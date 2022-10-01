ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, CA

Tehechapi News

Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag

Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
KEENE, CA
KGET

Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
City
Keene, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield Channel

Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair

Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Cyclists honor victims of Las Vegas shooting with 58-mile ride

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of cyclists honored the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Saturday. More than 50 cyclists joined together for a 58-mile ride for the 58 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The bike ride was organized by Bakersfield resident Joel Shaddy, who was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Person
Cesar Chavez
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
Tehechapi News

Homecoming king, queen crowned

Tehachapi High School announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen at Friday night's football game against South. Evan Broaddus was crowned king at half-time. Joscelyn Martinez was crowned queen.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest

In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
theloopnewspaper.com

'COPS' to be filmed in Kern

Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KGET

Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Local animal rescue covers large dog adoption fees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and local shelters are packed with pups looking for their “fur-ever” homes. That’s especially true for large dogs. Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over, at the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Animal shelters, for the month […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
knock-la.com

“TuCCer St Dreams”: Beezy Santana’s Exclusive First Interview

On a gloomy day last week, I met up with 31-year-old Compton rapper Beezy Santana at a recording studio in Bakersfield. He was recently released from prison after serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence, and I secured his first-ever interview. His new single “TuCCer St Dreams” has received a lot of attention in the streets since the release.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

