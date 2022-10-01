ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Yardbarker
 2 days ago
White Tiger
2d ago

Terry Bradshaw has alot of guts to tell it like it is with clinical depression and cancer treatment. It's not a old thing people have commented about on NEWSBREAK! Depression can begin at any age. With all the love and support from his family, friends, and fans, he is respected for what decision he makes. WE ALL LOVE TERRY!

David Cooney
2d ago

Being old is not a health condition. Bradshaw will always be an icon to the sport, player and broadcaster, however when your times up, it’s up. Retire, relax, spend time with your family. Comeback as a special guest broadcaster/announcer. 🖤💛#12

steve
2d ago

I watched Bradshaw get concussions and kept playing. There were plays where he could hardly walk off the field and then he would be back taking more punishment. The guy never quite. But we now know what the price is for that kind of punishment. Sorry to hear about his health problems. Good luck Terry

