...
cuse.com

Orange Road Show At Wake Forest Sunday

Game Details: Sunday, October 2, Winston-Salem, N.C., 12:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2-0) has its first ACC road match of the season when it plays at Wake Forest (7-2-2, 1-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Spry Stadium. The Syracuse-Wake Forest Series:. Wake Forest has a 6-2-1 lead in the all-time series...
cuse.com

Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals

The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Miyuka...
cuse.com

Bellefontaine Scores Game-Winner in OT; Orange Finish Series Saturday

Syracuse earned a come-from-behind overtime victory at Merrimack on Friday. The Orange scored three unanswered goals to secure head coach Britni Smith's first career victory as a head coach in a 3-2 overtime thriller at Lawler Rink. Captain Lauren Bellefontaine netted the game-winner at the 2:47 mark in the extra period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand and senior Mae Batherson assisted on the goal.
cnycentral.com

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse

Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com

Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
localsyr.com

Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway

(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
Syracuse.com

CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb

Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
cardinalnews.org

Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia

Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
localsyr.com

Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll kicks off Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — For those who love this time of the year but might get too spooked with certain Halloween themes, there is a “spooktacular” event coming your way. From the same team that brought you “Lights on the Lake” and “Fright Nights,” the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll...
