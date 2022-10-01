Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Rate Hikes and Rate Discounts for Some Maine Utility CustomersThe Maine WriterMaine State
Maine Man Convicted of 7 Felony Charges Related to January 6thThe Maine WriterLebanon, ME
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
3 Great Taco Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
Despite Near-Tragedy, Weekend Maine Motorcycle Ride Was an Unreal Experience
It could've been bad. It could've been so bad. Thankfully, it wasn't. More on that later. This past Saturday was not only my first-ever Bikers for Boobies -- an annual motorcycle ride to raise money for Maine Cancer Foundation and help our local neighbors and family members in their cancer battle -- but also my first-ever motorcycle ride in general. And while I wasn't on a bike, I was still part of the massive motorcade, following behind the bikes in my truck along with a couple other trucks and SUVs.
This Might Be the Worst Construction Project in Maine History
Thinking about it, it kind of makes sense that this might very well be the worst construction project in the history of Maine, considering exactly what's going on. When all is said and done with the construction starting at the corner of Federal Street and Temple Street in Portland (which extends almost all the way to Exchange Street), the tallest building in the state will exist. According to Mainebiz, ground broke on the project just about a year ago, toward the end of August 2021/beginning of September 2021.
Only Mainers Know What This Mark on L.L. Bean Tags Mean
What was once founded in Maine is now a national company you see everywhere you go. Flannel-lined jeans, bean boots, and outdoor gear are only some of what the retail company L.L. Bean prides itself in. The outdoor gear company started more than 100 years ago here in Maine and...
These are Pho-Real the Best Ramen and Pho Places in Portland, Maine [LIST]
Portland, Maine has put itself on the foodie map and we are proud to live in a city that is becoming quite the culinary destination. We are, of course, known for seafood but you may not realize we have some top-tier restaurants that offer mouth-watering and heart-warming bowls of pho and ramen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sea Dog Brewing Company Opening New Location Near Cabela’s in Scarborough, Maine
As the Scarborough Downs development continues to progress, several businesses have been eyeing vacancies and potential opportunities in the burgeoning area. CostCo was first to strike, announcing plans to open their first location within the Downs development. Last week, Hannaford announced that they would be filling the vacancy left behind by Shaw's in Scarborough. Allagash Brewing announced plans for a brand new tasting room as well. Now, another notable Maine businesses will fill the long-vacant Famous Dave's Barbecue restaurant in the Cabela's plaza.
2022 "Most Endangered Historic Places" list released
MAINE, Maine — There’s a top-five list you don’t want to be on, and the latest edition was just released. Each year, the nonprofit “Maine Preservation” compiles a list of historic places it believes are in danger of being lost. This year’s list includes Fort George in Castine; the St. Louis Church in Auburn; and the Pigeon Hill Schoolhouse in Oxford, which was built in 1867. Once a stretch of farmland, the school now sits feet away from the Oxford Casino parking lot and within eyesight of a Hampton Inn.
WMTW
31st Maine Marathon won with new course record
PORTLAND, Maine — The 31st Maine Marathon was held Sunday with runners traveling 26.2 miles from Portland to Yarmouth and back. The men's race was won by Ryan Eiler of Boston, who set a new course record at 2:19:19, breaking the record of ten years set by Dan Vassallo, who finished second in today's race. The women's race was won by 19-year-old Lila Gaudrault of Cape Elizabeth at 2:52:14.
Maine Student Gets Caught in School Bus Door, Dragged Down The Road Unnoticed by Driver
A Maine school student became trapped in the school bus doors while getting off an Auburn school bus earlier this week. WGME 13 News is reporting that Auburn school student, Chandler Benway, was getting off the bus at his stop after school when his arm became trapped in the school bus door. Benway told WGME that he was still holding on (presumably to the railing) when the bus doors closed behind him before his arm was free.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGME
5 new Portland-area watering holes say hello while another says farewell for now
Saturday, October 1st 2022 — PORTLAND, Maine — Whether you think it’s tastebud heaven or pretentious and boring, Portland’s food and drink landscape never stays the same for very long. This fall at least five new food and drink spots are opening in, and around, the...
themainemag.com
Lovell in 48 Hours
Start your weekend by acknowledging that you may have overlooked Lovell on the map. That’s part of the charm—once you’ve been to the town, its rusticator-chic resorts and the lake it hugs, called Kezar, you get the feeling it was you who discovered it. Largely invisible from the main roads, there’s a cloistered feeling to Lovell, as if the storied camp scene has been carefully shielded by a pine-tree curtain. It’s a special place, as its residents are quick to say. But before you hit the road, do yourself a favor and download a map. Cell service is essentially nonexistent.
Portland fish market shares video of hammerhead shark for sale
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland, Maine is known for its award-winning seafood, but when most people think of the city, they probably imagine lobsters, not hammerhead sharks. But Harbor Fish Market in Portland posted a video on their Instagram account showing a hammerhead shark for sale. In the video, a...
ZZ Top Is Coming to Merrill Auditorium in Portland, Maine, and You Can Win Tickets
Are you ready for ZZ Top to rock Merrill Auditorium this October?. The band will be there in Portland, Maine, on Rocktober 19, and we want you to be there, too. We have a bunch of pairs of ZZ Top tickets to give away to some lucky fans. So how...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mainepublic.org
Waterfront property among focal points of latest preservation efforts by Land for Maine's Future
The Land for Maine's Future Board this week approved funding for 12 new projects that will preserve working farmland, waterfront, and forests across Maine and also protect public access to those lands. Dave Dickison of Sea Meadow Marine Foundation says the foundation's project will ensure that the "Even Keel Boatyard"...
Out-of Towner Shocked by How Expensive Parking is in Portland, Maine
For residents and commuters who work in Portland, Maine, they already know the pain that is the astronomical price of parking spaces within the city limits. In terms of inflation, rent is likely only ahead of parking when it comes to wild and unfathomable price hikes. The reality of parking in Portland hit one recent visitor hard. Shared on Reddit by Sufficient-opposite3, they were stunned to discover what some lots are charging for 24 hours of parking.
Hay Rides, Corn Maze, Pumpkin Bowling, Pine Ridge Acres Farm in Cumberland, Maine, Has it All
We are fortunate to live in a state that boats beautiful seasons all year round. No matter what time of year it is, there is always something exciting going on in Maine. With the fall season comes local fairs, gorgeous leaf-peeping, and fresh cider at local farm stands. One local farm in particular is making sure everyone makes the best of this fall season with a Fall Festival every single weekend.
Maine Woman Missing for ‘Several Weeks’ – Have You Seen Her?
South Berwick Police are looking for help to locate a woman who has not been seen in several weeks. The family of Alison Parker, 34, is concerned about her welfare, and turned to police for help finding her. South Berwick Police Lt. Jeff Upton told Seacoast Current that her family does not live in the immediate area.
Truck crashes into Bath courthouse
BATH, Maine — Police are investigating after a truck crashed into a courthouse in Bath on Friday evening. Bath police and emergency crews responded to the incident which occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Sagadahoc County Superior Court building. The truck appeared to miss a stop sign at...
Maine’s Largest Fair Returns and It’s Bigger and Better Than Ever Before
You know I'm talking about the 172nd Annual Fryeburg Fair. The Fryeburg Fair was started actually in March of 1851 when a few local farmers and merchants got together and decided to show off their harvest, produce, cattle and wares to the community. It's grown just a tiny bit. The Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agriculture fair and the second biggest in New England only to the Big E (Eastern States in Massachusetts).
Auburn student caught in bus door, dragged
AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn student was caught in a school bus door by his backpack and dragged, school officials said. A letter from Superintendent Cornelia Brown posted to the school's website stated the incident took place on Friday afternoon, and the student was taken to Central Maine Medical center with injuries that weren't life-threatening.
themainemag.com
A Fine-Dining Staple in Brunswick Lives Up to its Predecessor
When Steve and Michelle Corry opened their fine-dining restaurant at 555 Congress Street in 2003, it was part of an emerging cadre of Port-land date-night destinations, such as Fore Street, Street and Co., Rob Evans’s Hugo’s, and Walter’s on Exchange Street. Five Fifty-Five became known for its elevated American cuisine and impeccable service just as chefs across the country were embracing the farm-to-table movement. Chef Steve Corry was the first in Portland to serve truffled lobster mac and cheese, a now-classic comfort food mash-up that became the restaurant’s signature dish.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0