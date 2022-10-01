Read full article on original website
3 Steps to Powering Data Innovation with Analytics & AI
A hot topic we see and hear a lot in healthcare is leveraging big data. Little known fact, we don’t yet have big data in healthcare, so the industry hasn’t had the opportunity to use big data. Healthcare has been in the “little data” game because much of the healthcare experience has yet to be digitized. In addition, interoperability issues leave much data siloed on disparate databases across the healthcare ecosystem.
techunwrapped.com
Customer service is a source of income for 60% of Spanish organizations
The international CRM company, Salesforce, has launched the fifth edition of the report State of Service. It reflects the opinions of more than 8,000 professionals from 36 countries, 300 from Spain. The study analyzes how the priorities, challenges, success metrics and strategies in the world of corporate customer service, while their customers prioritize digital in these turbulent times for the economy.
How cloud tech for gaming is being applied to health care
Level Ex offers a cloud-based gaming platform that remotely connects doctors, enabling them to train and collaborate together virtually.
hackernoon.com
How is Artificial Intelligence Transforming Life Sciences? 4 Main Ways
Artificial intelligence is the science of developing computer programs and technologies like deep learning, natural language processing, and machine learning algorithms to perform complex tasks without direct human input. The market of artificial intelligence in life sciences was valued at $1,255.3 million in 2020 and is projected to be worth $3943.96 million by 2025. In this article, we’ll discuss 4 ways artificial intelligence is transforming life sciences. These include automating clinical trials, robotic surgery, and advancing patient diagnoses.
Materialize Makes Using Real-Time Data as Simple as Batch With New Distributed Streaming Database
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Materialize today announced early availability of its distributed streaming database, which enables immediate, widespread adoption of real-time data for applications, business functions, and other data products. In an industry first for streaming data, Materialize delivers in a single platform the separation of storage and compute, strict-serializability, active replication, horizontal scalability and workload isolation — all through a simple SQL interface available as a fully-managed cloud service. Materialize is now the fastest way to build products with streaming data, drastically reducing the time, expertise, cost and maintenance traditionally associated with implementation of real-time features. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005377/en/ Materialize’s PostgreSQL-compatible interface lets users leverage the tools they already use, with unsurpassed simplicity enabled by full ANSI SQL support. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SPANX, LLC Promotes Kim Jones to CEO, Expands Executive Team to Support Rapid Growth
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 30, 2022-- SPANX, LLC, the mission-driven womenswear brand founded by Sara Blakely, today announced that Kim Jones has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A company veteran, Jones most recently served as President and CFO, and in her new role, will oversee the company’s corporate strategy and global operations. With over two decades of experience providing strategic leadership to high-growth companies, Jones has a 15-year tenure with the brand and was named President in 2018. Prior to SPANX, she was the Chief Executive Officer at Sweetwater Brewing Company and, earlier in her career, she held finance positions at Ernst & Young, The Coca-Cola Company and EarthLink. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220930005075/en/ Spanx CEO, Kim Jones (Photo: Business Wire)
hackernoon.com
A Breakdown of Salaries of Data Scientists
In this article, we will be covering everything about data science - ranging from the benefits of the course to salaries. Data science is the process of using advanced analytics techniques and scientific principles to analyze data and extract valuable information. The insights generated by data science help organizations increase the efficiency of operations and help in identifying new business opportunities. A data science certification increases the probability of getting recruited by top companies with high-paid roles. The average salary of a data architect ranges from Rs. 11 to Rs. 30 LPA (Ref - https://www.glassdoor.co.uk//data-salary-inSalaries-in-box-
The Black Economic Alliance Foundation Announces New Collaboration with Deloitte
Today, the Black Economic Alliance Foundation – a national nonprofit organization working with private, public, and social sector leaders to advance work, wages, and wealth for Black Americans – announced a new collaboration with Deloitte to promote financial inclusion. To start, Deloitte has committed $10 million over the...
supplychain247.com
AI Powered Next Generation Supply Chains – Transformation from Fragile to Agile
The world’s supply chains have been through a lot over the last few years, and organizations are working to both solve for the now and plan for the future—all within the context of continued supply chain disruptions, a critical labor shortage and an ongoing global pandemic. “We’re on...
Avocor Expands Product Focus With the Strategic Addition Into a New Category of Displays
WILSONVILLE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Avocor, one of the fastest-growing collaboration display companies globally, announced today the launch of the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005575/en/ Avocor has launched the L Series, a new range of Ultrawide 21:9 displays. With two models available (touch and non-touch), the L series is designed to meet the distinct challenges facing hybrid working in the modern workspace. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
itsecuritywire.com
Asia Innovations Group, a Leading Mobile Social Platform in Emerging Markets, to Become a Publicly Listed Company via Partnership with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited
Asia Innovations Group Limited (“ASIG” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) with Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA) (“OPA”), a special purpose acquisition company. The proposed business combination transaction (the “Business Combination”) provides for an equity valuation of $2.5 billion for the combined company. The proposed transaction represents the largest consumer Internet SPAC merger announced year to date in 2022.
Apple Insider
Apple joins project to improve speech recognition for disabled users
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — The University of Illinois (UIUC) is working with Apple and other tech giants on the Speech Accessibility Project, which aims to improve voice recognition systems for people with speech patterns and disabilities current versions have trouble understanding.
10 Strategies for Hiring and Retaining New Employees
Make your business stand out to job candidates with a sound strategy for hiring and retaining top-tier talent.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Activeloop AI Introduce ‘Deep Lake,’ an Open-Source Lakehouse for Deep Learning Applications
A data lake is a centralized repository where enterprises may store structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data. Data lakes improve data management, governance, and analysis. Furthermore, they enable breaking down data silos and discovering previously concealed insights in diverse data sources. Traditionally, first-generation data lakes gathered data into distributed storage systems such as HDFS or AWS S3. Unorganized data collections transformed data lakes into “data swamps,” giving birth to the second generation of data lakes led by Delta, Iceberg, and Hudi. They work only on top of standardized structured formats such as Parquet, ORC, and Avro and offer capabilities like as time travel, ACID transactions, and schema evolution.
supplychain247.com
Prepare for an Unpredictable Retail Future with Goods-to-Person Automation
How and why the coronavirus pandemic threw retailers and their warehousing and distribution operations - whether omnichannel, pure e-commerce, or direct-to-store replenishment - into a tailspin has been well documented. Stock-outs of high-demand items. Exponential growth of e-commerce for both parcel shipping and curbside pick-up at a brick-and-mortar store. Shifting...
CNET
Get CompTIA, AWS and Cisco Certified With This $35 Training Bundle
If you want to stay competitive on the job market, it's critical to make sure you're always developing new skills. And that's especially true in the IT field, where things can change pretty quickly. But whether you're looking to start a new career, or start moving up in your existing one, CramWise can help with the 2022 Certification Paths Bundle, covering CompTIA, AWS and Cisco qualifications. For just $35, you'll get access to over 30 hours of content that will prepare you for 13 different certification paths. That saves you over $400 compared with the usual price. However, this deal is only available for today, so be sure to get signed up soon if you don't want to miss out on this discount.
salestechstar.com
CommentSold Announces Executive Leadership Succession
Gautam Goswami, current Chief Growth Officer at CommentSold, appointed as new CEO. CommentSold Founder, Brandon Kruse, will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Transition positions CommentSold for future growth, innovation and long-term success. CommentSold, the leading commercial live selling platform that has generated $3B+ in lifetime GMV by...
Polco Raises $14 Million Led by Mercury For New Public Sector Performance Analytics Initiative
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 3, 2022-- Polco, a data-driven civic participation SAAS platform for community members and leaders, today announced that it raised $14 million in funding from an investor group led by Mercury Fund and including BAT Ventures and Royal Street Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005193/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Webinar: Why the Fashion Industry Shouldn’t Be Afraid of 3D Design
The fashion industry has been notoriously slow to embrace 3D design, citing the loss of “touch and feel,” not to mention the challenging existential mindset of moving on from more familiar processes. But converts to 3D design technology praise the agility, cost savings and sustainability it brings to design and production, and they are eager to spread the gospel to the rest of the industry. Sourcing Journal’s Sept. 13 webinar, “Leveraging 3D Design, Adding Agility & Sustainability to Production,” took a deep dive into this topic with those on the ground. Panelists included: Amber Isaac, 3D apparel consultant for Artistic Milliners/Star...
