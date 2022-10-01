Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Orange Remain Undefeated in ACC With Victory Over Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. - Syracuse Volleyball (8-6, 4-0 ACC) remains undefeated after a road clash against Virginia Tech (9-6, 2-2 ACC) on Sunday afternoon inside Cassell Coliseum. The Orange bested the Hokies in a four-set battle (25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-22). "I am so happy for this team," said head coach Bakeer...
cuse.com
Comans Calls Game in Overtime
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Trailing by a goal after nearly 45 minutes, the No. 13 Syracuse University field hockey team rallied past No. 18 James Madison for an overtime thriller and a 2-1 win. Graduate student Quirine Comans collected a rebound in the 67th minute and called game over with...
Syracuse Basketball: Projected starting rotation 2.0 for the 2022-23 season
The calendar recently turned to October, which means that Syracuse basketball will tip off its 2022-23 regular season in about a month’s time. Now I know that we’re all knee-deep in excitement over what Syracuse football and other Orange sports have done this fall, but I’m also really pumped for the upcoming hoops campaign.
Syracuse football shuts out Wagner, 59-0, with a shortened 2nd half (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team takes on the Wagner Seahawks at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Wagner to...
cuse.com
Full Team Efforts Leads #13 Orange Past Boston College
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Fast scoring late in the game and a smothering defensive effort pushed the No. 13 Syracuse University field hockey team past No. 16 Boston College Friday night as the Orange collected their seventh shutout of the season. Tied 0-0 through 45 minutes, Syracuse (9-2, 2-1 ACC)...
cuse.com
Orange Edge Demon Deacons In Five Sets
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Syracuse Volleyball (7-6, 3-0 ACC) remains undefeated in league play after a five-set (24-26, 17-25, 25-16, 26-24, 15-12) road victory over Wake Forest (9-5, 1-2 ACC) inside Reynolds Gymnasium on Friday afternoon. "I'm so proud of this team," said head coach Bakeer Ganesharatnam. "This squad has been...
cuse.com
Orange Road Show At Wake Forest Sunday
Game Details: Sunday, October 2, Winston-Salem, N.C., 12:00 p.m. Syracuse (8-3-0, 1-2-0) has its first ACC road match of the season when it plays at Wake Forest (7-2-2, 1-2-0) on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Spry Stadium. The Syracuse-Wake Forest Series:. Wake Forest has a 6-2-1 lead in the all-time series...
cuse.com
Tennis Competes In the First Two Days Of ITA Northeast Regionals
The Syracuse tennis team completed the first two days of ITA Northeast Regionals on Friday and Saturday, with the competition taking place on the campus of Dartmouth College in Massachusetts. When the draws were released for regionals, it was announced that Zeynep Erman, Ines Fonte, Shiori Ito, Viktoriya Kanapatskaya, Miyuka...
cuse.com
Bellefontaine Scores Game-Winner in OT; Orange Finish Series Saturday
Syracuse earned a come-from-behind overtime victory at Merrimack on Friday. The Orange scored three unanswered goals to secure head coach Britni Smith's first career victory as a head coach in a 3-2 overtime thriller at Lawler Rink. Captain Lauren Bellefontaine netted the game-winner at the 2:47 mark in the extra period. Sophomore Sarah Marchand and senior Mae Batherson assisted on the goal.
CBS Sports
Syracuse vs. Wagner live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Wagner Seahawks watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Syracuse Orange at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. 'Cuse will be strutting in after a win while the Seahawks will be stumbling in from a loss.
cnycentral.com
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY — The New York Lottery announced on top-prize winning ticket was sold for the September 30th TAKE 5 EVENING drawing on Saturday. The ticket was bought at Polge Wine & Liquors on West Seneca Street in Syracuse and was worth over $42,500. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn...
cnycentral.com
Widespread frost for CNY tonight and a hard freeze for NNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- While many people to our south across Florida and the Carolinas had to deal with cleanup from Ian, our weather couldn't have been nicer for both Saturday and Sunday. The only impact from Ian was some high thin wispy cirrus clouds that filtered, hazed and even dimmed the...
Syracuse assistant Gerry McNamara’s relatives lose house in Hurricane Ian; GoFundMe started to help family
Syracuse, N.Y. ― On Wednesday, Gerry McNamara sat glued to his television, watching as Hurricane Ian approached the coast of Florida and careened toward his uncle’s home in Fort Myers. By Friday, McNamara had learned that his family — both his uncle Norbert DeMars and his cousins, Patrick...
localsyr.com
Super DIRT Week returns to Oswego Speedway
(WSYR-TV) — Celebrating 50 years, Super DIRT Week returns to the Oswego Speedway. As campers move in on October 2 the fun begins for a week of racing!. The event will host its Super DIRT Week Charity Golf Tournament in Baldwinsville on Monday, October 3. Tuesday, October 4 will...
CNY nurse plans to launch new kind of health food store in Syracuse suburb
Raisa Zhovklaya thought she was supposed to be in the best shape of her life when she turned 30. But at multiple points earlier this year, she felt disgusted with her body. Struggles with weight, acne break-outs, GI issues, and depression all contributed to a gradual lifestyle change. She began adjusting habits, like drinking water, eating healthy, working out regularly, getting enough sleep, and talking to her doctors. What started as a goal to just feel better led to Zhovklaya founding Project LeanNation Syracuse, a health store slated to open at the beginning of next year in Township 5 in Camillus.
wxhc.com
SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex Is Not Going To Serve Beer At Football Games After Rumor Swirls On Social Media
You might have seen or heard on social media that the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex would start serving alcohol starting at tomorrow’s game as the football team takes on Morrisville at 1 pm. We reached out to the Cortland State Athletics Sports Information department to verify that indeed it...
Network of trail cameras captures Syracuse’s secret urban wildlife (photos)
A coyote sniffing around Shove Park in Camillus. A wild turkey strutting in Syracuse’s Westminster Park. A fisher prowling the back nine at Drumlins Golf Course. A gray fox in an East Side backyard, gnawing on a tree nut. These are just a few scenes from a network of...
cardinalnews.org
Ian not what it once was, still could be a little troublesome for Virginia
Weather journalist Kevin Myatt will begin writing a weekly weather column for Cardinal News in mid-October. Sign up for our Cardinal Weather newsletter to be the first to see Kevin’s weather columns, or subscribe to the daily to see everything Cardinal News publishes each morning. Hurricane Ian will stumble...
Will Micron pick Clay for next semiconductor plant? (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 30)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 63; Low: 45. Mostly sunny today; see the 5-day forecast. HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Hamilton’s Ashling Acres was made to be comfortable for owners and guests. “We made it pretty,” Gwenn Werner said. (Courtesy of Simply Heidi Photography)
localsyr.com
Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll kicks off Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — For those who love this time of the year but might get too spooked with certain Halloween themes, there is a “spooktacular” event coming your way. From the same team that brought you “Lights on the Lake” and “Fright Nights,” the Dunkin’ Spooktacular Stroll...
