Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theloopnewspaper.com
Tehachapi has a new, exciting attraction – we finally have a community garden!
Last summer I had the aspiration to start a community garden. The Tehachapi Humanitarian Relief Group reached out to me. They run a food pantry in the backyard of The Village Tehachapi and said they would love to host a community garden, as well. I thought finding a space to...
Tehechapi News
Property near Keene owned by The Nature Conservancy rezoned for ag
Once envisioned as part of a 4,000-acre resort and residential development, a 1,409-acre parcel near Keene will be rezoned and added to Kern County’s Agricultural Preserve No. 18 following action of the county Board of Supervisors on Sept. 27. The ranch property is owned by The Nature Conservancy, the...
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Hundreds participate in 999 Officer Down Ride in Downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of law enforcement supporters drove to Downtown Bakersfield for the annual 999 Officer Down Ride, supporting the families of law enforcement killed in the line of duty. The line of riders seemed almost never-ending with more than 500 riders came out together to support our local law enforcement. “These people […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Channel
Comfortable conditions for the last day of the Kern County Fair
Well it is the last day of the Kern County Fair, and some would even say the weather is showing "fair" conditions!. When the fair opens at 12 p.m., it is predicted to be 78°. The high of the day in Bakersfield will be 86° around 4 p.m. and by the time the fair wraps up at 10 p.m. it should be ten degrees cooler.
Cyclists honor victims of Las Vegas shooting with 58-mile ride
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of cyclists honored the victims of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting on Saturday. More than 50 cyclists joined together for a 58-mile ride for the 58 people who lost their lives at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The bike ride was organized by Bakersfield resident Joel Shaddy, who was […]
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Kern High, Fairfax school districts under microscope — and for good reason
Two local school districts find themselves under public scrutiny. Let's start with the Kern High School District, which recently gave a lesson to all other districts in how not to handle a crisis. After a recent community meeting at North High School on the dangers of fentanyl, parent Jennifer Essex was livid.
Bakersfield Now
BakersfieldNow anchor Dave Gonzales announces retirement
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Dave Gonzales made his Eyewitness News debut in 2015. But his journey did not start here. He began telling the stories of the community in Salt Lake City, working in radio before making the transition to television. His nearly 40-year career took him to San...
RELATED PEOPLE
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Tacos Bros closing its downtown Bakersfield location this Sunday
The popular Taco Bros. location in Downtown Bakersfield is closing its doors this weekend. The business made the announcement on social media.
Tehechapi News
Homecoming king, queen crowned
Tehachapi High School announced its 2022 Homecoming King and Queen at Friday night's football game against South. Evan Broaddus was crowned king at half-time. Joscelyn Martinez was crowned queen.
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest
In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy. That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMPH.com
Local teacher holds 13 world records, featured in 2023 Guinness World Records book
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Imagine having your photo in the Guinness World Records book. Carrie Swidecki is not only a teacher at Laurelglen Elementary School in Bakersfield, but she currently holds not one but 13 Guinness World Records. However, before becoming known as the dancing queen, Swidecki says it...
theloopnewspaper.com
'COPS' to be filmed in Kern
Friendly advice, you may not want to speed in Bakersfield for a few months. The long running reality TV show "COPS" will be filming in Kern County. Film crews will be embedded with the Kern County Sheriff's Department. While the Kern County Sheriff's Department provides service to much of the unincorporated areas like Mojave, Rosamond, Sand Canyon and Golden Hills, the "COPS" TV show will not be filming there. Instead, they will be filming the show in the Bakersfield metro area.
2 People Killed 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California City Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Saturday. The officials stated that an unspecified 2017 Chevrolet and [..]
Capping the 1,100 orphaned oil and gas wells polluting Kern County
Through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, California is one of 24 states charged with changing the process of plugging over 10,000 orphaned gas and oil wells nationwide.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spectrum services restored after outage reported in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Customers are reporting Spectrum services are returning to normal after an outage affected thousands Saturday night throughout the greater Bakersfield area. In a tweet just after 8:20 p.m., Spectrum said it was working to resolve “area problems” as quickly as possible for customers in Bakersfield, Delano, Lamont, Taft and Tehachapi. There […]
Local animal rescue covers large dog adoption fees
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog month and local shelters are packed with pups looking for their “fur-ever” homes. That’s especially true for large dogs. Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue is covering the adoption fees for all dogs 40 pounds and over, at the City of Bakersfield and Kern County Animal shelters, for the month […]
Warm temperatures continue in early part of fall season in Kern County
Expect a warm week ahead for all parts of Kern County. Valley temperatures will hover in the low 90s, with very little wind or cloud cover throughout the week. Tehachapi should see temperatures in the low 80s. The county is in for an even week; temperatures will rise by a few degrees and fall again […]
knock-la.com
“TuCCer St Dreams”: Beezy Santana’s Exclusive First Interview
On a gloomy day last week, I met up with 31-year-old Compton rapper Beezy Santana at a recording studio in Bakersfield. He was recently released from prison after serving a five-and-a-half-year sentence, and I secured his first-ever interview. His new single “TuCCer St Dreams” has received a lot of attention in the streets since the release.
Comments / 0